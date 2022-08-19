ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers QB Mason Rudolph shows obvious disappointment in lack of reps

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fqwPV_0hNemjd400

The race for a starting quarterback in Pittsburgh seems to be coming down to two players and one of them isn’t Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph. Despite being the most experienced guy in the quarterback room, Rudolph appears to be on the outside looking in as the team prepares for their second preseason game. The team has already said Mitch Trubisky will start and rookie Kenny Pickett will come in after him, leapfrogging Rudolph.

Rudolph spoke to the media about it and while he said all the right words, his disappointment was pretty obvious. Rudolph noted he wished he’d gotten more first-team reps and felt good that he hit on the reps he did get in practice.

Unfortunately, Rudolph is in an impossible position. He has bided his time and watched the team sign one guy and draft another to replace him. The real shame is Rudolph is having a pretty strong camp but it isn’t going to matter in the end.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Steelers’ Secret Weapon This Season

Pittsburgh fans definitely want the story to be about Kenny Pickett this season. Maybe you are one of those people that want to see TJ Watt win defensive player of the year again. Yet, there is truly only one man who will be the difference maker this season. There is just one guy in the organization that can harness the Steelers potential. This man is not who you are expecting.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
The Spun

Report: Where Tom Brady Went During Absence From Bucs

Tom Brady is reportedly set to return to the Buccaneers on Monday following a week-long absence from the team. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback left the team during training camp for personal reasons. The Bucs said Brady's departure, which included preseason games, was planned by the quarterback. According to a...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Pittsburgh Steelers Sign Former Raven

The Pittsburgh Steelers added another piece to the offensive line carousel. Adrian Ealy who was an undrafted free agent spent most of his time bouncing on and off the Ravens Practice squad. He spent time on Baltimore, Denver, Rams and Green Bay practice squads last season. This signing is not...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Mason
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Steelers' Surprising Cut Decision

In the weeks leading up to the 2022 NFL season, hundreds of players are getting released around the league. As teams cut down to their 53-man rosters, they have to make difficult decisions along the way. That's the unfortunately reality for many players just hoping to land a roster spot.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Patriots looking to trade former first-round draft pick

The New England Patriots could be looking to part ways with former first-round draft pick Isaiah Wynn, per a report from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. According to Breer, the Patriots are “probably going to trade someone,” and when delving into who that someone could potentially be, he touched on the team being engaged in trade conversations involving the offensive tackle.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Yardbarker

Could Steelers HC Mike Tomlin's 15-year run without a losing record end in 2022?

Since taking over Pittsburgh Steelers head coaching duties in 2007, Mike Tomlin has helped lead the franchise to two Super Bowl appearances, including a championship win in Super Bowl XLIII in 2009 against the Arizona Cardinals. While the Steelers haven't been back to the title game in over a decade, Tomlin has always had the team in the mix, as evidenced by his remarkable streak of 15 straight seasons without a losing record.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

QB Anthony Brown is breaking out in the preseason, leaving Oregon fans to question Mario Cristobal

This isn’t quite the Anthony Brown that we saw in Eugene over the past couple of years. While many of the fall months in Eugene a year ago were spent with fans of the Oregon Ducks frustrated by the play of their starting quarterback, and occasionally calling for him to be benched, the former Boston College transfer is now getting his chance to make a spot on the Baltimore Ravens roster in the NFL, using the preseason to show what he’s capable of. It turns out he’s capable of a lot more than what we saw with the Ducks a year ago. Mario...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers vs Lions: 5 big storylines for this week

This week the Pittsburgh Steelers head into the third game of the preseason and take on the Detroit Lions. In years past, the third week of the preseason was the one that really mattered for Pittsburgh beause this was the one game of the preseason where the bulk of the starters played. Things have changed from that perspective but we still expect this is be a huge game for evaluation purposes.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings waive former Denver Broncos TE

Part two of roster cuts came on Tuesday as the Minnesota Vikings needed to trim the roster down to 80 players by the 4 pm eastern deadline. The Vikings began those moves on Tuesday by waiving former fifth-round draft pick Harrison Hand and they continued those by releasing former Denver Broncos TE Shaun Beyer per The Star Tribune’s Ben Goessling.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

143K+
Followers
189K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy