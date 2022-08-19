SUPERIOR — A Superior teacher will represent Wisconsin on a national scale. Lori Danz, who teaches biology at Superior High School and is the school forest coordinator for the Superior School District, was one of five educators named Teacher of the Year for the state. The Department of Public Education announced Monday, Aug. 22, that she was chosen from among the five to represent the state in the National Teacher of the Year Program.

SUPERIOR, WI ・ 11 HOURS AGO