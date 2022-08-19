ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado County, CA

Mountain Democrat

‘A new age’ of golf in development for Shingle Springs

A nine-hole golf course is planned for land owned by the Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians just south of Highway 50 that was previously used as a 5K obstacle course and shooting range. A miniature golf course is also part of the package. The tribe, through its Acorn Development...
SHINGLE SPRINGS, CA
Mountain Democrat

In The Know: August 24

Gold Bug Park & Mine in Placerville is open daily, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information visit goldbugpark.org. The Olde Coloma Theatre continues its summer season with “The Watered Down Saloon” or “A Trip Out West.” Written by Melynda Tipton and directed by Lauren Baasch, this fun-for-the-whole-family production runs every Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. through Aug. 28. For more information call (530) 626-5282.
PLACERVILLE, CA
Mountain Democrat

El Dorado County Sheriff’s crime log as of Aug. 13-14

The following was taken from El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office crime logs:. 4:06 a.m. A 23-year-old man was taken to county jail for reportedly driving under the influence of alcohol as well as reckless driving on Forni Road in Placerville. 9:10 a.m. A 22-year-old man was taken to county...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

The Purple Place closes its doors

Much to the chagrin of many across the region, an El Dorado Hills institution shut its doors after all. Owners Mike and Denise Hountalas closed The Purple Place Bar & Grill on Sunday. After eight months of lease negotiations with property owner Amy Anders, Mike and Denise admit they were...
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
Mountain Democrat

Cornhole tourney benefits youth

Support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Sierra at the annual Cornhole For a Cause tournament in Truckee. This year’s event will feature two divisions and include prizes, a raffle, local food and 50/50 Brewing beer, which will be available for the teams. This year’s grand prize will include...
TRUCKEE, CA
ABC10

El Dorado Hills' 'The Purple Place' announces closure

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — The Purple Place Bar and Grill will officially close its doors on Sunday. Denise and Mike Hountalas, the owners of the Purple Place Bar and Grill, purchased and renovated the restaurant in 2006. It quickly became a beloved restaurant for many El Dorado County residents and those passing through the area.
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
ABC10

Tahoe Joe's closes in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Tahoe Joe's Famous Steakhouse in Roseville has closed, marking an end to the restaurant chain in the greater Sacramento area. "We did have to make the difficult decision to close our Roseville, CA Tahoe Joe’s location. We want to thank our loyal guests for the many years of dining with us and to our dedicated team members who served the Roseville community," Chief Operating Officer of BBQ Holdings, Al Hank wrote in a statement to ABC10.
ROSEVILLE, CA
Mountain Democrat

100 years later, Argonaut Mine disaster remembered

JACKSON — A full schedule of memorial and living history events commemorating the 100th anniversary of the worst mining accident in California history and the subsequent 22-day rescue effort will be held in Jackson beginning Aug. 27. In August and September of 1922 the eyes of the country and...
JACKSON, CA
KCRA.com

Long-time patrons say goodbye to The Purple Place Bar & Grill

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — The Purple Place, a historic bar and restaurant in El Dorado Hills, served customers for the last time this past Sunday. It first opened in 1955. It was purchased and renovated by new owners, Denise and Mike Hountalas, in 2006. The owners told KCRA 3 that negotiations for a new lease with their landlord were difficult, which is what ultimately led to the closure. KCRA 3 attempted to reach the property manager, but we did not hear back.
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
2news.com

Two convicted felons arrested after traffic stop in Placer County

A deputy with Placer County Sheriff's Office arrested two convicted felons who had a firearm and several plastic baggies of suspected methamphetamine earlier this month. On August 5th at 2:46 a.m., a Placer County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop along Highway 65 and Sunset Boulevard, in Rocklin. The...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

80,000 PG&E customers affected by outage

PG&E officials estimated more 80,000 customers in El Dorado County experienced a power outage Wednesday morning. PG&E spokesman Jeff Smith told the Mountain Democrat that utility crews were working to restore power as quickly as possible. Placerville residents saw the lights go back on at about 11 a.m. On social...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

Bastard Sons perform soulful alt country

GRASS VALLEY — The Center for the Arts is pleased to welcome The Bastard Sons of Johnny Cash to the Marisa Funk Theater on Friday, Aug. 26, with support from Robby James and the Streets of Bakersfield. Described by Rolling Stone as “pure Americana heart and soul,” The Bastard...
GRASS VALLEY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Modesto man, 67, killed in Tuolumne County motorcycle crash

A motorcyclist from Modesto has died after he crashed into a pickup truck hauling bee boxes east of Oakdale Monday night. California Highway Patrol says the crash happened a little before 10 p.m. near Rushing Hill Lookout Road along Highway 120. Officers say the motorcyclist crashed into the passenger side of the pickup, causing the rider to be ejected. While the rider was wearing a helmet, officers say he died from his injuries at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was not hurt, CHP says. He stayed at the scene after the crash and is cooperating with the investigation. Authorities have not yet released the name of the motorcycle rider, but he has been identified as a 67-year-old Modesto resident. 
MODESTO, CA

