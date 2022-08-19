Read full article on original website
Mountain Democrat
‘A new age’ of golf in development for Shingle Springs
A nine-hole golf course is planned for land owned by the Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians just south of Highway 50 that was previously used as a 5K obstacle course and shooting range. A miniature golf course is also part of the package. The tribe, through its Acorn Development...
Mountain Democrat
In The Know: August 24
Gold Bug Park & Mine in Placerville is open daily, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information visit goldbugpark.org. The Olde Coloma Theatre continues its summer season with “The Watered Down Saloon” or “A Trip Out West.” Written by Melynda Tipton and directed by Lauren Baasch, this fun-for-the-whole-family production runs every Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. through Aug. 28. For more information call (530) 626-5282.
Mountain Democrat
El Dorado County Sheriff’s crime log as of Aug. 13-14
The following was taken from El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office crime logs:. 4:06 a.m. A 23-year-old man was taken to county jail for reportedly driving under the influence of alcohol as well as reckless driving on Forni Road in Placerville. 9:10 a.m. A 22-year-old man was taken to county...
Mountain Democrat
The Purple Place closes its doors
Much to the chagrin of many across the region, an El Dorado Hills institution shut its doors after all. Owners Mike and Denise Hountalas closed The Purple Place Bar & Grill on Sunday. After eight months of lease negotiations with property owner Amy Anders, Mike and Denise admit they were...
80,000 customers without power in El Dorado County
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — PG&E is reporting that 80,000 customers are without power in El Dorado County. There is currently no estimated time of when power will be restored, but PG&E said they are currently working to restore power. This is a developing story.
Mountain Democrat
Cornhole tourney benefits youth
Support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Sierra at the annual Cornhole For a Cause tournament in Truckee. This year’s event will feature two divisions and include prizes, a raffle, local food and 50/50 Brewing beer, which will be available for the teams. This year’s grand prize will include...
El Dorado County looks to build tiny homes for Caldor Fire victims
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif (KTXL) — It has been more than a year since the Caldor Fire ignited, and the rebuilding process remains slow for some. But El Dorado County is looking to begin the process to help those impacted by the fire the most. For some Grizzly Flats homeowners, they did not have insurance […]
El Dorado Hills' 'The Purple Place' announces closure
EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — The Purple Place Bar and Grill will officially close its doors on Sunday. Denise and Mike Hountalas, the owners of the Purple Place Bar and Grill, purchased and renovated the restaurant in 2006. It quickly became a beloved restaurant for many El Dorado County residents and those passing through the area.
Millions of dollars worth of illegal marijuana plants seized in Calaveras County
CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Marijuana plants exceeding $7.2 million in value were seized by the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office in July, according to a press release. On July 12, the sheriff’s office said its marijuana enforcement unit served a search warrant for illegal cultivation in a property on Shalimar Drive near Milton Road in […]
Search and rescue group says they've found body, car of missing Truckee teen in Nevada Co. lake
The body and car belonging to Kiely Rodni, a missing 16-year-old girl from Truckee, were found in a Nevada County lake on Sunday, according to a search and rescue group.
Tahoe Joe's closes in Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Tahoe Joe's Famous Steakhouse in Roseville has closed, marking an end to the restaurant chain in the greater Sacramento area. "We did have to make the difficult decision to close our Roseville, CA Tahoe Joe’s location. We want to thank our loyal guests for the many years of dining with us and to our dedicated team members who served the Roseville community," Chief Operating Officer of BBQ Holdings, Al Hank wrote in a statement to ABC10.
Mountain Democrat
100 years later, Argonaut Mine disaster remembered
JACKSON — A full schedule of memorial and living history events commemorating the 100th anniversary of the worst mining accident in California history and the subsequent 22-day rescue effort will be held in Jackson beginning Aug. 27. In August and September of 1922 the eyes of the country and...
KCRA.com
Long-time patrons say goodbye to The Purple Place Bar & Grill
EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — The Purple Place, a historic bar and restaurant in El Dorado Hills, served customers for the last time this past Sunday. It first opened in 1955. It was purchased and renovated by new owners, Denise and Mike Hountalas, in 2006. The owners told KCRA 3 that negotiations for a new lease with their landlord were difficult, which is what ultimately led to the closure. KCRA 3 attempted to reach the property manager, but we did not hear back.
Man arrested after reaching 115 mph in chase on Fiddyment Road near Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A man was arrested in Roseville after a traffic stop in Lincoln turned into a police chase. Deputies with the Placer County Sheriff's Office made a traffic stop on August 18 at around 2 a.m. in rural Lincoln. The driver appeared to be under the influence, according to the sheriff's office.
2news.com
Two convicted felons arrested after traffic stop in Placer County
A deputy with Placer County Sheriff's Office arrested two convicted felons who had a firearm and several plastic baggies of suspected methamphetamine earlier this month. On August 5th at 2:46 a.m., a Placer County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop along Highway 65 and Sunset Boulevard, in Rocklin. The...
Paradise Post
Twist in macabre Northern California case: Body in chair apparently left there by son
In a twist on an already strange case, a dead man believed to have been sitting for years in a Northern California home was apparently left there by his son, the Calaveras County sheriff’s office reported. The macabre discovery made headlines last week: A deputy who went to a...
Mountain Democrat
80,000 PG&E customers affected by outage
PG&E officials estimated more 80,000 customers in El Dorado County experienced a power outage Wednesday morning. PG&E spokesman Jeff Smith told the Mountain Democrat that utility crews were working to restore power as quickly as possible. Placerville residents saw the lights go back on at about 11 a.m. On social...
Family with baby rescued after stuck for 3 days in California's Tahoe National Forest
A family of four, including an infant, was rescued on Aug. 15 after spending three days stranded in the dense forestland of a steep canyon in Northern California's Tahoe National Forest.
Mountain Democrat
Bastard Sons perform soulful alt country
GRASS VALLEY — The Center for the Arts is pleased to welcome The Bastard Sons of Johnny Cash to the Marisa Funk Theater on Friday, Aug. 26, with support from Robby James and the Streets of Bakersfield. Described by Rolling Stone as “pure Americana heart and soul,” The Bastard...
Modesto man, 67, killed in Tuolumne County motorcycle crash
A motorcyclist from Modesto has died after he crashed into a pickup truck hauling bee boxes east of Oakdale Monday night. California Highway Patrol says the crash happened a little before 10 p.m. near Rushing Hill Lookout Road along Highway 120. Officers say the motorcyclist crashed into the passenger side of the pickup, causing the rider to be ejected. While the rider was wearing a helmet, officers say he died from his injuries at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was not hurt, CHP says. He stayed at the scene after the crash and is cooperating with the investigation. Authorities have not yet released the name of the motorcycle rider, but he has been identified as a 67-year-old Modesto resident.
