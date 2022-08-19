ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Making the Case: Which Freshman Will Make the Biggest Impact for Kentucky in 2022

By Hunter Shelton
Wildcats Today
Wildcats Today
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NtSI5_0hNelH4d00

Kentucky will look to build on its ten-win season from a year ago with a schedule that provides plenty of opportunities. The Wildcats were selected by the media to finish second in the SEC East, but there is optimism around the opportunity to compete for a spot in Atlanta coming out of Lexington. In this installment of "Making the Case," the Wildcats Today staff shares their opinion on which freshman will make the biggest impact for Kentucky in 2022.

Hunter

There’s been nothing but positivity spread about Lexington native Dane Key since his arrival at Kentucky. Quarterback Will Levis called the Frederick Douglass High School product a starter early on into fall camp, and Mark Stoops noted his improved progress into the month of August. Fellow wide receiver Tayvion Robinson said that Key has been “nothing short of what people thought of him," and that he “doesn’t look like a freshman on the field.” Replacing Wan’Dale Robinson is seemingly impossible. The connection that he and Levis carried all the way through the Citrus Bowl was nothing short of extraordinary, and there is no one wide receiver that is expected to take over that kind of workload immediately. Alongside this year’s Robinson and speedsters Jordan Anthony and Dekel Crowdus Jr, there is beaucoup potential in the receiver room. If Key performs like the rest of the team says he’s capable of, he can become a big time option for Levis and open numerous doors for the offense this season.

Matt

Kentucky has to find reliable weapons for Will Levis to work with as they look to make the offense more explosive than a year ago. Not to indicate that he will end up playing a bulk of snaps or start this fall, but Barion Brown's explosiveness cannot be denied. He is electric with the football in his hands and has some incredible twitch and short-area quickness that should allow him to get opportunities in this offense. I think Brown's role will grow week over week and he will be a homerun threat for the Cats' in 2022. I think Hunter's case for Dane Key is also solid, and I look for both of these playmakers to get their opportunity at some point this year. However, I like Brown's explosiveness and ability to allow him to make the biggest impact in 2022. As his route tree improves, and he understands the offense more, Brown has as high of a ceiling as any freshman in the country.

featured image via Dane Key Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wildcats Today

10 Wildcats Crack Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List

While the hype surrounding Kentucky Football this season has primarily eluded to potential freshman production, the Wildcats will be just as reliant on the senior class leading the way to another successful season in Lexington.  On Wednesday, the Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List was released, ...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Sports
City
Field, KY
City
Hunter, KY
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Lexington, KY
College Sports
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Wildcats Today

Elite ATH From Georgia Sets Visit With Kentucky

As the 2023 recruiting cycle wages on, Mark Stoops's program is always looking ahead to future classes, and one prized recruit from the state of Georgia announced he is set to visit Kentucky.  2024 Buford (Ga.) athlete KingJoseph Edwards announced all of his upcoming visits for the 2022 season ...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter
Person
Mark Stoops
Wildcats Today

Will Levis Named to Manning Award Watch List

Will Levis is still earning preseason recognition, in what's become the most hyped-up season for a Kentucky quarterback in recent memory.  Levis was named to the 2022 Manning Award Watch List on Monday, which honors the accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. The award is sponsored ...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Person found dead on Linden Walk identified

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The person found dead on Linden Walk near the University of Kentucky’s campus has been identified. Ashley Stamper, 35, was identified Friday by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. She was found dead in her home. The cause and manner of her death have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKYT 27

Nurse accused of killing Ky. man by ‘intentional medical maltreatment’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky nurse is accused of killing a man in Lexington by “medical maltreatment.”. According to court documents, 52-year-old Eyvette Hunter was indicted Monday on a murder charge. Police say she was taken into custody Tuesday morning. (Story continues below) The indictment says Hunter unlawfully...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Man injured in Sunday morning shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are investigating after a man was found shot early Sunday morning. Police say officers responded just after 3 a.m. to the 1100 block of New Circle Road to a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Motorcyclist dead after trying to go around traffic in emergency lane, police say

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Lexington. The crash happened just after 1 p.m. Wednesday on New Circle Road, near Meadow Lane. Police say a motorcycle was traveling in the emergency lane of New Circle to try to bypass some traffic in the regular lanes. A van going in the opposite direction of New Circle was trying to turn off the road when the motorcycle hit it.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington police arrest man in connection with shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have made an arrest in a shooting from last week. J’Lynn Hersey, 18, is facing multiple charges, including assault, wanton endangerment and criminal mischief. Police said a woman was shot on Nickwood Trail last Thursday, and investigators later connected Hersey to the shooting.
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
WTVQ

Lexington police investigating after 18-month-old found dead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Lexington Police Department is investigating after an 18-month-old boy was found dead at a home in the 800 block of Charles Avenue. Police responded to a call about an unresponsive 18-month-old on Wednesday. The boy, identified as Cho’Zyn Carter Wilson, was transported to UK Medical Center Pediatric ER where he was pronounced dead, according to a press release.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Dog tossed over fence at Ky. animal shelter returned to owner

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: A dog is back with its owner after surveillance video showed the animal being tossed over the fence at the Clark County Animal Shelter. According to a post on the shelter’s Facebook page, staff members went to the shelter Sunday night for a health issue involving another animal that had been surrendered. When workers got to the shelter, they found another dog.
CLARK COUNTY, KY
Wildcats Today

Wildcats Today

Lexington, KY
83
Followers
42
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

WildcatsToday brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Kentucky Wildcats.

 https://www.si.com/college/kentucky

Comments / 0

Community Policy