ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snellville, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Family and friends remember former Wheeler HS basketball star

A memorial will be held this weekend for a former Cobb County high school basketball standout who tragically drowned during a kayaking trip on the Chattahoochee River. Khalil Hardison, a 2019 graduate and member of the Wheeler High School men’s basketball team, tragically drowned on August 14 while trying to swim across the river to a popular diving rock. He was 21.
COBB COUNTY, GA
wgac.com

Georgia High School Football Team Wins With No Look Pass

High School football season is here! It was quite a start for the Loganville High School Red Devils on Friday night. Loganville, Georgia is between Athens and Atlanta. The game was already in the fourth overtime when this happened!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Snellville, GA
Education
Snellville, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Education
City
Washington, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
Snellville, GA
Football
City
Grayson, GA
Local
Georgia Football
City
Snellville, GA
CBS 46

Bulldogs head into season with new look

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - College football’s defending champs kick off their season in about three weeks. The Georgia Bulldogs take on Oregon Sept. 3 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. This year’s team will look a lot different than the one that won the program’s first national championship in more than 40 years. Stetson Bennett is the Dawgs’ starter at quarterback, but other positions are up for grabs.
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

Multiple Georgia Bulldog Commits GO OFF In Opening Weekend

ATHENS – While Kirby Smart was preparing the Georgia Bulldogs for the upcoming 2022 season, he saw plenty of his top commitments and targets have dominant games over the weekend. Dawg Post was in attendance for multiple games in week one of the football season and we confirmed that...
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Mourning#Coaching#American Football#Highschoolsports#Brookwood High School#The Brookwood Broncos#The Broncos Washington#Grayson High School
fox5atlanta.com

"Portia" coming to FOX 5 on September 12

Hosted by veteran FOX 5 anchor Portia Bruner, "Portia" is a half-hour community-minded lifestyle program focusing particularly on the needs of Black women in Atlanta. Watch "Portia" weekdays at 1 p.m.
ATLANTA, GA
myasbn.com

10 Black-Owned Atlanta Restaurants to Visit this Black Business Month

August is National Black Business Month when the country celebrates the success of black-owned businesses. It’s a way to recognize black-owned businesses that have been improving the American economy for years. It’s also a time to encourage consumers throughout the country to support local businesses and restaurants owned by people of color. National Black Business Month is also a great time to applaud black women-owned agencies that went through immense struggles and challenges to establish themselves in different industries.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
11Alive

Clark Atlanta responds after students experience issues with housing assigments

ATLANTA — After days of 11Alive pressing for answers, Clark Atlanta University responded to parents' claims that their children were left with a place to live this semester. When the semester started for Clark Atlanta, several parents contacted 11Alive, upset when they arrived at the university and found out their children didn’t have dorm rooms despite paying deposits months in advance.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

After a Conyers church was engulfed in flames, a pastor is attempting to move on and rebuild

CONYERS, Ga. — A church congregation in Conyers is picking up the pieces after a fire destroyed their church building on Friday. Thankfully, no one was hurt. Pastor K. Francis Smith says they had just purchased new furniture, a new roof and new AC units when it happened, and the Rockdale Fire Department says they think it originated near the sound booth -- on the second level of the sanctuary -- destroying everything inside.
CONYERS, GA
Alina Andras

5 Great Seafood Restaurants in Georgia

If you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time and you love to eat seafood then you are in luck because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in Georgia that truly know how to prepare seafood. On top of that, they only use high-quality ingredients, and the service is impeccable. All of these places are highly praised by locals and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to visit them if you have the chance.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Missing in Georgia | 24-year-old woman missing for nearly a month

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department investigators are renewing their call for help in trying to find a 24-year-old woman. As August comes to a close, APD is asking for the public to report any information relating to Allahnia "Fruity" Lenoir's disappearance. APD initially released its missing person advisory on...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

2 shot, 1 dead in Johns Creek neighborhood, police say

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police in Johns Creek are investigating a double shooting that left one person dead Tuesday morning. They said it happened around 7:30 a.m. on Bramshill Drive in the Hunter's Forest neighborhood not far from State Bridge Road and Jones Bridge Road. Police got a call...
JOHNS CREEK, GA
celebsbar.com

James Warren Jackson and An Earlier Atlanta Black Gay Life

The Atlanta Committee, The Rose Room & Morehouse College (Before Loretta’s) This is the third article from “Reclaiming Our Time: A History of Atlanta’s Black LGBTQIA Life,” a series of editorials that presents vivid and personal accounts of one of the city’s most definitive communities. James Warren Jackson is a Black gay man born in Atlanta in 1946.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
53K+
Followers
11K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy