Read full article on original website
Related
WMBF
Myrtle Beach SkyWheel closes again after identifying same issue that caused attraction to stop Sunday night
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The popular Myrtle Beach attraction, SkyWheel, has announced another temporary closure. The closure comes a day after the attraction was reopened following a technical issue, caused by recent storms in the area, that led the attraction to stop unexpectedly Sunday night. All groups on...
Horry County neighborhood got new drainage system. It flooded, anyway.
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Cameron Village homeowners were appalled by the amount of rain that fell on Friday. Mick Baldwin, who has lived in the neighborhood for four years, said he has never seen four feet of water on Bonita Loop. “It’s frustrating, because what we pay on our HOA fees and for this […]
Power restored to most of 2,600 Horry Electric customers affected by outage along Highway 90 east of Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Power has been restored to all about 175 customers of the 2,600 Horry Horry Electric Cooperative customers affected by an outage Tuesday afternoon, according to the utility’s website. The original outage affected an area along Highway 90 between Issac Drive and Mill Hill Road, a map on the utility company’s […]
wpde.com
Old vehicles being pulled from Waccamaw River; 1920s-era locomotive located among search
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — There’s a project underway where Blackwater Dredging Company is pulling old vehicles from the Waccamaw River and disposing of them. They just pulled out a 1920s-era locomotive. It’s been there on the property of the Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority for years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Myrtle Beach SkyWheel to close again after crews find same error that caused it to get stuck Sunday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach’s iconic SkyWheel will remain closed Tuesday evening after crews found the same technical issue that led to three groups of riders being stranded Sunday on the attraction. The statement was shared on the Ferris wheel’s social media accounts Tuesday afternoon. “As always, safety is Skywheel’s top priority and […]
South Carolina Department of Transportation gearing up to work on several busy Myrtle Beach roads
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The city of Myrtle Beach and the South Carolina Department of Transportation will enter an agreement to make city roads safer. Four roadways and intersections are expected to get safety updates in the coming months and years, including: Mr. Joe White Ave. from U.S. 17 to U.S. 17 Business 21st […]
Watch: Alligator casually swims through South Carolina couple’s flooded backyard
Well, that’s not something you see every day. A South Carolina couple was startled to see an alligator casually swimming through their backyard amid flash flooding in the Myrtle Beach area last weekend. The large alligator glided through the submerged backyard, making its way to a gazebo. WATCH ALLIGATOR...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach SkyWheel experienced ‘technical issue’ causing it to stop with passengers onboard
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A technical issue caused a popular attraction, the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel, to suddenly stop while passengers were onboard Sunday night. There were three groups on the wheel during the incident, according to SkyWheel’s Facebook page. Crews with the SkyWheel, along with the Myrtle...
WMBF
Power restored to over 2,500 in Horry County, utility company says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) -Utility crews restored power after an outage impacting approximately 2,600 Horry Electric Cooperative customers. The utility company says the outage impacted members served out of its Nixonville substation.
wpde.com
3 Horry County animal investigations in August led to more than 170 seized pets
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — There were 46 dogs were seized by Horry County Police on Friday in yet another animal cruelty investigation. Those 46 dogs are now at Horry County Animal Care Center (HCACC), and await to be adopted after the case goes through the judicial system. It’s...
1 person in custody after barricade situation at Myrtle Beach motel
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken into custody after Myrtle Beach police responded Tuesday morning to a barricade situation at a motel on North Ocean Boulevard, police said in a Facebook post. The incident took place at the Happy Holiday motel, according to police, who said the area was secure and that […]
Myrtle Beach SkyWheel reopens after ‘technical issue’ strands 3 groups of riders on Sunday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach SkyWheel reopened on Monday after a “technical issue” Sunday afternoon led to three groups of riders being stranded on the popular attraction, officials said. Crews responded late Sunday afternoon to the SkyWheel to help get down riders who were stuck on the popular attraction, according to Myrtle […]
WMBF
North Myrtle transmission line poles to be replaced, road closures expected
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Santee Cooper plans to replace failing transmission equipment in a North Myrtle neighborhood. Tuesday, Aug. 23, the power company will replace the overhead transmission line pole that hangs over the Possum Trot Road and Outrigger Road intersection. Drivers can expect at least a partial...
WMBF
12 juveniles charged after large fight at Andrews High School
ANDREWS, S.C. (WMBF) - Over 10 juveniles were charged after a large fight at a Georgetown County high school earlier this week. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened Monday afternoon as classes were dismissed at Andrews High School. Deputies said school resource officers and administrators were...
Myrtle Beach police say missing woman found safe
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police say a missing woman has been found safe. Police posted the update to social media about 2 hours after sharing information about the missing woman.
country1037fm.com
Boy On Myrtle Beach Vacation Discovers Prehistoric Shark Tooth
I can’t tell you the number of hours I spent growing up, scouring the beaches of Galveston, Texas, hoping to find a shark’s tooth washed ashore among the seashells. Never. Found. One. So, that’s one reason why I am supremely jealous of eight-year-old Riley Gracely. He (along with his family) was taking a Myrtle Beach vacation trip from Pennsylvania. On the way, the family stopped off at Palmetto Fossil Excursions in Summerville, South Carolina. Guides there provide opportunity for guests to discover fossilized shark teeth. And this is where my jealousy for Riley Gracely hits next level.
The Post and Courier
North Myrtle Beach leaders say lake at sporting complex is safe despite public concerns
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — City officials recently said a lake housing a popular attraction at the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex is safe, despite receiving concerns and questions about the condition of its water from the public. The attraction, Shark Wake Park 843, is a cable wakeboarding...
WMBF
Police: Suspect in custody after hours-long Ocean Blvd. motel standoff
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A suspect is in custody after an hours-long police standoff at the Happy Holiday motel in the Grand Strand. An armed, heavy police presence was on the scene early Tuesday morning after a man barricaded himself in the Happy Holiday Motel on N. Ocean Blvd., according to officials.
local21news.com
PA woman bit by shark while on vacation at Myrtle Beach
WARNING: This story contains material that some viewers may find disturbing due to the graphic nature. Myrtle Beach-Florence, SC (CNN) — The first day of a beach vacation ruined, not by rain or sunburn, but by a shark bite!. Karen Sites traveled from Pennsylvania to South Carolina, only to...
Robeson County deputies search for man wanted in Lumberton shooting
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who is wanted for a Lumberton shooting in August. Terrell Mitchell is a 34-year-old man who is wanted for a shooting that happened in the area of Lovette Road in Lumberton on August 3, according to the sheriff’s office. Mitchell […]
Comments / 4