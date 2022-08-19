Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
4-vehicle crash in downtown Charleston leaves motorcyclist and passenger dead
A four-vehicle crash left two people dead and shut down traffic in downtown Charleston for several hours as investigators worked to clear the scene. Police officers responded around 4:30 p.m. Aug. 23 to Calhoun Street near Courtenay Drive and the exit ramp from the James Island connector. Several people called 911 to report the crash, which involved a motorcycle and two other vehicles, Sgt. Beth Wolfsen said.
live5news.com
Deputies investigating 2 deadly overnight crashes
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people died in two separate crashes Tuesday night, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies are investigating a hit-and-run crash in the Meggett area that killed a pedestrian Tuesday night. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. and closed Highway 165 at Manor Road.
live5news.com
Police release new details in fatal downtown Charleston crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As the Charleston Police Department investigates a multiple-vehicle crash that left two people dead, new details are being released. The crash happened on Highway 30 eastbound near Calhoun Street Tuesday afternoon. A motorcyclist with a passenger driving on the highway was rear-ended by a Chevrolet box...
iheart.com
Double fatal motorcyle crash in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a crash late Tuesday afternoon in downtown Charleston killed two people riding on a motorcycle. The crash happened at approximately 4:32 p.m. on Calhoun Street near Courtenay Drive and the SC30 exit ramp. The crash involved four vehicles, one of which was a...
CCSO: Driver killed in late-night Johns Island crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that happened Tuesday night on Johns Island. According to CCSO, deputies responded to the crash before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday along the 3000 block of Plow Ground Road. “A Toyota sedan veered off the road before hitting a tree […]
live5news.com
Deputies respond to 2 overnight crashes with ‘serious injury’
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple traffic incidents with injuries Tuesday night. Deputies responded to Plowground Road on Johns Island around 11:30 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash. The crash closed the road during the investigation. Deputies say the crash involved serious injuries....
live5news.com
Police investigating Tuesday morning carjacking in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are investigating a carjacking that took place Tuesday morning in Mount Pleasant. The Mount Pleasant Police Department says the carjacking took place on Coleman Boulevard between Magrath Darby and Houston Northcutt Boulevards just before 8 a.m. Tuesday. The police report states that the victims...
live5news.com
Nonprofit, agencies ask state for help removing abandoned boats from Charleston waterways
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster and a state representative joined the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, City of Folly Beach Police, Charleston Police Department and Wounded Nature Working Veterans on Wednesday for a tour of derelict boats in Charleston waterways. Those agencies have worked to remove around...
live5news.com
Police: 2 injured in West Ashley shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers with the Charleston Police Department are on the scene of a West Ashley shooting. It happened on Nottingham Drive around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. Two victims suffered “non-life threatening injuries,” the department said in a tweet. The investigation is ongoing. There is no official...
The Post and Courier
2 crashes stall morning traffic on I-526 in Charleston area
Two collisions caused significant delays during the morning commute on eastbound Interstate 526 in West Ashley and Daniel Island. Around 10:30 a.m., an eastbound lane, near mile marker 24 on the island, was closed after a trailer separated from its truck and damaged the median guard wire, according to Charleston police.
Police: Coast Guard member arrested in SC for stealing, pawning items
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A member of the United States Coast Guard is behind bars after he allegedly stole and pawned items from the North Charleston base, according to a report. Kyle Owens (33) is charged with obtaining goods under false pretense, jail records show. A report reads that North Charleston Police responded to […]
Pedestrian killed in late-night hit-and-run on Highway 165
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was killed during a hit-and-run crash along Highway 165 in the Meggett area late Tuesday night. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to the deadly crash near Manor Road shortly after 11:30 p.m., officials said. Investigators believe the male victim was walking on Highway 165 […]
Gov. McMaster to get first-hand look at derelict boats in Charleston waterways
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster on Wednesday will get a first-hand look at one problem plaguing Lowcountry waterways – derelict and abandoned boats. Local law enforcement, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations for years have been working to crack down on abandoned boats which can pose environmental and navigational hazards. Removing these abandoned and […]
live5news.com
Deputies continue search for missing, endangered man
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators are still searching for a 79-year-old man last seen leaving an assisted living facility. Jack Tribble was reported missing Tuesday night after leaving The Palmettos of Bluffton on foot. The facility is located on Okatie Highway in Bluffton. Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s...
The Post and Courier
3rd suspect surrenders after man's burned body found in Berkeley County
MONCKS CORNER — The suspect who authorities say shot a man before dragging his body to a shed and lighting it on fire has been arrested. Jerell Tresean McMillan turned himself in Aug. 23 to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Chief Jeremy Baker said. U.S. marshals had been searching for the 19-year-old Summerville man on a murder warrant in the killing of Rayvonta Deas.
live5news.com
New apartments, homes to come with I-26, I-526 interchange upgrades
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation wants to hear your input on its next steps on a project designed to expand the interchange at I-26 and I-526 and allow for new homes in the surrounding community. The agency will hold an in-person public information meeting Saturday...
live5news.com
12 juveniles charged after large fight at Andrews High School
ANDREWS, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a total of 12 juveniles were charged in a Monday fight at a high school. It happened at 3:35 p.m. during school dismissal at Andrews High School, which is a school in the Georgetown County School District. The large...
live5news.com
Beaufort County deputies search for fast food worker in weekend shooting
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County investigators say they are searching for the employee of a Hilton Head Island fast food restaurant accused of firing shots out of a drive-thru window. Deputies released a still from surveillance footage of 19-year-old Fernando Montano, who they say is an employee...
Charleston City Paper
Our roads sucks: App’s data illustrate quality of Charleston’s roads
If you’re looking for one thing — just one issue — that virtually everyone can agree on, it’s this: Our roads suck. Their plethora of potholes wreck suspensions. Some are as thrilling — and scary — as roller coasters. Nails, rocks, glass and other trash eat tires, causing Charleston drivers to spend millions of dollars more on maintenance than they should.
live5news.com
Dorchester Paws seeks fosters after water line break
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester Paws says they are in need of fosters after the pipe to their main water line was cracked. The shelter says repairs are being made, but they currently have no usable running water. Staff members have been buying gallons of water to keep their animals...
