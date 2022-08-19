Since signing with the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has been the assumed top target on the roster. There is plenty of evidence to support that claim, both in regard to what he has accomplished throughout his career and the versatility that he brings to the field. Thus far, by all accounts, he is the most likely suspect to lead the wide receiver target share in 2022 and should be a priority in your fantasy football draft.

2 DAYS AGO