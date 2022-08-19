Read full article on original website
Mountain Democrat
‘A new age’ of golf in development for Shingle Springs
A nine-hole golf course is planned for land owned by the Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians just south of Highway 50 that was previously used as a 5K obstacle course and shooting range. A miniature golf course is also part of the package. The tribe, through its Acorn Development...
Mountain Democrat
Eleanor Mary Hansen (Gullickson)
Eleanor was born on May 13, 1931, in Milaca, Minn, to Harold and Evalyn Gullickson. She passed away Aug. 13 at the age of 91. She attended the University of Minnesota, the University of Oregon and earned her master’s degree from the University of San Francisco. She taught history and English for 35 years.
Mountain Democrat
Cornhole tourney benefits youth
Support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Sierra at the annual Cornhole For a Cause tournament in Truckee. This year’s event will feature two divisions and include prizes, a raffle, local food and 50/50 Brewing beer, which will be available for the teams. This year’s grand prize will include...
Mountain Democrat
In The Know: August 24
Gold Bug Park & Mine in Placerville is open daily, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information visit goldbugpark.org. The Olde Coloma Theatre continues its summer season with “The Watered Down Saloon” or “A Trip Out West.” Written by Melynda Tipton and directed by Lauren Baasch, this fun-for-the-whole-family production runs every Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. through Aug. 28. For more information call (530) 626-5282.
Mountain Democrat
100 years later, Argonaut Mine disaster remembered
JACKSON — A full schedule of memorial and living history events commemorating the 100th anniversary of the worst mining accident in California history and the subsequent 22-day rescue effort will be held in Jackson beginning Aug. 27. In August and September of 1922 the eyes of the country and...
Mountain Democrat
The Purple Place closes its doors
Much to the chagrin of many across the region, an El Dorado Hills institution shut its doors after all. Owners Mike and Denise Hountalas closed The Purple Place Bar & Grill on Sunday. After eight months of lease negotiations with property owner Amy Anders, Mike and Denise admit they were...
Mountain Democrat
Notable veterans receive Quilts of Valor
At the Aug. 3 meeting of Placerville’s American Legion Post 119 Quilts of Valor were awarded to Mike Babcock, Kent Dunn, Larry Johnson and Jim Donahue. The event was organized by Legion member Lauralee Flannery. Quilt makers, one as far away as Texas, were coordinated by Terry Gino. Babcock,...
KCRA.com
A health update from Brittany Hope
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — We wanted to take a moment and provide some personal news about our weekend anchor Brittany Hope. She will be off the fair for the next few weeks as she's about to go through a medical procedure. Because she didn't want anyone to wonder where she...
TODAY.com
Former janitor becomes California school's new principal
From student to janitor to principal, a California school district has a new leader in charge. Mike Huss has taken the reigns at Ione Elementary School, located about an hour outside Sacramento. After graduating high school, he became the school's janitor, but said he could never see himself with a career in education, according to reporting from NBC-affiliate KCRA.
Tahoe Joe's closes in Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Tahoe Joe's Famous Steakhouse in Roseville has closed, marking an end to the restaurant chain in the greater Sacramento area. "We did have to make the difficult decision to close our Roseville, CA Tahoe Joe’s location. We want to thank our loyal guests for the many years of dining with us and to our dedicated team members who served the Roseville community," Chief Operating Officer of BBQ Holdings, Al Hank wrote in a statement to ABC10.
Mountain Democrat
Dead Winter Carpenters bring authentic sound to Placerville
Hailing from North Lake Tahoe, Americana band Dead Winter Carpenters has built a reputation for pouring its heart and soul into each performance. In just a few years, these talented musicians have positioned themselves, wrote Portland Metronome, “at the forefront of a youthful generation trying to redefine what string music is and what it can do.”
Mountain Democrat
Bastard Sons perform soulful alt country
GRASS VALLEY — The Center for the Arts is pleased to welcome The Bastard Sons of Johnny Cash to the Marisa Funk Theater on Friday, Aug. 26, with support from Robby James and the Streets of Bakersfield. Described by Rolling Stone as “pure Americana heart and soul,” The Bastard...
Boyd Gaming opens its Sacramento-area casino a month ahead of schedule
Boyd Gaming and the Wilton Rancheria Tribe quietly opened a $500 million casino near Sacramento last week. The post Boyd Gaming opens its Sacramento-area casino a month ahead of schedule appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Sacramento Magazine
Barbara Crockett, Sacramento’s Doyenne of Dance, Has Died
Barbara Crockett, who was responsible for elevating the profile of ballet in Sacramento, died this past Tuesday, a month short of her 102nd birthday, after she fell and fractured her hip. Her accomplishments were many. As a young dancer, she was a member of San Francisco Ballet, where she met...
Mountain Democrat
EID key indicators summarized by GM
With 100% safety as its goal, the El Dorado Irrigation District achieved that for the year as of Aug. 4, according to a report given by General Manger Jim Abercrombie Aug. 8. In 2021 there were four lost-time injuries, one of which was COVID-related, along with 11 requiring medical attention and 15 avoidable vehicle accidents.
GV Wire
Another Tahoe Joe’s Restaurant Shuttered. Which Ones Remain Open?
The once-thriving Tahoe Joe’s Steakhouse chain, launched in Fresno in the mid-1990s, has suffered its latest casualty. Parent company BBQ Holdings has confirmed that the restaurant’s location in Roseville has permanently closed. It was the last remaining Tahoe Joe’s in the greater Sacramento area. “We did have...
Mountain Democrat
World renowned speaker coming to Placerville
Dr. Maria Nemeth will grace the stage at Mountainside Center for Spiritual Living (at Placerville’s Town Hall, 549 Main St.) at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28. She has appeared all around the world, even training the brain for success on the Oprah Winfrey Show. Sunday she will present Would it be OK with You if Life Got Easier?
Mountain Democrat
Candidate lists finalized
With a Board of Supervisors District 5 runoff, open seats on the South Lake Tahoe and Placerville city councils, a multitude of school board and special district contests and 11 measures on the ballot, El Dorado County residents will have a lot to think about beyond the state and national elections this November.
rosevilletoday.com
Elk Grove Multicultural Festival this Saturday August 27th
FREE festival showcases diversity of cultures in the community. Elk Grove, Calif.- Take a journey around the world this Saturday, August 27th in Elk Grove. The Elk Grove Multicultural Festival happens at District56 from 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM. Admission is FREE!. Billed as a festival that showcases the...
Fox40
Journey to the Dumpling
Journey to the Dumpling will be participating in Our Street Night Market on September 10th. Add us. on Instagram and Facebook to find out what delicious bites we will be serving. Journey to the Dumpling. 7419 Laguna Blvd #180, Elk Grove, CA 95758. Website: www.journeytothedumpling.com. Social Media: www.instagram.com/journeytothedumpling. Our Street...
