Westmoreland County, PA

Six local counties under Spotted Lanternfly Quarantine order; here’s what that means

By WPXI.com News Staff
 5 days ago
Six counties in our area are currently under a spotted lanternfly quarantine order.

That means certain businesses need to get a permit to move objects that can become infested with the invasive species out of the area.

The counties under the quarantine order are Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Indiana, Washington and Westmoreland.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, the following are examples of regulated articles:

  • Landscaping, remodeling or construction waste
  • Logs, stumps, or any tree parts
  • Firewood of any species
  • Grapevines for decorative purposes or as nursery stock
  • Nursery stock
  • Packing materials such as pots, crates, pallets, etc.
  • Outdoor household articles including recreational vehicles, tractors and mowers, grills and furniture and their covers, tarps, mobile homes, tile, stone, deck boards, mobile fire pits, any associated equipment and vehicles not stored indoors

ron
4d ago

they are all over the place here in Red Lion, I have personally killed at least 300 in the last 4 days, takes alot of my time up! PA needs to start doing something about these invasive flies! I've lost my grapes, and they are all over our house!

MoKaH 310
4d ago

I had one sitting on the bench with me, while licking ice-cream and had the nerve to say " Nice Day"🤣🤣🤣

Krista Nye
4d ago

Upper Dauphin Co..my yard is infested with nymph and adult stages! Esp berry & grape vines! I read a mixture of soapy water and vinegar or something similar will kill them if you spray them? I just got the stuff to mix it up and try it..

Related
Pocono Update

Chronic Wasting Disease Discovered In Pennsylvania Deer Population

The Game Commission expanded its contamination zone after a road-killed deer tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in South Central Pennsylvania. An adult female deer tested positive for Chronic Wasting Diseases in South Middleton Township in Cumberland County, prompting the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGA) to expand Disease Management Area (DMA) 2 into more of Cumberland, Adams, and York counties.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Fire breaks out at home in Fayette County

Crews are battling a house fire in Masontown, Fayette County. The blaze broke out at a home on Smithfield-Masontown Road. There is no word on injuries or how the fire started at this time. This is a developing story. Stay with Pittsburgh's Action News 4 for updates. Download the WTAE...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

West Nile virus found in Westmoreland, Allegheny, Armstrong; mosquito spraying slated

Mosquitoes sampled in Westmoreland County have tested positive for West Nile virus — joining Allegheny County, where spraying to control the insects is set to resume. One positive human case has been reported in neighboring Armstrong County, though the disease was not found in any mosquitoes there, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Snake-fans can find a plethora in Pennsylvania

MUDDY CREEK TWP — While at work Sunday, Mike Shaffer came across a northern ringneck snake and put it in a little glass container. It came in handy for his presentation that day about North American snakes, because it is an especially small species not harmful to humans and can be held.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Nursing home workers at 24 facilities throughout Pa. issue notices to strike

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Workers at two dozen nursing home facilities across Pennsylvania have sent out notices that they intend to strike. SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania says Guardian Healthcare and two chains owned by Mordy Lahasky, Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare, have refused to bargain in good faith."This workforce has been through so much," said SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania President Matt Yarnell. "They've been called heroes. Now's the time to pony up and make these good jobs."Healthcare workers at facilities like The Grove at Irwin, The Grove at New Castle, The Grove at Washington, Beaver Valley Healthcare and Rehab and Clarion Health and Rehab...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Nursing home staffers at 24 facilities in Pennsylvania vote to strike

Nursing home staffers are set to strike at 24 facilities across the state, including some in the Susquehanna Valley. SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania said workers voted to send strike notices to three of the biggest nursing home chains in the state. That includes Priority Healthcare, which operates facilities in Camp Hill and Lancaster.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wcn247.com

PENNSYLVANIANS CAN HELP WATCH FOR RABBIT DISEASE

HARRISBURG, Pa.-- The Pennsylvania Game Commission is asking members of the public to report any hare/rabbit mortality events – defined as finding two or more dead hares/rabbits at the exact location with an unknown cause of death – by calling 1-833-PGC-WILD or by using the online Wildlife Health Survey reporting tool at https://www.pgcapps.pa.gov/WHS.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
explore venango

Gov. Wolf Pardons 2,000 Pennsylvanians for New Beginnings

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf has signed more than 2,000 pardons since he first took office in 2015, and with these pardons comes a fresh start for these Pennsylvanians and their families. “Pardoning more than 2,000 Pennsylvanians ​is one of the greatest honors of my time in office,”...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

State Takes Legal Action Against Raccoon Refuse

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is taking legal action against Raccoon Refuse, trying to force the now-closed business to clean up mountains of trash it left in Crawford County. Last Tuesday, the DEP inspected the Raccoon Refuse transfer station in Spartansburg, finding huge piles of trash, overflowing dumpsters and...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
