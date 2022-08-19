Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
numberfire.com
Javier Baez scratched Wednesday afternoon for Tigers
Detroit Tigers infielder Javier Baez has been scratched from Wednesday afternoon's lineup against right-hander Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants. Baez was scratched due to back spasms. Kody Clemens will bat third and play second base. Willi Castro will shift from second to shortstop.
numberfire.com
Eddie Rosario sent to Atlanta's bench on Tuesday evening
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Rosario will take a seat after William Contreras was picked as Tuesday's designated hitter. According to Baseball Savant on 124 batted balls this season, Rosario has accounted for a 4% barrel rate and a .239...
numberfire.com
Mariners' Dylan Moore batting ninth on Wednesday
Seattle Mariners infielder Dylan Moore is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Washington Nationals. Moore will start at second base on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Anibal Sanchez and Washington. Adam Frazier moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Moore for 9.5 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
numberfire.com
Eric Haase batting cleanup for Tigers on Tuesday
Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is starting in Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Haase will catch on Tuesday night after Tucker Barnhart was rested versus left-hander Carlos Rodon. numberFire's models project Haase to score 7.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Paul Goldschmidt riding pine Wednesday for Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday versus right-hander Luke Farrell and the Chicago Cubs. The Cardinals appear to be giving Goldschmidt a rare day off Wednesday. Brendan Donovan will cover first base while Nolan Arenado starts on the hot corner and bats third. Albert Pujols will start as the designated hitter and No. 7 batter.
numberfire.com
Kerry Carpenter out of Detroit's Tuesday lineup
Detroit Tigers outfielder Kerry Carpenter is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the San Francisco Giants. Carpenter will sit on the bench after Miguel Cabrera was announced as Detroit's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 18 batted balls this season, Carpenter has recorded a 16.7% barrel rate and a .291...
numberfire.com
Dodgers' Gavin Lux scratched on Tuesday, Trayce Thompson to start
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Milwaukee Brewers. After Lux was scratched, Chris Taylor will operate second base while Trayce Thompson takes over designated hitting duties and bats ninth. In a matchup against Brewers' right-hander Corbin Burnes, Thompson's FanDuel salary stands at...
numberfire.com
Nolan Gorman cleaning up for Cardinals versus Cubs
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman will bat cleanup on Wednesday versus right-hander Luke Farrell and the Chicago Cubs. Gorman is a spot higher in the order after he was the No. 5 batter on Tuesday. Nolan Arenado will hit third and Tyler O'Neill will hit fifth. Gorman has a...
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Joc Pederson batting cleanup for Giants on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Detroit Tigers. Pederson will man left field after Thairo Estrada was benched on the road versus Tigers' righty Drew Hutchison. numberFire's models project Pederson to score 12.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,900.
numberfire.com
Rafael Ortega hitting sixth for Cubs on Wednesday
Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Ortega will patrol center field after Nelson Velazquez was shifted to right and Seiya Suzuki was rested. In a matchup against Cardinals' right-hander Miles Mikolas, our models project Ortega to score 9.0 FanDuel points at...
numberfire.com
Victor Caratini behind the plate for Brewers on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is batting seventh in Wednesday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Caratini will operate at catcher after Omar Narvaez was rested on the road versus Dodgers' lefty Andrew Heaney. numberFire's models project Caratini to score 7.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
numberfire.com
Zach McKinstry operating third base for Cubs on Wednesday
Chicago Cubs third baseman Zach McKinstry is batting ninth in Wednesday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. McKinstry will start at third after Christopher Morel was held on the bench versus their division competition. In a matchup versus Cardinals' right-hander Miles Mikolas, our models project McKinstry to score 10.0 FanDuel...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Austin Barnes behind the plate for Los Angeles on Wednesday
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes is batting ninth in Wednesday's contest against the Milwaukee Brewers. Barnes will catch in Los Angeles after Will Smith was rested versus Brewers' right-hander Adrian Houser. numberFire's models project Barnes to score 8.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
numberfire.com
Chicago's Yan Gomes catching on Wednesday
Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is batting seventh in Wednesday's lineup against St. Louis Cardinals. Gomes will start behind the plate after P.J. Higgins was given a breather at home. numberFire's models project Gomes to score 7.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
numberfire.com
Tyrone Taylor in center field for Milwaukee on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Tyrone Taylor is batting ninth in Wednesday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Davis will take over in center field after Jonathan Davis was given the night off on the road. In a matchup versus Los Angeles' left-hander Andrew Heaney, our models project Taylor to score 6.7...
numberfire.com
Rays' Brandon Lowe batting second on Wednesday
Tampa Bay Rays infielder/outfielder Brandon Lowe is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Lowe will start at second base on Wednesday and bat second versus right-hander Mike Mayers and the Angels. Yu Chang moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Lowe for 11.1 FanDuel...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Milwaukee's Keston Hiura receives Wednesday off
Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Keston Hiura is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Hiura will rest on Wednesday night after Andrew McCutchen was picked as Milwaukee's designated hitter and Hunter Renfroe was aligned in right field. According to Baseball Savant on 78 batted balls this season,...
numberfire.com
Josh Harrison sitting for White Sox on Wednesday
Chicago White Sox infielder Josh Harrison is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Harrison will move to the bench on Wednesday with Romy Gonzalez starting at second base. Gonzalez will bat eighth versus right-hander Spenser Watkins and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Gonzalez for 6.7...
numberfire.com
Hunter Renfroe batting in cleanup spot for Brewers on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Hunter Renfroe is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Renfroe will man right field after Andrew McCutchen was chosen as Wednesday's designated hitter and Keston Hiura was left on the bench. In a matchup versus Dodgers' lefty Andrew Heaney, our models project Renfroe to...
numberfire.com
Seiya Suzuki sent to Cubs' bench on Wednesday night
Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the St. Louis Cardinals. Suzuki will rest at home after Nelson Velazquez was shifted to right field and Rafael Ortega was aligned in center. Per Baseball Savant on 216 batted balls this season, Suzuki has accounted for a...
Comments / 0