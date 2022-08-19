Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
numberfire.com
Javier Baez scratched Wednesday afternoon for Tigers
Detroit Tigers infielder Javier Baez has been scratched from Wednesday afternoon's lineup against right-hander Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants. Baez was scratched due to back spasms. Kody Clemens will bat third and play second base. Willi Castro will shift from second to shortstop.
numberfire.com
Eddie Rosario sent to Atlanta's bench on Tuesday evening
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Rosario will take a seat after William Contreras was picked as Tuesday's designated hitter. According to Baseball Savant on 124 batted balls this season, Rosario has accounted for a 4% barrel rate and a .239...
numberfire.com
Dodgers' Gavin Lux scratched on Tuesday, Trayce Thompson to start
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Milwaukee Brewers. After Lux was scratched, Chris Taylor will operate second base while Trayce Thompson takes over designated hitting duties and bats ninth. In a matchup against Brewers' right-hander Corbin Burnes, Thompson's FanDuel salary stands at...
numberfire.com
Paul Goldschmidt riding pine Wednesday for Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday versus right-hander Luke Farrell and the Chicago Cubs. The Cardinals appear to be giving Goldschmidt a rare day off Wednesday. Brendan Donovan will cover first base while Nolan Arenado starts on the hot corner and bats third. Albert Pujols will start as the designated hitter and No. 7 batter.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Boston's Jarren Duran batting ninth on Wednesday
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Duran will start in centerfield on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Jose Berrios and Toronto. Christian Arroyo moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Duran for 7.5 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Eric Haase batting cleanup for Tigers on Tuesday
Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is starting in Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Haase will catch on Tuesday night after Tucker Barnhart was rested versus left-hander Carlos Rodon. numberFire's models project Haase to score 7.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
numberfire.com
Kerry Carpenter out of Detroit's Tuesday lineup
Detroit Tigers outfielder Kerry Carpenter is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the San Francisco Giants. Carpenter will sit on the bench after Miguel Cabrera was announced as Detroit's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 18 batted balls this season, Carpenter has recorded a 16.7% barrel rate and a .291...
numberfire.com
FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Monday 8/22/22
A couple of frontline starters headline tonight's pitching selection, but we also can hit the bargain bin when loading up on bats. And speaking of offense, there is a steep drop off in implied totals after the top five teams, potentially narrowing the number of appealing options. Our daily helper...
MLB・
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Mariners' Dylan Moore batting ninth on Wednesday
Seattle Mariners infielder Dylan Moore is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Washington Nationals. Moore will start at second base on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Anibal Sanchez and Washington. Adam Frazier moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Moore for 9.5 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
numberfire.com
Nationals' Luke Voit batting third on Tuesday
Washington Nationals infielder Luke Voit is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Voit will start at third base on Tuesday and bat third versus left-hander Robbie Ray and Seattle. Victor Robles moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Voit for 9.6 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
numberfire.com
George Springer leading off for Blue Jays on Tuesday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Springer will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat first versus right-hander Josh Winckowski and Boston. Whit Merrifield returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Springer for 19.0 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Royals' Hunter Dozier batting seventh on Tuesday
Kansas City Royals infielder Hunter Dozier is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Dozier will start at third base on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Zach Davies and Arizona. Michael Massey moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Dozier for 9.7 FanDuel points on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Gary Sanchez catching for Minnesota on Tuesday
Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros. Sanchez will catch for right-hander Aaron Sanchez on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Justin Verlander and Houston. Sandy Leon returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Sanchez for 8.7 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Marlins position Jesus Aguilar at first base on Tuesday night
Miami Marins first baseman Jesus Aguilar is batting third in Tuesday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Aguilar will man first base after Lewin Diaz was rested on the road versus left-hander Zach Logue. numberFire's models project Aguilar to score 10.1 FanDue points at the salary of $2,500.
numberfire.com
Victor Robles sitting for Nationals on Tuesday
Washington Nationals outfielder Victor Robles is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Robles will move to the bench on Tuesday with Luke Voit starting at first base. Voit will bat third versus left-hander Robbie Ray and Seattle. numberFire's models project Voit for 9.6 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Mike Moustakas sitting for Reds on Wednesday
Cincinnati Reds infielder Mike Moustakas is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Moustakas moves to the bench on Wednesday with Alejo Lopez starting at designated hitter. Lopez will bat seventh versus left-hander Cristopher Sanchez and the Phillies. numberFire's models project Lopez for 7.2 FanDuel...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Rays' Brandon Lowe batting second on Wednesday
Tampa Bay Rays infielder/outfielder Brandon Lowe is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Lowe will start at second base on Wednesday and bat second versus right-hander Mike Mayers and the Angels. Yu Chang moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Lowe for 11.1 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Josh Harrison sitting for White Sox on Wednesday
Chicago White Sox infielder Josh Harrison is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Harrison will move to the bench on Wednesday with Romy Gonzalez starting at second base. Gonzalez will bat eighth versus right-hander Spenser Watkins and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Gonzalez for 6.7...
numberfire.com
Zach McKinstry operating third base for Cubs on Wednesday
Chicago Cubs third baseman Zach McKinstry is batting ninth in Wednesday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. McKinstry will start at third after Christopher Morel was held on the bench versus their division competition. In a matchup versus Cardinals' right-hander Miles Mikolas, our models project McKinstry to score 10.0 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Austin Barnes behind the plate for Los Angeles on Wednesday
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes is batting ninth in Wednesday's contest against the Milwaukee Brewers. Barnes will catch in Los Angeles after Will Smith was rested versus Brewers' right-hander Adrian Houser. numberFire's models project Barnes to score 8.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
Comments / 0