There's no doubt that many "Days of Our Lives" fans would consider Lamon Archey (ex-Eli Grant) one of their favorite stars in the daytime television world. That's not just because he's super talented, but also because he's often been called one of soap's hottest stars, as detailed by Soap Opera Digest. Archey even opened up about his newfound sex symbol status in an interview with Essence back in 2020. He told the publication, "There's good and bad to being considered a sex symbol. It's very flattering. It always feels good for someone to look at you and have warm fuzzy feelings (laughs) but at the same time I can't help the inevitable of getting older so you start to look at yourself in the mirror and you want to keep up and stay looking the same, so people will still feel the same way."

