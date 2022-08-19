Read full article on original website
Stacey Abrams to rally with Forsyth County Democrats as race for Georgia’s governor heats upMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Woman Shoots 3, 2 Dead, Placing Midtown and the City in ChaosNewsFocus AtlantaAtlanta, GA
6 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Enjoy Soaring Views and Scenic Vistas Along Your Bike Journey On These Historic Silver Comet Trail TrestlesDeanLandGeorgia State
Family and friends remember former Wheeler HS basketball star
A memorial will be held this weekend for a former Cobb County high school basketball standout who tragically drowned during a kayaking trip on the Chattahoochee River. Khalil Hardison, a 2019 graduate and member of the Wheeler High School men’s basketball team, tragically drowned on August 14 while trying to swim across the river to a popular diving rock. He was 21.
Location of high school football game changed, Clayton County Schools says
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — The location of the Tri-Cities High School vs. Morrow High School football game has been changed, Clayton County Public Schools’ said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The game which is set for Friday, Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m. will...
Georgia High School Football Team Wins With No Look Pass
High School football season is here! It was quite a start for the Loganville High School Red Devils on Friday night. Loganville, Georgia is between Athens and Atlanta. The game was already in the fourth overtime when this happened!
Georgia football players unveil new and intriguing Athens NIL Club
Georgia football already does NIL deals the right way, but on Tuesday, the Athens NIL Club launched as a player-led fan community. This new initiative is a way for players to interact directly with fans while also receiving NIL support. There is something so intriguing about this Athens NIL Club...
Family, friends remember former basketball standout who drowned on Chattahoochee kayak trip
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A memorial will be held this weekend for a former Cobb County high school basketball standout who tragically drowned during a kayaking trip on the Chattahoochee River. Khalil Hardison, 21, a 2019 graduate and member of the Wheeler High School men’s basketball team, tragically drowned...
Season-ending injury: Georgia tailback ranks thinned, Andrew Paul has torn ACL per report
ATHENS — Georgia freshman tailback Andrew Paul has a torn ACL as a result of the injury DawgNation reported forced him to the sideline during Scrimmage Two on Saturday. On3Sports was first to report that Paul’s injury is an ACL tear, which will likely sideline him for the remainder of the season.
Bulldogs head into season with new look
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - College football’s defending champs kick off their season in about three weeks. The Georgia Bulldogs take on Oregon Sept. 3 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. This year’s team will look a lot different than the one that won the program’s first national championship in more than 40 years. Stetson Bennett is the Dawgs’ starter at quarterback, but other positions are up for grabs.
Multiple Georgia Bulldog Commits GO OFF In Opening Weekend
ATHENS – While Kirby Smart was preparing the Georgia Bulldogs for the upcoming 2022 season, he saw plenty of his top commitments and targets have dominant games over the weekend. Dawg Post was in attendance for multiple games in week one of the football season and we confirmed that...
"Portia" coming to FOX 5 on September 12
Hosted by veteran FOX 5 anchor Portia Bruner, "Portia" is a half-hour community-minded lifestyle program focusing particularly on the needs of Black women in Atlanta. Watch "Portia" weekdays at 1 p.m.
Former First Lady of Georgia Sandra Deal dies at 80
DEMOREST, Ga. — Former Georgia First Lady Sandra Deal has died, according to her family. She was 80. Deal died Tuesday at her home in Demorest surrounded by her husband, former Georgia Governor Nathan Deal and their family. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Deal...
10 Black-Owned Atlanta Restaurants to Visit this Black Business Month
August is National Black Business Month when the country celebrates the success of black-owned businesses. It’s a way to recognize black-owned businesses that have been improving the American economy for years. It’s also a time to encourage consumers throughout the country to support local businesses and restaurants owned by people of color. National Black Business Month is also a great time to applaud black women-owned agencies that went through immense struggles and challenges to establish themselves in different industries.
Rayshard Brooks murder case timeline | All that's happened since a police shooting that shook Atlanta
ATLANTA — The special prosecutor in the Rayshard Brooks murder case will be announcing on Tuesday his decision in the case regarding the two white police officers facing charges in Brooks' death. The announcement will finally bring some clarity to a more than two-year saga since the police shooting...
Clark Atlanta responds after students experience issues with housing assigments
ATLANTA — After days of 11Alive pressing for answers, Clark Atlanta University responded to parents' claims that their children were left with a place to live this semester. When the semester started for Clark Atlanta, several parents contacted 11Alive, upset when they arrived at the university and found out their children didn’t have dorm rooms despite paying deposits months in advance.
After a Conyers church was engulfed in flames, a pastor is attempting to move on and rebuild
CONYERS, Ga. — A church congregation in Conyers is picking up the pieces after a fire destroyed their church building on Friday. Thankfully, no one was hurt. Pastor K. Francis Smith says they had just purchased new furniture, a new roof and new AC units when it happened, and the Rockdale Fire Department says they think it originated near the sound booth -- on the second level of the sanctuary -- destroying everything inside.
Stockbridge community continues memory of 5-year-old after tragic death
STOCKBRIDGE — Larger than life. These are the three words Wayanna Jackson used to describe her 5-year-old son Waydn Thursday.
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in Georgia
If you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time and you love to eat seafood then you are in luck because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in Georgia that truly know how to prepare seafood. On top of that, they only use high-quality ingredients, and the service is impeccable. All of these places are highly praised by locals and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to visit them if you have the chance.
1 Driver Injured, 1 Driver Missing After A Fatal Crash In Clarke County (Clarke County, GA)
Athens-Clarke County Police responded to a fatal crash at 29 Highway North and Harve Mathis in Clarke County, leaving one driver dead and one missing. The cause of the crash is still unknown. There is [..]
Missing in Georgia | 24-year-old woman missing for nearly a month
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department investigators are renewing their call for help in trying to find a 24-year-old woman. As August comes to a close, APD is asking for the public to report any information relating to Allahnia "Fruity" Lenoir's disappearance. APD initially released its missing person advisory on...
2 shot, 1 dead in Johns Creek neighborhood, police say
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police in Johns Creek are investigating a double shooting that left one person dead Tuesday morning. They said it happened around 7:30 a.m. on Bramshill Drive in the Hunter's Forest neighborhood not far from State Bridge Road and Jones Bridge Road. Police got a call...
James Warren Jackson and An Earlier Atlanta Black Gay Life
The Atlanta Committee, The Rose Room & Morehouse College (Before Loretta’s) This is the third article from “Reclaiming Our Time: A History of Atlanta’s Black LGBTQIA Life,” a series of editorials that presents vivid and personal accounts of one of the city’s most definitive communities. James Warren Jackson is a Black gay man born in Atlanta in 1946.
