Terrebonne Parish, LA

Body found after boater falls overboard into Houma Canal: Coast Guard

By Michaela Romero
 5 days ago

HOUMA, La. ( WGNO ) — The US Coast Guard has suspended their search for 59-year-old Lawrence Kennedy, who fell into the Houma Navigation Canal Thursday evening.

The USGC Heartland division says just after 7:30 p.m., Kennedy fell overboard into the water without a lifejacket, near mile marker 21 in Terrebonne Parish. Kennedy was only wearing shorts and a button-up shirt.

After a 24 hour search of over more than 50 square miles, Kennedy’s body was found with the help of the USCG, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fishers, and the Grand Caillou Fire Department.

“We offer our condolences and deepest sympathies to the family during this difficult time,” said Cmdr. Anna Hart, Coast Guard Sector New Orleans response department head.

