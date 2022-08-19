Read full article on original website
Convicted Felon Arrested for Allegedly Shooting at Vehicles Near School
ANTIOCH — No one was injured before police arrested a man believed responsible for shooting at vehicles driving near an elementary school. The suspect is a convicted felon on parole—not allowed to possess any kind of firearm. Police began receiving numerous 911 calls August 18 at 12:46 p.m....
Suspected Gunman and Lookout Arrested for Alleged Fatal Shooting
UNION CITY — Two men have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman near the Parc Medallion Apartments complex. Both suspects were taken into custody several hours after the victim perished. Officers were dispatched August 12 to investigate a reported shooting, which occurred at about...
Two arrested after being accused of stealing items from construction site
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — On Sunday, Aug. 14, the Roseville Police Department arrested two men for allegedly stealing from a construction site. According to a Facebook post from the Roseville Police Department, an officer was sent to the area of Fortuna Drive and Afterglow Court, a new neighborhood under construction in West Roseville, due to […]
Fairfield police shoot man who pointed weapon at them
FAIRFIELD -- A man was shot by Fairfield police after he pointed a weapon at them during a foot pursuit on Monday.Investigators said the replica handgun turned out to be one of several BB guns found in the man's possession.The man -- identified as Robert Wilson -- was transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were injured during the incident. Fairfield police said the incident took place at around 1:50 p.m. when officers were called by a citizen to the 100 block of Commerce Court, regarding a person possibly loitering and setting up camp. Two officers...
Police: Four suspects, including juveniles young as 11, involved in alleged assault and robbery of 70-year-old woman
Three suspects, including two juveniles as young as 11, have reportedly been arrested in connection to the alleged robbery and assault of a 70-year-old woman in San Francisco. Late on the afternoon of July 31, officers responded to the 100 block of Francisco Street where a 70-year-old woman had reportedly been the victim of a robbery.
Petaluma, Santa Rosa Ulta stores robbed, security guards assaulted; 5 arrested
PETALUMA -- Five suspects were arrested on Monday on suspicion of robbing two Ulta Beauty stores of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise and leading law enforcement on a vehicle and foot chase, the Petaluma Police Department said. Petaluma Police received a call at 7:02 p.m. on Monday regarding a robbery at the Ulta Beauty store at 401 Kenilworth Dr. Officers learned that five suspects had entered the store and filled large bags with fragrances. When store security attempted to intervene, they were allegedly assaulted by one of the suspects. The suspects fled the store with the merchandise and...
Napa Officer Threatened During Arrest of 23-Year-Old
Napa police say a man threatened an officer while being arrested Sunday morning. It happened just before 11 a.m. at a business in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue. Workers there reported a man acting aggressively and yelling. Police said 23-year-old Williams James Otis Donald appeared to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Donald was arrested and booked into Napa County jail on charges of resisting arrest, public drug intoxication and violating his probation.
Santa Rosa Taco Bell Customer Attacks Employee
A Taco Bell customer in Santa Rosa has been arrested after assaulting an employee. Yesterday evening, police were sent to the Taco Bell on Stony Point Road after reports of a customer refusing to leave and throwing items at employees. Officers arrived and were approached by two bloodied individuals, one of which was an employee who had a head injury that required medical attention. The other was the suspect, Erik Garcia Santibanez, who was detained by officers. Santibanez was reportedly asked multiple times to leave the restaurant but became confrontational with the male employee and struck him over the head with a glass bottle, resulting in an injury. Officers booked Santibanez into jail on three charges, including assault with a deadly weapon.
Son of man found mummified in Calaveras County home accused of collecting his social security
WALLACE - The son of a man whose mummified body was found inside a Calaveras County home was allegedly collecting his dead father's social security checks. We first told you about Ada Freer last week. That's when his body was found sitting in a chair inside a home on Camanche Parkway in Wallace. Police found it after his son Randall Freer died unexpectedly and they were trying to let his next of kin know.According to the Calaveras Enterprise, investigators found recent bank statements showing that Randall had been illegally collecting his late father's social security checks.Due to the state of Ada's body, the coroner is unable to determine his cause of death or the exact date that he died.
Petaluma teen denied bail, accused of murdering father
A Petaluma teenager made his first court appearance Tuesday after, according to police, he stabbed his father to death inside their home.
Witnesses say victim killed in Mission District shooting was caught in middle of violent dispute
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police are hoping the public can help in tracking down those involved in a deadly shooting over the weekend in the city's Mission District. That shooting happened at about 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Mission and 19th streets, leaving one person dead and two others injured.
Fairfield police shoot man after he pulls BB gun on them, no officers injured
FAIRFIELD — A man has been taken to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting.According to the Fairfield Police Department, at roughly 1:50 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Commerce Court for a person that was possibly loitering and "setting up camp."Officers noticed that it was Robert Wilson, a familiar face to the police due to his multiple arrests and contact with police.Wilson had had a warrant out for his arrest for failure to appear in court for a domestic violence case.When they tried to arrest him, he became uncooperative and sped away in his car. One of the tires was already flattened when he tried to get away, which led to the car becoming disabled and coming to a stop. While trying to run away from the scene on foot, Wilson pulled out a gun and pointed it at officers.Wilson was shot and later taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.During a search, officers discovered five BB guns. They found a sixth gun in Wilson's car, but they say they can't confirm the type of gun.No officers were injured during the incident.
Bystander catches woman allegedly trying to steal catalytic converter from vehicle in Walmart parking lot
SACRAMENTO - A woman credits a bystander for preventing two women from stealing her vehicle's catalytic converter. The victim said the incident happened in the middle of the day outside of Walmart at Delta Shores shopping center. She says a woman was under her car, trying to cut out the catalytic converter using a reciprocating saw when Doug Demaschen said he noticed what was happening. He then began yelling at the woman, took pictures of her, and eventually scared her off before she could finish the job. The woman got into a waiting car that was driven by another woman and drove off. "I had a cat converter stolen off my car in March. Cost me a lot of money. And the thing is, that we got to stop this if we don't do anything, no one else is going to do anything," he said.Since the victim posted the photos and the license plate of the car on Facebook, she has been contacted by people who identified the woman. She passed the information along to the police.Some people who commented on the post say they recognize the saw as being stolen as well.
Petaluma Man Arrested After Allegedly Brandishing Knife at Firefighters
Originally Published By: Petaluma Police Department. “On 8/15/2022, Petaluma Police Department received a request for assistance from a Petaluma Fire Department employee who advised that a male in a pink jacket was brandishing a knife at them. The Fire Department was in the area on a training exercise. A firefighter reported that the male was “making threatening gestures” with a buck knife. Officers arrived in the area and observed a male matching the description walking east on Washington St. After repeated attempts to get the man to talk with them, he removed a knife from his clothing and threw it into the street. He was detained in handcuffs by officers and the knife was recovered.
Man with knife accused of trying to rob Tracy student
TRACY, Calif. — A man with a knife allegedly tried to rob a Tracy high school student who was walking to campus. Tracy Police Department said a student walking to Stein High School was approached Monday morning near the intersection of Tracy Boulevard and Beverly Place by a man. The man allegedly pulled a knife, demanded money from the student and also demanded he be led to the school.
Two killed, one injured in shootings in Richmond Monday
Two people are dead and another injured in two separate shootings along Macdonald Avenue in Richmond Monday, police said. At about 4 p.m., one man was killed and another man injured in a drive-by shooting in the area of 5th Street and Macdonald Avenue, police said. Police responded to the intersection on a ShotSpotter activation and found a crime scene in which over 40 rounds had been fired.
Richmond police investigate two recent fatal shootings
Richmond police are investigating two fatal shootings last week, one that occurred Saturday afternoon, claiming the life of a 33-year-old Hayward man, and another that occurred on Tuesday, Aug. 16, claiming the life of a 32-year-old Richmond man. The most recent homicide occurred at about 2:45 p.m. in the Southside...
OPD asking witnesses of Little Saigon murder to come forward
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Surveillance video caught the images of several cars passing by the crime scene at the time of Chinatown dentist Lili Xu’s murder. The Oakland Police Department is asking for those drivers to come forward. “The vehicle we would like to speak to or the occupants of that vehicle is a white […]
1 dead, 3 injured in Stockton weekend shootings
STOCKTON, Calif. (BCN) — Three men were injured, and one man died following two separate shootings in Stockton over the weekend. On Friday, officers found three men, ages 24, 27, and 36, who had been shot in the 4900 block of Greensboro Way in the Valley Oak District. Police received reports of the shooting at […]
