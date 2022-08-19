Read full article on original website
WNDU kicks off new era of Notre Dame football with ‘Countdown to Kickoff’ Preseason Special
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The much-anticipated 2022 Notre Dame football season is about to begin. And the 16 Sports Team is counting you down with the “Countdown to Kickoff” Preseason Special on WNDU-TV. This Friday, Aug. 26, at 7 p.m., Chuck Freeby, Matt Loch, and Drew Sanders will break down all the storylines from the offseason.
Graduate transfer Joseph welcome addition to Irish
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Replacing Kyle Hamilton after his departure to the NFL was never going to be an easy task for Notre Dame. But Brandon Joseph transferring to Notre Dame helped fill some of those big shoes. When Head Coach Marcus Freeman talked about bringing in transfers, he...
Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: Preseason Special
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team is less than two weeks away from its season opener at Ohio State!. And to celebrate the return of football, we’ll be airing a Countdown to Kickoff preseason special on Friday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. to get you prepared for the upcoming season!
Xavier Watts to play on both sides of the ball for Irish
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The injury to wide receiver Avery Davis leaves an already thin position group even thinner. However, Head Coach Marcus Freeman and the Irish are planning to fill that void by having one player see action on both sides of the ball. Safety Xavier Watts began...
High expectations among Irish running backs this season
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The running back room for the Notre Dame football team has high hopes for themselves this year as it looks to replace last year’s feature back Kyren Williams. The back-to-back thousand yard rusher is has moved on to the NFL, leaving a stable of...
Edwardsburg Eddies gearing up for season opener against Grand Rapids West Catholic
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - High school football season gets underway in Michigan on Thursday night, but the Edwardsburg Eddies will have to wait one more day. They’re game was pushed back to Friday night at Hope College in Holland, where they’ll face Division 5 powerhouse Grand Rapids West Catholic, who rattled off five straight state championships from 2013-2017.
Southold Dance Theater to hold auditions for The Nutcracker
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It may not feel like winter yet, but the Southold Dance Theater is gearing up for the holiday season. They are holding auditions for The Nutcracker on Saturday, August 27 starting at 10 a.m. The audition fee is $25, which includes a Nutcracker t-shirt. No...
2nd Chance Pet: Bjork
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Bjork. Bjork is 3 years old. Unfortunately, her owner passed away,...
Kamm and Schellinger Brewery at 100 Center named an endangered landmark
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Historians across the Hoosier state are sounding the alarm for a local landmark. The Kamm and Schellinger Brewery at the 100 Center in Mishawaka is on the Indiana Landmarks annual “10 Most Endangered List.” The brewery also made the list last year. The building...
Travis Tritt to perform at The Lerner Theatre
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Country Music Association and Grammy award-winning country artist Travis Tritt is scheduled to perform at the Lerner Theatre in Elkhart this upcoming December. The show, which will take place on Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m., will include Tritt’s band. Attendees will hear some of Tritt’s biggest...
Entrepreneur showcase spotlights women-owned businesses in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Women-owned businesses shared the spotlight at a local business showcase in South Bend!. C2 Your Health Women’s Initiative Inc. hosted the event inside the Rio Park events building Tuesday afternoon. More than 40 Michiana women-owned businesses highlighted their product lines, services, and more. The...
Courts at several South Bend parks getting major overhaul
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend is about to get more pickleball friendly. A contract worth nearly $1.6 million was awarded Tuesday. It will replace 17 basketball and tennis courts at five different neighborhood parks throughout the city (Boehm, Voorde, St. Clair, Boland, and Brownfield). The...
Cultivate Food Rescue gears up for Taste of Hope
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Food insecurity continues to hit our community hard. That’s why Cultivate Food Rescue works every day to fight hunger and cut down on food waste. And right now, they’re gearing up for their biggest fundraiser of the year. Taste of Hope will take place on Thursday at the Century Center.
Downtown South Bend’s largest annual event showcases visual, performing, and culinary arts
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday, the streets of South Bend were filled with over 500 local artists, that showcased visual, performing, and culinary works of art. From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Jefferson Street, St. Louis Boulevard, and Howard Park were filled with artists, stages, and intricate creations.
Elkhart Community Schools launches interactive map to help students find free Wi-Fi
No criminal charges will be filed against the officers involved in the shooting death of Dante Kittrell. Southhold Dance Theater gearing up for holiday season. Southold Dance Theater is a nationally recognized, pre-professional dance company currently entering its 47th season.
Granger business offers home décor, DIY classes
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - A Granger business is making sure you can achieve your dream design inside your home. Restyled Furnishing opened five years ago on State Road 23. The business sells various home décor items from local vendors. But if you’re looking to create something or spruce up...
Traveling exhibit from NASA comes to the Coloma Public Library
COLOMA, Mich. (WNDU) - The Coloma Public Library is hosting a traveling exhibit from NASA. It’s called From Our Town to the Moon, Mars and Beyond. After writing a grant, the library was one of eight other libraries in the country chosen to host the exhibit. The exhibit features...
Medical Moment: The fight against LGL leukemia
Elkhart Community Schools launches interactive map to help students find free Wi-Fi The map shows locations where students can access free internet while not at school. Police investigating after teens found unresponsive at McNaughton Park. One teen was revived and the second was pronounced dead. No criminal charges will be...
Ask Doctor Bob: Celiac disease, posture issues, hunger while dieting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us on 16 News Now at Noon every week to answer your medical questions. Question #1 (from Mark): “My dad has celiac disease, and I think I may have it as well. How would I go about figuring out if I am gluten-free as well?
Deadly shooting of Dante Kittrell deemed police justifiable
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office has determined that the shooting death of Dante Kittrell, 51, of South Bend, was a justifiable homicide. A joint investigation by the St. Joseph County Police Department and Mishawaka Police Department into Kittrell’s death was completed and turned over to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, who determined his death was justifiable on Wednesday after reviewing the investigation.
