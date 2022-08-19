Read full article on original website
wgan.com
Mainers invited to dispose of unwanted pesticides
The state of Maine is offering to collect unwanted pesticides free of charge. The Obsolete Pesticide Collection Program is open to homeowners and family-owned farms. The program accepts unwanted pesticides including herbicides and insecticides at collection sites in Presque Isle, Bangor, Augusta and Portland. Collection days will take place at...
wgan.com
Commission raises alarm bells over lack of public defenders in Maine
A Maine commission is urging lawmakers to approve a doubling of their budget as a lack of public defenders in Maine leaves some defendants without any legal representation. The Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services, which provides legal representation for those who can’t afford it, voted Monday to recommend a $62.1 million budget next year.
