Charleston County, SC

The Post and Courier

4-vehicle crash in downtown Charleston leaves motorcyclist and passenger dead

A four-vehicle crash left two people dead and shut down traffic in downtown Charleston for several hours as investigators worked to clear the scene. Police officers responded around 4:30 p.m. Aug. 23 to Calhoun Street near Courtenay Drive and the exit ramp from the James Island connector. Several people called 911 to report the crash, which involved a motorcycle and two other vehicles, Sgt. Beth Wolfsen said.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Deputies investigating 2 deadly overnight crashes

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people died in two separate crashes Tuesday night, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies are investigating a hit-and-run crash in the Meggett area that killed a pedestrian Tuesday night. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. and closed Highway 165 at Manor Road.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Police release new details in fatal downtown Charleston crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As the Charleston Police Department investigates a multiple-vehicle crash that left two people dead, new details are being released. The crash happened on Highway 30 eastbound near Calhoun Street Tuesday afternoon. A motorcyclist with a passenger driving on the highway was rear-ended by a Chevrolet box...
CHARLESTON, SC
iheart.com

Double fatal motorcyle crash in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a crash late Tuesday afternoon in downtown Charleston killed two people riding on a motorcycle. The crash happened at approximately 4:32 p.m. on Calhoun Street near Courtenay Drive and the SC30 exit ramp. The crash involved four vehicles, one of which was a...
CHARLESTON, SC
County
Charleston County, SC
City
James Island, SC
Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston County, SC
Crime & Safety
WCBD Count on 2

CCSO: Driver killed in late-night Johns Island crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that happened Tuesday night on Johns Island. According to CCSO, deputies responded to the crash before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday along the 3000 block of Plow Ground Road. “A Toyota sedan veered off the road before hitting a tree […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Deputies respond to 2 overnight crashes with ‘serious injury’

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple traffic incidents with injuries Tuesday night. Deputies responded to Plowground Road on Johns Island around 11:30 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash. The crash closed the road during the investigation. Deputies say the crash involved serious injuries....
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Police investigating Tuesday morning carjacking in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are investigating a carjacking that took place Tuesday morning in Mount Pleasant. The Mount Pleasant Police Department says the carjacking took place on Coleman Boulevard between Magrath Darby and Houston Northcutt Boulevards just before 8 a.m. Tuesday. The police report states that the victims...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
#Police#Law Enforcement
live5news.com

Police: 2 injured in West Ashley shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers with the Charleston Police Department are on the scene of a West Ashley shooting. It happened on Nottingham Drive around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. Two victims suffered “non-life threatening injuries,” the department said in a tweet. The investigation is ongoing. There is no official...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

2 crashes stall morning traffic on I-526 in Charleston area

Two collisions caused significant delays during the morning commute on eastbound Interstate 526 in West Ashley and Daniel Island. Around 10:30 a.m., an eastbound lane, near mile marker 24 on the island, was closed after a trailer separated from its truck and damaged the median guard wire, according to Charleston police.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Pedestrian killed in late-night hit-and-run on Highway 165

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was killed during a hit-and-run crash along Highway 165 in the Meggett area late Tuesday night. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to the deadly crash near Manor Road shortly after 11:30 p.m., officials said. Investigators believe the male victim was walking on Highway 165 […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCBD Count on 2

Gov. McMaster to get first-hand look at derelict boats in Charleston waterways

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster on Wednesday will get a first-hand look at one problem plaguing Lowcountry waterways – derelict and abandoned boats. Local law enforcement, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations for years have been working to crack down on abandoned boats which can pose environmental and navigational hazards. Removing these abandoned and […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Deputies continue search for missing, endangered man

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators are still searching for a 79-year-old man last seen leaving an assisted living facility. Jack Tribble was reported missing Tuesday night after leaving The Palmettos of Bluffton on foot. The facility is located on Okatie Highway in Bluffton. Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s...
BLUFFTON, SC
The Post and Courier

3rd suspect surrenders after man's burned body found in Berkeley County

MONCKS CORNER — The suspect who authorities say shot a man before dragging his body to a shed and lighting it on fire has been arrested. Jerell Tresean McMillan turned himself in Aug. 23 to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Chief Jeremy Baker said. U.S. marshals had been searching for the 19-year-old Summerville man on a murder warrant in the killing of Rayvonta Deas.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

12 juveniles charged after large fight at Andrews High School

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a total of 12 juveniles were charged in a Monday fight at a high school. It happened at 3:35 p.m. during school dismissal at Andrews High School, which is a school in the Georgetown County School District. The large...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
Charleston City Paper

Our roads sucks: App’s data illustrate quality of Charleston’s roads

 If you’re looking for one thing — just one issue — that virtually everyone can agree on, it’s this: Our roads suck. Their plethora of potholes wreck suspensions. Some are as thrilling — and scary — as roller coasters. Nails, rocks, glass and other trash eat tires, causing Charleston drivers to spend millions of dollars more on maintenance than they should.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Dorchester Paws seeks fosters after water line break

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester Paws says they are in need of fosters after the pipe to their main water line was cracked. The shelter says repairs are being made, but they currently have no usable running water. Staff members have been buying gallons of water to keep their animals...
CHARLESTON, SC

