The buck stops here — DMV fees cut by $1
“El Dorado County leaders should do what they can to slow the meteoric rise in the cost of living.”. Recognizing that every dollar counts, El Dorado County Sheriff John D’Agostini and Auditor-Controller Joe Harn teamed up to remove a $1 vehicle registration fee that provides law enforcement with funds to enhance fingerprint identification capabilities.
California needs Lanhee Chen
We are writing this letter because we want people to know about Lanhee Chen and how much California needs him in office. The role of the controller acts to record and oversee state financial transactions, serving as California’s independent fiscal auditor. The controller has the role of ensuring taxpayer money is being spent as the people are told it will be.
Candidate lists finalized
With a Board of Supervisors District 5 runoff, open seats on the South Lake Tahoe and Placerville city councils, a multitude of school board and special district contests and 11 measures on the ballot, El Dorado County residents will have a lot to think about beyond the state and national elections this November.
California is leaking vital high-income taxpayers
California is losing population and some of those leaving the state are high-income taxpayers who provide a huge share of the state's revenues.
The Balancing Act: Planning a dump in the middle of the Missouri Flat corridor
In May this year Roseville, a city of 141,000 people, recorded its first murder of 2022. From 2005 to 2019 Roseville had one murder or less in nine of those last 14 years and in four of those years the city had no murders. It is a safe city. But...
EID key indicators summarized by GM
With 100% safety as its goal, the El Dorado Irrigation District achieved that for the year as of Aug. 4, according to a report given by General Manger Jim Abercrombie Aug. 8. In 2021 there were four lost-time injuries, one of which was COVID-related, along with 11 requiring medical attention and 15 avoidable vehicle accidents.
Opinion: Where Are California’s Wealthy Residents Fleeing? Low-Tax Resort Areas
After 170 years of population growth — occasionally explosive growth — California is now experiencing population loss for the first time. As foreign immigration and birth rates declined, they no longer offset net losses in state-to-state migration. Since 2010, 7.5 million people have left California while 5.9 million people have come from other states.
80,000 PG&E customers affected by outage
11:30 a.m. Update: PG&E reports most customers’ service has been restored and that the cause of the outage remains under investigation. Some 1,156 customers remain without power, which is expected to be restored within the hour. Original post:. PG&E officials estimated more 80,000 customers in El Dorado County experienced...
Lawsuit: Electrical equipment sparked deadly California fire
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — The daughter of a 76-year-old man killed last month when California's deadliest wildfire so far this year swept through a remote town has sued a public utility, alleging its electrical equipment sparked the blaze. The lawsuit filed Monday on behalf of Theresa Cogan claims...
East Sacramento residents lay out frustrations over homelessness to mayor
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Tempers flared in a Saturday morning community meeting between Mayor Steinberg and a group of East Sacramento neighbors frustrated by the growing homelessness crisis. Gathering in McKinley Park, community members raised concerns about finding needles on the ground and growing tent encampments blocking sidewalks. Some raised...
World renowned speaker coming to Placerville
Dr. Maria Nemeth will grace the stage at Mountainside Center for Spiritual Living (at Placerville’s Town Hall, 549 Main St.) at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28. She has appeared all around the world, even training the brain for success on the Oprah Winfrey Show. Sunday she will present Would it be OK with You if Life Got Easier?
Diablo Canyon: California nuclear power plant extension challenged in legislative proposal
A proposal circulated by Democratic legislators would reject Gov. Gavin Newsom's plan to extend the lifespan of the state's last operating nuclear power plant.
California farmers turning to drought-resistant plant agave
Farmers in Northern California are digging into a new and unusual option for their fields. Drought conditions have many farmers rethinking their crops, and agave is proving to be an alluring alternative.On a dry dusty hill in Yolo County, nestled between rows of olives and almonds, there's a strange and spiky sight. Craig Reynolds started them as an experiment and now the secret's out. "It's kind of almost too much to handle right now. I get phone calls every day from all over the place saying where can I get some agave seedlings?" said California Agave Council Director Craig Reynolds.Agave,...
$4 Billion in Student Loans Were Just Canceled. Here’s Who’s Affected.
This file photograph shows the ITT Technical Institute campus after ITT Educational Services announced that the school had ceased operating, Sept. 6, 2016, in Rancho Cordova, Calif. Students who used federal loans to attend ITT Technical Institute as far back as 2005 will automatically get that debt canceled. This comes after authorities found “widespread and pervasive misrepresentations” at the defunct for-profit college chain. File AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli.
California could see a tomato shortage in the coming months
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Things are busy during lunch rush at Pete's 7 Restaurant and Brewhouse in Downtown Sacramento. The restaurant offers a wide variety of food on their menu, but their signature item is pizza. One of the key ingredients for success is tomato sauce. "A lot of my...
Are Proud Boys growing in Northern California? What to know as one runs for school board
Last December, eight months before he filed papers to run for a seat on board of San Juan Unified School District, Jeffrey Erik Perrine showed up at a school board meeting in Lincoln with a message for board members. “I’m going to run a boatload of people against you guys,”...
The county charter needs some fresh air
We have a chance that only comes around in this county once in a blue moon to redefine the El Dorado County Charter. The “Gang of Five” has put together a committee to examine the charter and recommend changes to it. There are former employees on this committee, which, I believe, is not in the best interest of this county.
Placerville Arts Association’s outreach funds are stimulating
Members of the Placerville Arts Association, one of the oldest nonprofits in El Dorado County, are not content to keep art to themselves. They take delight in spreading the good news of art around Placerville and surrounding communities. A big part of the mission of the PAA and its member...
Illegal cultivation of cannabis found at property in Nevada County
During the month of August 2022, the Nevada County Sheriff's Office Marijuana Enforcement Team authored a search warrant for a property located in the 17000 block of Farrell Ravine Way. The search warrant was for the illegal cultivation of cannabis as it relates to the negative impact on the habitat...
Dan Walters: California dodges Colorado River water cutbacks
One cannot overstate the importance of Colorado River water in the evolution of Southern California from a collection of small cities and villages into a mega-region of more than 20 million people — more than the population of all but three states. In the early years of the 20th...
