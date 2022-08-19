Read full article on original website
Occupied trailers remain at Country Acres
SUPERIOR — As of Aug. 15, there were still 11 occupied trailers at the shuttered Country Acres trailer parks in the town of Parkland, according to Douglas County Administrator Ann Doucette. Of those, seven residents indicated they are making plans to move. Most planned to either move their trailer or move to another trailer.
Douglas County Past: Lightning storm plays havoc in Superior; sleuth sees success disguised as lumberjack
The elements were in conflict yesterday and one of the worst electrical storms that has visited the head of the lakes in years created havoc with property and, in one distressing instance, broke off the life of a little child in Duluth. No fatality is reported in Superior but several...
Superior educator tapped to represent Wisconsin as a National Teacher of the Year
SUPERIOR — A Superior teacher will represent Wisconsin on a national scale. Lori Danz, who teaches biology at Superior High School and is the school forest coordinator for the Superior School District, was one of five educators named Teacher of the Year for the state. The Department of Public Education announced Monday, Aug. 22, that she was chosen from among the five to represent the state in the National Teacher of the Year Program.
Virginia's 21-foot loon migrates south for Minnesota State Fair
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — The loon has landed. Very early Thursday morning, a 21-foot model of Minnesota's state bird made the 200-mile journey from the city of Virginia to the Eco Experience building on the State Fairgrounds. There it was to be installed on a custom-made pond model, where the loon will help raise awareness about the dangers of lead pollution.
Superior police sergeant faces 11 new charges stemming from fatal crash
SUPERIOR — A Superior police sergeant accused of killing two people and injuring two others during a traffic crash waived his preliminary hearing in Douglas County Circuit Court Wednesday, Aug. 24. Gregory Swanson, 42, of Solon Springs, now faces 12 criminal charges, eight of which are felonies. An amended...
Auto racing: Copp wins Super Stock feature at Proctor Season Championships
PROCTOR — Kyle Copp of Brule held off a strong field of 29 cars to win the FastLane Northland Super Stock Series stop Sunday as part of Season Championship Night at Halvor Lines Speedway. Copp started the 25-lap feature in the pole position and cruised to his fourth win...
Superior School Board to review gender identity complaint
SUPERIOR — The Superior School Board will hold a special board meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25 in the Superior Middle School cafeteria to review a complaint about gender identity curriculum material that is presented to fifth grade students as part of the human growth and development. The...
Superior launches grant program to market events
SUPERIOR — Organizations that host events in the city of Superior could be eligible for a financial boost from the tourism development commission. The commission on Friday, Aug. 19, announced a new grant program designed to assist with the marketing of events held in the city. Eligible expenses include digital marketing, print and broadcast ads, direct mail, publicity and billboards. The grants will be funded through a portion of the room tax the city collects from hotels, motels and vacation rentals.
Gerald “Jake” Jacobson
Gerald “Jake” R. Jacobson, 81 of South Range, WI, died due to Covid-19 complications on Monday, August 22, 2022, at Essentia Health St. Mary’s Medical Center Superior. He was born on June 18, 1941, in Superior to Sigmund and Pearl Jacobson. Jake was a US Army veteran serving from 1958-62.
Beverley May St. George
Beverley May St. George, 69, longtime resident of Iron River, WI died at home unexpectedly on Saturday, August 13, 2022. She was born in Hinckley, MN on November 29, 1952 the daughter of Warner and Irma (Brigham) Cyr. Beverley was united in marriage to Robert St. George on June 28,...
Hugh C. McKay
Hugh C. McKay, 88 of Superior, died Friday August 19, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones, at Essentia St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth. Hugh was born in Superior on Aug. 18, 1934, the son of Hugh Francis and Violet McKay. He served his country with the US Army. He...
Robert D. “Bob” Miller
Nov. 20, 1949 - April 7, 2022. SUPERIOR, Wis. - Robert D. “Bob” Miller, 72, Superior, Wis., died Thursday, April 7, in his home. A celebration of life will be from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Vintage Italian Pizza in Superior. No memorials are requested. Arrangements by...
Legal questions delay decision on Gordon zoning change
SUPERIOR — The Douglas County Board delayed a decision Thursday, Aug. 18, on a proposed zoning change to sort through legal matters that have arisen since the zoning committee recommended approval. Preferred Living LLC, owned by Quinn Musch, sought a change to the zoning ordinance from residential to commercial...
Helge W. Johnson
Helge William Johnson, Jr., 76 of Superior died on Saturday, August 20, 2022, in his home. He was born on November 21, 1945, in Superior to Helge and Borghild (Blackstad) Johnson, Sr. Helge graduated from Superior Central High School in 1964. He had a passion for hockey and was a...
Anthony ”Tony” Richards
Anthony Wayne “Tony” Richards of Poplar, WI, passed away on August 21, 2022. He was born on April 10th, 1940, in Big Springs, WV to Lee and Caroline (Hardman) Richards. Tony graduated from Calhoun County high school in 1958 and Salem College in Salem, WV in 1962 with a degree in chemistry. He worked for Quaker Oats as a research chemist where he received several patents.
David N. O’Kash
David N. O’Kash, 65, lifelong resident of Superior, WI, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at his home. He was born in Superior, December 20, 1956, the son of Michael and Jane (Welsh) O’Kash. He was a graduate of Superior Senior High School, class of 1975 and...
Leroy Anderson
Leroy Anderson, age 52, of Omro, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022, with his family by his side. Leroy had a long battle with congestive heart failure. Leroy was very involved with the Salvation Army church in Superior, WI until he moved to Poy Sippi in 2000. He was...
