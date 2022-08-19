BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – In the latest BKL Poll, we’re wondering which cornerback, other than Tre’Davious White, you think will have the biggest impact on the Bills’ season? The choices are:

Kaiir Elaim

Dane Jackson

Christian Benford

Taron Johnson

To cast your vote, click or tap here. And make sure you catch Buffalo Kickoff Live on Saturday at noon before the Bills play the Broncos at 1 p.m.

Buffalo Bills

BKL poll: Which cornerback (other than Tre’Davious White) will have the biggest impact this season?

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .