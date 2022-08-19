Read full article on original website
Sioux Center bank party celebrates kids
SIOUX CENTER—American State Bank in Sioux Center celebrated young entrepreneurs and the conclusion of its first Kids Club event with a party Aug. 16. From June through July, children throughout the region could pick up from American State Bank lemonade stand kits with an informational packet, a large sign to promote the stand, Styrofoam cups and $10 of starting capital for supplies.
Ireton discusses street timeline, finance options
IRETON—The Ireton City Council discussed a timeline and finance options for the continuing street paving project during its Monday meeting. Mayor Kent Hoogland told the council he had discussed assessments with Dan Van Schepen of DGR Engineering in Rock Rapids, who is heading the project of paving the gravel portions of La Salle Street and First Street on the northwest corner of town. Van Schepen is assessing things like property, how many feet of curb will be needed and how much the project will cost in total. Once assessments are completed, he will bring the results to the city council and a special hearing will be held.
Archer council hears about skunk problem
ARCHER—The Archer City Council had a couple of extra high-profile visitors during its meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 9, but neither one was there to cluck about the town’s potential new chicken ordinance. Former mayor Richard Ludeke and former councilman Bill Engeltjes were in attendance to provide comments and...
Spencer hospital now manages Hartley clinic
HARTLEY—The family medicine clinic of the Community Memorial Health Center facility in Hartley transferred its operations to Spencer Hospital. The clinic is now named Hartley Family Care of Spencer Hospital and is managed by Spencer Hospital in collaboration with Avera Medical Group Spencer. Hartley Family Care is located within the clinic space of the Community Memorial Health Center facility. It began offering patient services on Wednesday, Aug. 17.
Sanborn hardware shop expands building
SANBORN—Sanborn Hardware & Rentals is approaching the finish line on getting moved into its building addition. The independent retail shop, located at 610 Profit St., broke ground on the expansion to the south of its existing structure in the spring of 2021. A team of contractors wrapped up construction...
Johnson talks EMS medical director roles
PRIMGHAR—O’Brien County may once again have multiple medical directors to oversee its six emergency medical services teams, provided two possible hires go through. County emergency management agency coordinator Jared Johnson told the board of supervisors Tuesday, Aug. 16, that two EMS agencies each might have found area doctors willing to be their medical directors.
Rods ’N’ Rides to Rock Rapids Aug. 28
SIOUX CENTER—Motorcyclists, classic car owners and fellow worshippers are invited to participate in Rods ’N’ Rides outdoor worship service Sunday, Aug. 28. The group will leave Centre Mall in Sioux Center at 9 a.m. for the 10:30 a.m. service at West Side Park in Rock Rapids. A light breakfast will be served before the worship service by First Reformed Church in Rock Rapids. Lunch site suggestion: Pizza Ranch in Luverne, MN.
Hull farm blooms in flower-powered niche
HULL—Tucked inside the horizon-subsuming expanse of corn and soybeans, there are a few acres spared for something a little less monotonous. The country corner of Alissa’s Flower Farm & Designs has always been home to not-so-ordinary agriculture. Alissa Van Zweden’s parents ran the property as an organic vegetable...
Primghar churches ending summer with bash
PRIMGHAR—The 2022 O’Brien County Fair is over, but the fairgrounds will be abuzz again Wednesday, Sept. 7, thanks to the “End-of-Summer Bash” Primghar churches are putting on. The shindig, which is free and open to the public, will be held 5-8:30 p.m. and feature food trucks,...
Aarika Maisak, 38, Sioux Falls, SD
SIOUX FALLS, SD—Aarika Lynn Maisak, 38, Sioux Falls, SD, died Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, t the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, SD, after a long battle with early onset colon cancer. A celebration of life service will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Hawarden Community Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Porter Funeral Home in Hawarden.
Whorley, Vos write book about Sheldon
SHELDON—Once upon a time, about a year and a half ago, Tom Whorley was at the Barnes & Noble store in Sioux City. He wandered into a section of books distributed by Arcadia Publishing in Mount Pleasant, SC. The company publishes town and regional history books. The lifelong Sheldon...
Fischer takes long-awaited Girl Scout trip
SHELDON—Reegan Fischer, 17, of Sheldon experienced a lot of firsts during her girl scout pilgrimage to Savannah, GA, June 18-25. Fischer raised the money for the trip over a few years, selling Girl Scout Cookies. The trip was originally going to take place in 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic had other plans.
Sioux Center man arrested for OWI, more
SIOUX CENTER—A 60-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested Thursday, Aug. 18, on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence, driving while his license was denied or revoked, and failure to maintain control. The arrest of Randy Alan Nuzum stemmed from a one-vehicle crash about 2:55 p.m. Sunday, June...
Ron Schuttloffel, 84, Hartley
HARTLEY—Ron Paul Schuttloffel, 84, Hartley, died Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at Community Memorial Health Center in Hartley. Service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Hartley. Burial with military honors will be at Pleasant View Cemetery near Hartley. Visitation will be family present will be 3-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at Hartley Funeral Home.
Passed out man arrested for public intox
SIOUX CENTER—A 60-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 8:20 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Randy Alan Nuzum stemmed from him being found passed out on a driveway on the 300 block of Second Street Northeast, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
Canton man jailed for OWI, paraphernalia
BELOIT—A 26-year-old Canton, SD, man was arrested about 7:05 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, in Beloit on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, no valid driver’s license and stopping, standing or parking where prohibited. The arrest of Mason David Laird stemmed from a...
Illinois man arrested on charge of OWI
SIOUX CENTER—A 20-year-old Edwards, IL, man was arrested about 11:05 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, in Sioux Center on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and first-offense possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age. The arrest of Westin Mathew McCormick stemmed from the stop of a 2017 Ford F-150...
Rural Paullina man jailed on OWI charge
PAULLINA—A 30-year-old rural Paullina man was arrested about 9:20 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, on a charge of first-offense operating under the influence. The arrest of Jose Fernando Maldanado Perez stemmed from the stop of a 2007 Chevrolet Uplander at the intersection of Highway 10 and Pierce Avenue, about a mile and a half west of Paullina, according to the Paullina Police Department.
Sioux City man charged for OWI by Ashton
ASHTON—A 36-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 2:20 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, near Ashton on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Grant Martin Giedd stemmed from the stop of a 2005 Cadillac Escalade for speeding on the Highway 60 expressway near the 250th Street intersection about a mile south of Ashton, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
Calumet driver arrested for OWI in Alton
ALTON—A 21-year-old Calumet man was arrested about 11:55 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol and driving in the improper lane/wrong direction prohibited on fully controlled-access facilities. The arrest of Jackson Daniel Dau stemmed from the...
