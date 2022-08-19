BKL poll: Which cornerback (other than Tre’Davious White) will have the biggest impact this season?
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – In the latest BKL Poll, we’re wondering which cornerback, other than Tre’Davious White, you think will have the biggest impact on the Bills’ season? The choices are:
- Kaiir Elaim
- Dane Jackson
- Christian Benford
- Taron Johnson
To cast your vote, click or tap here. And make sure you catch Buffalo Kickoff Live on Saturday at noon before the Bills play the Broncos at 1 p.m.
