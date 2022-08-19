Steelers QB Mason Rudolph shows obvious disappointment in lack of reps

The race for a starting quarterback in Pittsburgh seems to be coming down to two players and one of them isn’t Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph. Despite being the most experienced guy in the quarterback room, Rudolph appears to be on the outside looking in as the team prepares for their second preseason game. The team has already said Mitch Trubisky will start and rookie Kenny Pickett will come in after him, leapfrogging Rudolph.

Rudolph spoke to the media about it and while he said all the right words, his disappointment was pretty obvious. Rudolph noted he wished he’d gotten more first-team reps and felt good that he hit on the reps he did get in practice.

Unfortunately, Rudolph is in an impossible position. He has bided his time and watched the team sign one guy and draft another to replace him. The real shame is Rudolph is having a pretty strong camp but it isn’t going to matter in the end.