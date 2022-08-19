Six local counties under Spotted Lanternfly Quarantine order; here’s what that means
Six counties in our area are currently under a spotted lanternfly quarantine order.
That means certain businesses need to get a permit to move objects that can become infested with the invasive species out of the area.
The counties under the quarantine order are Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Indiana, Washington and Westmoreland.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, the following are examples of regulated articles:
- Landscaping, remodeling or construction waste
- Logs, stumps, or any tree parts
- Firewood of any species
- Grapevines for decorative purposes or as nursery stock
- Nursery stock
- Packing materials such as pots, crates, pallets, etc.
- Outdoor household articles including recreational vehicles, tractors and mowers, grills and furniture and their covers, tarps, mobile homes, tile, stone, deck boards, mobile fire pits, any associated equipment and vehicles not stored indoors
Comments / 130