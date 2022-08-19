Read full article on original website
Mountain Democrat
In The Know: August 24
Gold Bug Park & Mine in Placerville is open daily, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information visit goldbugpark.org. The Olde Coloma Theatre continues its summer season with “The Watered Down Saloon” or “A Trip Out West.” Written by Melynda Tipton and directed by Lauren Baasch, this fun-for-the-whole-family production runs every Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. through Aug. 28. For more information call (530) 626-5282.
Mountain Democrat
Bastard Sons perform soulful alt country
GRASS VALLEY — The Center for the Arts is pleased to welcome The Bastard Sons of Johnny Cash to the Marisa Funk Theater on Friday, Aug. 26, with support from Robby James and the Streets of Bakersfield. Described by Rolling Stone as “pure Americana heart and soul,” The Bastard...
Mountain Democrat
Dead Winter Carpenters bring authentic sound to Placerville
Hailing from North Lake Tahoe, Americana band Dead Winter Carpenters has built a reputation for pouring its heart and soul into each performance. In just a few years, these talented musicians have positioned themselves, wrote Portland Metronome, “at the forefront of a youthful generation trying to redefine what string music is and what it can do.”
Mountain Democrat
World renowned speaker coming to Placerville
Dr. Maria Nemeth will grace the stage at Mountainside Center for Spiritual Living (at Placerville’s Town Hall, 549 Main St.) at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28. She has appeared all around the world, even training the brain for success on the Oprah Winfrey Show. Sunday she will present Would it be OK with You if Life Got Easier?
Mountain Democrat
100 years later, Argonaut Mine disaster remembered
JACKSON — A full schedule of memorial and living history events commemorating the 100th anniversary of the worst mining accident in California history and the subsequent 22-day rescue effort will be held in Jackson beginning Aug. 27. In August and September of 1922 the eyes of the country and...
Mountain Democrat
Dian Hansen
Dian Hansen, a 45-year resident of Cameron Park, passed away after a prolonged illness with Alzheimer’s disease on July 25. She moved to Cameron Park from Corvallis, Ore., with husband Sig Hansen in 1977, as newlyweds. Dian was born in 1931 in Fort Wayne, Ind. and lived in several...
Mountain Democrat
The Purple Place closes its doors
Much to the chagrin of many across the region, an El Dorado Hills institution shut its doors after all. Owners Mike and Denise Hountalas closed The Purple Place Bar & Grill on Sunday. After eight months of lease negotiations with property owner Amy Anders, Mike and Denise admit they were...
Mountain Democrat
Can you solve the Agatha Christie mystery?
Ten strangers are summoned to a remote island. All that the guests have in common is a wicked past they’re unwilling to reveal and a secret that will seal their fate. For each has been marked for murder. As the weather turns and the group is cut off from the mainland, the bloodbath begins and one by one they are brutally murdered in accordance with the lines of a sinister nursery rhyme.
Mountain Democrat
Placerville Arts Association’s outreach funds are stimulating
Members of the Placerville Arts Association, one of the oldest nonprofits in El Dorado County, are not content to keep art to themselves. They take delight in spreading the good news of art around Placerville and surrounding communities. A big part of the mission of the PAA and its member...
Mountain Democrat
Cornhole tourney benefits youth
Support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Sierra at the annual Cornhole For a Cause tournament in Truckee. This year’s event will feature two divisions and include prizes, a raffle, local food and 50/50 Brewing beer, which will be available for the teams. This year’s grand prize will include...
Mountain Democrat
‘A new age’ of golf in development for Shingle Springs
A nine-hole golf course is planned for land owned by the Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians just south of Highway 50 that was previously used as a 5K obstacle course and shooting range. A miniature golf course is also part of the package. The tribe, through its Acorn Development...
Mountain Democrat
Flume design work OK’d
A $421,253 flume design contract was unanimously approved Aug. 22 by the El Dorado Irrigation District Board of Directors. GHD Engineering, the lowest of three bidders, will conduct geotechnical analysis and design work for 940 feet of the 1,900-foot-long Flume 45. The 940-foot section, called Section 3, is downstream of the 200-foot section that is being replaced this October when the canal is closed down for maintenance. That 200-foot section is where the rock wall has collapsed.
Mountain Democrat
Eleanor Mary Hansen (Gullickson)
Eleanor was born on May 13, 1931, in Milaca, Minn, to Harold and Evalyn Gullickson. She passed away Aug. 13 at the age of 91. She attended the University of Minnesota, the University of Oregon and earned her master’s degree from the University of San Francisco. She taught history and English for 35 years.
Mountain Democrat
El Dorado County Sheriff’s crime log as of Aug. 13-14
The following was taken from El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office crime logs:. 4:06 a.m. A 23-year-old man was taken to county jail for reportedly driving under the influence of alcohol as well as reckless driving on Forni Road in Placerville. 9:10 a.m. A 22-year-old man was taken to county...
Mountain Democrat
The Balancing Act: Planning a dump in the middle of the Missouri Flat corridor
In May this year Roseville, a city of 141,000 people, recorded its first murder of 2022. From 2005 to 2019 Roseville had one murder or less in nine of those last 14 years and in four of those years the city had no murders. It is a safe city. But...
Mountain Democrat
80,000 PG&E customers affected by outage
PG&E officials estimated more 80,000 customers in El Dorado County experienced a power outage Wednesday morning. PG&E spokesman Jeff Smith told the Mountain Democrat that utility crews were working to restore power as quickly as possible. Placerville residents saw the lights go back on at about 11 a.m. On social...
Mountain Democrat
Candidate lists finalized
With a Board of Supervisors District 5 runoff, open seats on the South Lake Tahoe and Placerville city councils, a multitude of school board and special district contests and 11 measures on the ballot, El Dorado County residents will have a lot to think about beyond the state and national elections this November.
Mountain Democrat
Road maintenance
Sand Ridge Road is a disaster waiting to happen. The road is 12 miles long and connects Highway 49 to Somerset. The middle section of the road, approximately 5 miles long, is mainly dirt and gravel. This section of the road is in poor condition. I have lived here 10 years and have never seen the road in such sad shape — huge potholes for 5 miles. Safe speed to drive this section is about 15 mph. No maintenance has been done in over a year.
Mountain Democrat
Notable veterans receive Quilts of Valor
At the Aug. 3 meeting of Placerville’s American Legion Post 119 Quilts of Valor were awarded to Mike Babcock, Kent Dunn, Larry Johnson and Jim Donahue. The event was organized by Legion member Lauralee Flannery. Quilt makers, one as far away as Texas, were coordinated by Terry Gino. Babcock,...
Mountain Democrat
Placerville Police Department crime log as of Aug. 11-17
The following is taken from Placerville Police Department logs:. 6:24 p.m. A 30-year-old woman was arrested on Manor Drive and charged with child endangerment. 12:58 a.m. A 31-year-old man was arrested on Main Street on suspicion of battery and public intoxication. 8:11 a.m. A 32-year-old man was arrested on Cold...
