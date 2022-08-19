Rodney Bland of Coloma died Nov. 22 in Sacramento following a long illness. He attended local elementary schools and graduated from El Dorado High School in 1966. He served in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Forester as a cook during the Vietnam war. After his service he worked as a logger, sawmill worker and sales clerk. But, the joy of his life was his work as a volunteer Docent in Marshall State Park as a gold panning instructor. Over ten years he taught many youngsters and tourists to pan for gold. His work and personality brought unsuspected fame. He starred in several movies, television commercials and had articles in newspapers and magazines locally and internationally. He was also a member of the Screen Actors Guild.

