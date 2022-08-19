Read full article on original website
Mountain Democrat
Strong finishes for county’s harriers
The California Interscholastic Federation State Cross Country Championship 5-kilometer course at Woodward Park in Fresno is meant to be a challenge for runners, containing many rolling hills on mostly dirt terrain. El Dorado County high school cross country varsity athletes took the challenge with bravado Nov. 26, closing out the...
Mountain Democrat
James Thomas Tremblay
James Thomas Tremblay, Jimmy to his friends and family passed away suddenly on Nov 29, 2022 in Camino, Calif., at the age of 43. Jimmy grew up in Camino, Calif., where he made many lifelong friends and had many adventures. He proudly followed his grandfather in working for the local sawmill as a millwright in order to provide for his family. He also enjoyed spending time at the Placerville Speedway where he raced his pro stock #14 and later worked as crew chief for his cousin Aaron Rupley.
Mountain Democrat
Rodney Bland
Rodney Bland of Coloma died Nov. 22 in Sacramento following a long illness. He attended local elementary schools and graduated from El Dorado High School in 1966. He served in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Forester as a cook during the Vietnam war. After his service he worked as a logger, sawmill worker and sales clerk. But, the joy of his life was his work as a volunteer Docent in Marshall State Park as a gold panning instructor. Over ten years he taught many youngsters and tourists to pan for gold. His work and personality brought unsuspected fame. He starred in several movies, television commercials and had articles in newspapers and magazines locally and internationally. He was also a member of the Screen Actors Guild.
Mountain Democrat
In The Know: Dec. 7
Author Mark Parsons, who has written young adult novel “The 9:09 Project” about a young man who finds solace after his mother’s death by immersing himself in a photography project, comes to Face in a Book in El Dorado Hills Town Center, 5-6 p.m. For more information call (916) 941-9401 or visit getyourfaceinabook.com.
Mountain Democrat
Explore a winter wonderland with the American River Conservancy
Don’t let the dropping temperatures dissuade you from enjoying the great outdoors. The American River Conservancy offers fun and educational winter adventures and classes. For full details on the following programs and all the conservancy does visit arconservancy.org. MTB Coloma Femme Trail Rippers. Tuesdays, Dec. 6 & 20, Jan....
Mountain Democrat
The Arts: A December to get out of the house and celebrate
Everywhere I go around this great country of ours, I am seeing events with huge turnouts. Americans are ready to turn the page on pandemics and are celebrating in droves at craft fairs, concerts and the like. Attendance is way, way up, according to what events coordinators tell me. People...
Mountain Democrat
Swinging, jazzy Squirrel Nut Zippers bring tour to NorCal
GRASS VALLEY — The Center for the Arts welcomes platinum-selling Squirrel Nut Zippers Dec. 7 with opener Christopher Wonder in the Marisa Funk Theater. The Squirrel Nut Zippers return to the West Coast this December with the joyous, raucous Christmas Caravan tour. Performing songs from the band’s Christmas Caravan and Mardi Gras for Christmas albums as well as other Zippers favorites, the 13-date run will be the first West Coast holiday tour since 2018.
Mountain Democrat
PG&E lines going under in Georgetown
Pacific Gas and Electric Company is undergrounding approximately 2 miles of overhead power lines in downtown Georgetown. The underground power lines aim to reduce wildfire risk, increase reliability and further harden PG&E’s Georgetown distribution microgrid, according to PG&E officials. PG&E’s contractor, Underground Construction Inc., will be both trenching and...
Mountain Democrat
Sierra artist’s colorful works on display
GRASS VALLEY — The Center for the Arts exhibits fine artist Jude Bischoff’s oil and acrylic paintings in the Granucci Gallery starting Dec. 9 with an opening reception 4-7 p.m. Bischoff received a formal art degree from Bowling Green State University in Ohio and since has spent a...
Mountain Democrat
Local teens show the community that Camino Cares
Philanthropic-minded teens Savannah Botting and Wrenna Potter, with a little help from their moms, collect donations of jackets, pajamas, hoodies, socks and underwear to distribute to Camino residents who may need a little help this holiday season. “This year we have 33 families and 82 children,” said Potter, 16, of...
Mountain Democrat
El Dorado County families grow healthy with WIC
Finding nutritious food on a limited budget can be a challenge. The Women, Infants, and Children Program is a federally funded nutrition program administered by the California Department of Public Health that serves pregnant women, women who have recently been pregnant, infants and children up to their 5th birthday. WIC provides nutrition education, breastfeeding support, benefits for a variety of nutritious foods and referrals to medical providers and other community supports such as Community Based Nursing, Mothers and Babies classes, car seat education and fittings along with a multitude of other services available throughout El Dorado County.
Mountain Democrat
County dismisses Schaeffer as HHSA director
El Dorado County dismissed newly appointed Health and Human Services Agency Director Evelyn Schaeffer from her position Dec. 6, leaving the county without a director for the second time in 2022. Without citing reason, County Counsel David Livingston reported the action during the Board of Supervisors’ Tuesday meeting after closed...
Mountain Democrat
Respect for county staff
Mr. DeBerry, on Nov. 25 you wrote a caustic letter accusing county staff of “selling” the Dorado Oaks subdivision at two community meetings. While it seems your calling card is name-calling and criticisms that confuse opinion with fact, our staff does not deserve to have misinformation twisted against them; it also does our community a great disservice.
Mountain Democrat
Local elections are called
New Placerville City Council members Nicole Gotberg, John Clerici and David Yarbrough will take their seats next week. El Dorado County Registrar of Voters Bill O’Neill on Dec. 1 certified the final results of the Nov. 8 election. Gotberg tallied 1,599 votes, Clerici 1,424 and Yarbrough 1,294. In a...
Mountain Democrat
El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office crime log: Nov. 19-23
5:51 p.m. Vandalism was reported at a store on Missouri Flat Road in Placerville. 10:26 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 32-year-old man suspected of possession of narcotics and DUI on Pleasant Valley Road in Diamond Springs. He was listed in custody in lieu of $15,000 bail. Nov. 20. 12:15...
Mountain Democrat
Funding next step for new public safety facility
How to fund a public safety facility that would house Placerville Police Department and El Dorado County Fire Protection District personnel came into question Nov. 29 at a special meeting of the Placerville City Council. The need for a new facility is driven by inadequate and dated infrastructure currently used...
Mountain Democrat
$2M in tax-defaulted property auctioned off
Seventy-three El Dorado County tax-defaulted properties were sold in an online auction Nov. 1. The sales generated a total of $2,018,010.14, according to a news release from auction host Bid4Assets. An additional 75 properties were redeemed by their original owners and returned to county tax rolls. “This set of auctions...
Mountain Democrat
Tahoe City Council candidate booked after reported overdose
On the morning of Nov. 30 South Lake Tahoe Police responded to a suspected overdose at Hotel Becket, where they found 30-year-old Kevin Brunner in an “extensively damaged” hotel room, according to officials. The self proclaimed organizer of the South Lake Tahoe Black Lives Matter movement and candidate...
Mountain Democrat
DOJ: Homeless coalition breach of contract ‘no longer tolerable’
The California Department of Justice is threatening litigation against the nonprofit Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless for an alleged breach of contract with the Department of Housing and Community Development. In a letter sent Nov. 16, deputy justice Carlos Mejia called for the coalition to “respond to information concerning TCH’s...
