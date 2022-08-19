Read full article on original website
Airbnb Assault In Central Pennsylvania Has Police Searching For Woman
The police are searching for the woman pictured after an assault at an Airbnb in central Pennsylvania. The East Earl Township police are "attempting to identify the pictured female in reference to an assault," the department announced in a release on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Officers were called to an...
firststateupdate.com
Police: Two Children Charged In Attempted Carjacking Tuesday
Delaware State Police have arrested a 14-year-old juvenile male and a 16-year-old juvenile male both of Wilmington for robbery and related charges following an attempted carjacking that occurred Tuesday night, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on August 23, 2022, at approximately 6:37 p.m., in...
MyChesCo
Man Wanted by Warrington Township Police Department
WARRINGTON, PA — The Warrington Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 30-year-old Carlos Santiago III. He is wanted on charges of carrying a firearm without a license, driving under the influence, and possession of Marijuana. Magisterial District Judge Stacy Wertman granted the warrant on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
FedEx mistakenly delivers boxes of guns to Pennsylvania high school
CHESTER, Pa. — A high school was expecting a delivery of textbooks and supplies, but instead it received rifles. Packages delivered Friday and locked inside the school over the weekend were revealed to contain weapons when a FedEx driver returned to correct the mistake on Monday, WCAU reported. In...
MyChesCo
Bristol Township Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Wanted Man
BRISTOL, PA — The Bristol Township Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted man. Kevin Bradley Williams, age 42, is accused of Receiving Stolen Property and has a warrant out for his arrest. If you see him or know where he is, please contact...
ID Sought For Driver In Lehigh Valley Hit-And-Run Crash
Police are seeking the public’s help identifying the accused driver in a Lehigh Valley hit-and-run crash. The man pictured above was behind the wheel during a minor hit-and-run crash in front of the Subway on Freemansburg Avenue in Bethlehem Township around 5:20 p.m. on Friday, June 17, the local police department said in a release on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
Man Struck, Robbed at Gunpoint at Philadelphia Gas Station
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A man was robbed at gunpoint and assaulted by a group of...
Edgewood man invited to stay with family stabs child, her mom to death in Pa.
An Edgewood man is in custody after allegedly stabbing a 5-year-old girl and her mother to death, inside their Pennsylvania home.
firststateupdate.com
Police: Crash Turns Into Gunfight In Cheswold,16-Year-Old Shooter Hit, Man, 18, Wanted
Cheswold Police are investigating an auto accident turned shooting. Officials said on 08/15/2022 at 3:12 PM Cheswold Police were dispatched for the report of a shooting that occurred in the 100 block of Boggs Run in Cheswold, DE. The first police unit was on scene at 3:14 PM and quickly blocked off the area, locating a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound and rendered medical assistance as other police units and EMS arrived and transported the male to the hospital.
Main Line Media News
Editorial: Pay attention to rules of the road
Some may wonder why we join with state and local law enforcement officials in issuing regular reminders about traffic safety issues. Isn’t most of it just common sense?. Well, unfortunately it’s not common enough. Far too many drivers keep committing infractions that put fellow motorists, pedestrians and others in danger.
fox29.com
Man fatally shot in the head outside property in Chester, police say
CHESTER, Pa. - Authorities in the Philadelphia suburb of Chester are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a man. Officers from the City of Chester Police Department were called to the 1000 block of Ward Street around 7:30 p.m. fore reports of a shooting. Police found a...
Experts warn of social media dangers after Dauphin County teen becomes victim of human trafficking
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — An 8-month human trafficking investigation by authorities across multiple states has led to the arrests of 7 people, including Neil Moore II and Jeniyah Lockhart-Tippins. Court documents show the New York couple met a 13-year-old Middletown girl through Instagram and offered to do her makeup. They...
Pennsylvania State Police plan DUI checkpoint, increased patrols in coming days
Pennsylvania State Police will set up a DUI checkpoint in the coming days in Northampton County and plan more patrols near a car show in Lehigh County, a news release says. The Bethlehem barracks will run the checkpoint sometime between Saturday and Aug. 30, Trooper Nathan Branosky said. “A sobriety...
Woman arrested for N.J. bank robbery following traffic stop, cops say
Authorities have charged a South Jersey woman in connection with a bank robbery on Sunday afternoon in Gloucester County. Deptford Township Police responded to the Republic Bank on Deptford Center Road shortly before 2 p.m. for a panic alarm, officials said. Officers were told a woman passed a note demanding...
3 men shot in Chester, Delaware County
Video from Chopper 6 showed multiple shell casings and police officers searching the block for evidence.
ID Sought For Dirt Bike Rider Heading Across Free Bridge From PA To Phillipsburg, Police Say
Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a dirt bike rider who was heading across the Free Bridge from Easton into Phillipsburg on Sunday, August 21. The rider, pictured above, was seen traveling across the Free Bridge from Easton into Phillipsburg and turning right onto South Main Street around 5:10 p.m., police said.
PA had more deer-related wrecks last year. These are the counties with the most collisions
The Keystone State is fifth in the nation for the number of crashes that involve animals, according to State Farm. See where collisions with deer are occurring.
City rejects permit for North Philadelphia block party, calling it a "problem block"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A decades-long tradition in North Philadelphia was denied this year. Organizers of a neighborhood block party say the Philadelphia Police Department rejected their request for a permit.When the block party got denied, it sent shockwaves up and down the block.People who live there told Eyewitness news there are no issues where they live.It's a day every year for about 50 years the 2900 block of North Camac Street looks forward to, their block party, the Saturday before Labor Day."It's annual, it's tradition," Joan Amos said.Amos says it started back with her grandmother and mother, but this year,...
MyChesCo
Lancaster County Drug Task Force Public Auction Returns
LANCASTER, PA — The Lancaster County Drug Task Force Public Auction returns on October 15, 2022, at 9 a.m. at Lancaster County Park with a list of biddable items to be released soon, announced the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. The auction is back for the first time...
Ranger Rover matching description of vehicle involved in Northeast Philly hit-and-run located
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police released new information about the vehicle wanted in a hit-and-run where two people riding their bicycles were struck overnight in Northeast Philadelphia. One of those victims is now fighting for his life.Investigators located a white Range Rover matching the description of the vehicle involved in the crash Monday afternoon. Eyewitness News cameras were there as investigators were matching parts of the vehicle recovered from the crash to the vehicle found about a half mile away. Police say both bicyclists were hit at the intersection of Bustleton and Cottman Avenues, right outside the entrance to the Roosevelt Mall,...
