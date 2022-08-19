Read full article on original website
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
The Relatable Thing Jennifer Garner Did During Jennifer Lopez's Second Wedding To Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez surprised everyone in July 2022 with a no-frills wedding in Las Vegas that probably cost less than $400. The couple swapped vows at the iconic A Little White Wedding Chapel, with the bride in a dress she had saved "from an old movie" and only their children in attendance. "So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben's closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives," Lopez wrote in her On the JLo newsletter (via People).
The Person Who Helped Jill Duggar Dillard Recover From Surgery Might Surprise You
Jill Duggar Dillard of "19 Kids and Counting" and "Counting On" fame has had a complicated relationship with her family following a shocking falling out with her parents. After she and her husband, Derrick Dillard, decided to leave the TLC reality show, things became tense between the couple and Jill's parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar (via Us Weekly).
The Real Reason Reese Buckingham Sold Hope's Baby On The Bold And The Beautiful
In 2018, versatile star Wayne Brady joined the cast of "The Bold and the Beautiful" for a short stint as Dr. Reese Buckingham, who supposedly came to town to reconnect with his daughter, Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes), per Soaps in Depth. He soon began a romantic relationship with Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo), and Zoe revealed that her father had a reputation for being a golddigger and only spending time with women to get his hands on their money before moving on to the next. The impetus for that behavior stemmed from his long-term gambling addiction, which Zoe was extremely concerned about.
Sylvester Stallone’s wife Jennifer Flavin files for divorce after 25-year marriage and accuses actor of hiding assets
SYLVESTER Stallone's wife has filed for divorce after 25 years of marriage. The actor's spouse, Jennifer Flavin, has accused him of moving assets from their shared marital funds. The former model filed divorce documents in Florida on Friday, according to TMZ. She has requested sole domain over their home in...
Will Rena Sofer Really Return To General Hospital As Lois?
In 1993, Rena Sofer made her debut on "General Hospital" as the bold, Brooklyn-accented Lois Cerullo. Lois was the manager of a band called The Idle Rich, and when she met Ned Ashton — who was incognito going by the name Eddie Maine — she made him part of the band and turned the corporate bigwig into a rock star (via Soaps She Knows). According to Soap Central, Ned and Lois had quite a few ups and downs in their relationship, especially when Ned was married to her and Katherine Bell (Mary Beth Evans) simultaneously. They got past their issues, getting married for real and having a child they named Brooke Lynne Ashton. However, because the Quartermaines constantly fought, betrayed, and backstabbed each other, she ended the marriage, moving back to Brooklyn with her daughter.
Why Did The Bold And The Beautiful's Steffy Adopt Hope's Baby?
Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is someone who has seen it all and done it all on "The Bold and the Beautiful." She's been married multiple times, has been in an ongoing love triangle with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), and is a successful businesswoman. She's also managed to show strength and courage during some very trying times, especially back in 2020 during her struggle with addiction, per Soaps.com. Thankfully, Steffy's portrayer Jacqueline MacInnes Wood says that the situation offscreen is nothing like the drama onscreen. She told Soaps in Depth back in 2019, "We're always laughing. There's so much drama in what we film, but there's none in real life."
Harry Styles opens up about his sexuality and addresses queerbaiting accusations
Pop superstar Harry Styles is peeling back the curtain on his personal life, addressing accusations of queerbaiting, his sexuality and his romantic relationship with Olivia Wilde in a new interview with Rolling Stone. Much has changed for Styles since his "X-Factor" days catapulted him to international stardom with the formation...
The Young And The Restless Star Susan Walters Shares Heartwarming Family News
Actors Susan Walters and Linden Ashby are one of daytime television's most successful real life couples. The pair met on the set of "Loving" in 1986, where they portrayed cousins Lorna Forbes and Curtis Alden, and immediately fell in love. They got married within three months of meeting each other and have been together for 36 years (via News4JAX).
Why The Internet Is Convinced Armie Hammer Is The Lovechild Of A Popular Soap Star
Armie Hammer is worth more than you think primarily because, despite being one of the most bankable stars in the world, he was born into considerable wealth. Entertainment Weekly confirms the actor's great-grandfather was Armand Hammer, the legendary businessman, industrialist, and philanthropist, who ran Occidental Petroleum until his death. Suffice to say, the energy heir was a celebrity even before breaking out in "The Social Network."
Rihanna's Hairstylist Reveals How To Get A Snatched Ponytail Like The Star
Let's face it, we all want to look like Rihanna. Her iconic style proves that she rarely makes a fashion misstep, but it's her hair that we covet the most. As documented by ELLE, the singer and business mogul has traveled through the rainbow when it comes to colors and styles. Amazingly, she can pull every hairstyle off, a feat not managed by many. She started out with a sleek and glossy black bob, but since then has debuted blonde, red, brown, black once more, and lots else. We can't keep up with her hairstyles either, whether it's a slicked-back ponytail or voluminous curls that scream disco queen. Whatever her style, there's no doubting that Rihanna's baby has the coolest mom around.
How Many Grooms-To-Be Actually Cheat At A Bachelor Party?
There's nothing quite like a bachelor party to add to the pre-wedding festivities. Back in the day, bachelor parties were usually a few close friends of the groom, led by the best man, going out for a few drinks and possibly swinging by a gentlemen's club. Yet, now, they've become more elaborate.
General Hospital Fans Have A Message For Curtis Before He Marries Portia
Police commissioner Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper) on "General Hospital" has had a long and difficult past, per Soap Central. She was a DEA agent partnered with Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner), but they eventually parted ways due to his drug addiction. Jordan then worked undercover for several years, ultimately landing in Port Charles. After reconnecting, Jordan and Curtis struck up a romance, eventually getting married. That marriage failed when Curtis couldn't deal with the fact that Jordan's job precluded her from sharing work-related secrets with him (via Soaps in Depth).
The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers Reveal Fan Feelings About Sheila's Latest Resurrection
One thing "The Bold and the Beautiful" fans have been certain about for decades is that Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) will never stay "dead." Sheila's reign of terror began on "The Young and the Restless" in 1990, before crossing over to "Bold" in 1992. Sheila has committed countless crimes over the years, including murder, attempted murder, and kidnapping (via Soaps.com). However, the slew of heinous actions perpetrated by Sheila during her most recent spree of chaos might be some of the worst. In August 2021, Sheila returned to Los Angeles to connect with her birth son, Dr. Finn (Tanner Novlan), at his wedding to Steffy Forrester. Though once the truth about Finn's maternity was out, nobody was safe (via Michael Fairman TV).
Alison Brie Reflects On The Surprise Cancellation Of GLOW - Exclusive
To say that the COVID-19 pandemic put things into perspective is an understatement. After one fateful week in March 2020 turned the entire world on its head, we suddenly went from dining out and mixing with strangers to keeping away from family members and panicking every time we dared sneeze in public. For the business sector, things came to a grinding halt as we could no longer go to the salon or get in a workout at the gym. As for the entertainment industry — which all but relies on in-person work and on-set interactions — normal operations ceased to exist for months on end.
Why The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Are Ready To Knock Some Sense Into Deacon
Things haven't been smooth sailing for Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) since he returned to Los Angeles on "The Bold and the Beautiful." He arrived back in town hoping to win the love and affection of his daughter Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). However, it didn't take long for things to go off the rails for Deacon. Hope's family was vehemently against the idea of her reconnecting with Deacon, warning her not to trust her felon father at all costs (via Soaps.com). Despite those troubles, it was his partnership and friendship with Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) that has caused Deacon the most trouble.
What Is Hilary Duff's Zodiac Sign?
Hilary Duff originally gained fame for her starring role in Disney Channel's 2001 show "Lizzie McGuire," but has since found success in music, film, and other television roles, per Biography. Recently, the Y2K icon has starred in the shows "Younger" and "How I Met Your Father," and has been enjoying family life with her husband Matthew Koma and her three kids.
Chazz Dishes About Love Island, What Happened With Sereniti, And More - Exclusive Interview
Every reality show has a villain. O.G. watchers of "The Bachelor" will remember Corinne Olympios and the drama she brought to the screen, and even Nick Viall fulfilled the role during Kaitlyn Bristowe's season of the popular ABC drama. Reality shows have evolved since those days and now bring a much more well-rounded perspective to even the most flawed of contestants. Sure, Colby didn't always come across in the best light in "The Ultimatum," but even the most cynical of viewers could tell that he was trying his best in his own way.
Love Island's Bella And Chanse Dish About Their Couplings And More — Exclusive Interview
Is there anything more powerful than the bond of female friendship? Think about it — when you're at your worst and just need a shoulder to cry on and someone to distract you with a glass of wine and a millionth rewatching of "Mamma Mia!," who is a better candidate than your best friend? When you're on top of the world, and everything in your romantic life is going off without a hitch, your best friend since college is the first person you want to tell. No matter what life throws at you, female friends will always have your back, even if you're both potentially vying for the same guy.
Days Of Our Lives Star Lamon Archey Debuted A New Look On Social Media
There's no doubt that many "Days of Our Lives" fans would consider Lamon Archey (ex-Eli Grant) one of their favorite stars in the daytime television world. That's not just because he's super talented, but also because he's often been called one of soap's hottest stars, as detailed by Soap Opera Digest. Archey even opened up about his newfound sex symbol status in an interview with Essence back in 2020. He told the publication, "There's good and bad to being considered a sex symbol. It's very flattering. It always feels good for someone to look at you and have warm fuzzy feelings (laughs) but at the same time I can't help the inevitable of getting older so you start to look at yourself in the mirror and you want to keep up and stay looking the same, so people will still feel the same way."
What Not To Say To Parents Of Neurodivergent Children
Neurodiversity is meant to describe brains that may not work the same way as others, or what has been deemed as "normal." The term, which was created in 1990, describes a gauntlet of different children who may learn differently than their neurotypical peers, per the Child Mind Institute. This can be in the form of autism, learning disorders, or ADHD, but also encompasses any child who may need to shift away from typical learning practices.
