ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Val Demings outspending Marco Rubio in a big way in TV, radio campaign ads

By Miami Herald
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nVJuV_0hNekxfa00
Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, left, and Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings, right. [ AP and Tribune News Service photos ]

It’s not often high-profile incumbent candidates fall behind in the political ad wars early on in their campaigns.

But that’s exactly what’s happened to GOP Sen. Marco Rubio. Since the spring, the Florida Republican’s TV and radio ad campaign has been far smaller than that of his presumed Democratic opponent, Rep. Val Demings, according to data provided by two sources tracking political advertising in the state.

It’s not a small disparity: Demings has outspent Rubio on ads by a greater than two-to-one ratio, the trackers show, even when including the help the incumbent has received from outside Republican and conservative groups. The difference is even greater in some vote-heavy areas, including Miami and Orlando, the data show.

The early ad onslaught from Demings is partly a function of the congresswoman’s prodigious fundraising, which has exceeded Rubio’s in 2022, and has helped her try and overcome Rubio’s inherent advantages in the race, say Democratic strategists.

And with Election Day in less than three months, and the general election set to formally begin after Tuesday’s primary, it’s complicating the Republican incumbent’s reelection bid in a race in which he’s still widely viewed as the favorite.

“Demings’ campaign team correctly assessed that nobody knows who she is,” said Steven Vancore, a Democratic pollster. “And if she runs a traditional campaign, that won’t be enough. So getting on the air early and defining the race and herself early is very smart.”

In total, Demings has spent about $11 million on over-the-air ads, according to the two ad trackers, compared to just under $5 million for Rubio and his allies.

How much each campaign has spent on digital ads is not as publicly clear, though the digital budget is usually dwarfed by the amount of money campaigns spend on ads that run on broadcast TV, cable, and radio.

Demings, a three-term congresswoman from Orlando, has long been the Democrats’ presumed nominee for Senate even though the race’s primary isn’t until Tuesday.

Rubio is seeking his third term in office, after easily winning his first reelection campaign in 2016.

Recent polls suggest he might face a tougher campaign this time around, although critics question the accuracy of those surveys. After a trio of surveys — including two commissioned by progressive or Democratic groups — showed Demings either tied or ahead of Rubio, a new poll released this week from the non-partisan Center Street PAC showed the Republican up 11 points, 52% to 41%, among likely voters.

Even if Demings is making the election more competitive, thanks in part to her ads, Republicans say they understand why Rubio has decided not to spend as much money on ads in the early stages of the race and remain confident he will win.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Eq7N_0hNekxfa00

“She is new statewide, she’s got to take the time and put the resources into trying to introduce herself to a state electorate that doesn’t know her,” said Todd Reid, a Republican strategist and former deputy chief of staff for the senator. “Senator Rubio is a known commodity, and he doesn’t have to do all that kind of early intro work.”

Demings herself has touted how her money has already helped raise her name recognition around the state.

“Tell somebody about this race. Tell people any contribution that they are willing to make, we will utilize those resources to get my message out around the state,” she said earlier this month in North Miami, at a roundtable with Haitian-American leaders, including members of the Haitian American Chamber of Commerce.

“When I started this race, I had about 33% name ID around the state. Marco Rubio is always at 95%. We’re at 70% name ID around the state right now. And that $30 average contribution has allowed me to go up on television much earlier than I normally would and introduce myself around the state and the voters are starting to turn.”

The spending disparity between the two campaigns, however, might actually underplay how many more voters in the state have seen ads from Demings than Rubio.

An array of GOP and conservative groups have run ads bolstering Rubio’s campaign, including Americans For Prosperity, and the Computer & Communications Industry Association. But independent groups, by law, have to pay more for their ads than candidates, meaning they get less bang for their buck.

Demings’ campaign, meanwhile, has been the only major spender helping her candidacy, as major national Democratic groups — including the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee — concentrate their money in other political battlegrounds.

As a result, her money has gone further to reach voters. One political firm tracking ad spending in the state found that, taking the different sources of funding into account, Demings’ ads have been more than three times more visible to the public — even more than her two-to-one spending advantage would indicate.

Rubio, in conjunction with the National Republican Senatorial Committee, has spent about $3 million on ads, according to one ad tracker, with the rest of the spending coming from independent conservative groups and his super PAC, the Florida First Project.

Republicans supportive of Rubio said they expected that he and his allies would likely close the ad gap between now and November, noting that candidates usually start spending more money over the air after Labor Day. And once that happens, they said any advantage Demings once had will start to fade, especially as voters start to tune out political ads more generally.

“The truth is, though, they’re going to see so many ads out there for so many races, what are people truly going to be able to consume?” Reid said. “Or are they going to say, ‘I’m so sick of things that I’m not going to pay attention?’”

As of Aug. 3rd, Rubio had $15 million on hand, according to reports filed with the Federal Election Commission. Demings had just under $9 million, according to the commission.

The cash-on-hand edge could help Rubio — who had been stockpiling funds since the start of his six-year term in office — run more ads than Demings over the next two and a half months, Republicans say, although they caution that Demings’ fundraising pace will still be hard for the incumbent senator to match.

Since 2021, Demings has raised $47 million, more than Rubio’s near-$37 million haul. Supporters say Demings — who started her ad campaign in mid-June, about a month before Rubio — still faces a difficult race. But the ad strategy might yet give her a key leg up, they say.

“It’s going to be tough sledding,” Vancore said. “But she’s doing everything right.”

Miami Herald Reporter Bianca Padro Ocasio contributed to this story.

We’re working hard to bring you the latest news on the elections in Florida. This effort takes a lot of resources to gather and update. If you haven’t already subscribed, please consider buying a print or digital subscription. Or click here to make a donation to the Tampa Bay Times Journalism Fund.

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Florida governor primary: Charlie Crist defeats Nikki Fried

ST. PETERSBURG — In the latest twist of U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist’s 30-year political career, Democratic voters have asked him to slay a rising Republican giant. Crist on Tuesday coasted to victory in the Democratic primary for governor over Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried — the only statewide elected member of his party.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

4 takeaways from the Florida primary elections

Two Florida races will dominate the national discussion in the run-up to the Nov. 8 general election: Charlie Crist vs. Ron DeSantis for Florida governor, and U.S. Rep. Val Demings vs. Sen. Marco Rubio for U.S. Senate. But there’s lots more to talk about in the wake of primary night....
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

What awaits Crist in battle against DeSantis for Florida governor

When Gov. Ron DeSantis stumped for Arizona’s Republican candidates at a Phoenix rally last week, some attendees sported T-shirts bearing his name. When a 79-year-old retiree in northeast Wisconsin checked her mailbox recently, a flyer for DeSantis was inside. And supporters living in New York, Pennsylvania, California and other states can buy state-specific mugs bearing the message: “I wish my governor was Ron DeSantis.”
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Elections
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
The Independent

Trump news - live: Kushner says ex-president ‘would have stopped Jan 6 riots had he anticipated violence’

Jared Kushner has said that Donald Trump would have attempted to stop the January 6 Capitol riots had he known about it beforehand, calling the attack on the building unexpected.In his new memoir “Breaking History”, Mr Kushner wrote: “What is clear to me is that no one at the White House expected violence that day. I’m confident that if my colleagues or the president had anticipated violence, they would have prevented it from happening.”Mr Trump lashed out at the Democratic Party yesterday for the “politically motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago” by the FBI, claiming it was because they fear him...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Val Demings
Person
Marco Rubio
RadarOnline

CNN Bombshell: Wolf Blitzer ‘Considering’ Retirement As New Boss Chris Licht Takes Major Swing At On-Air Lineup

UPDATE: 5:01 PM ET - A rep for Wolf denied he plans to leave his job. They told RadarOnline.com, "CNN has expressed their desire for Wolf to be at the network for the foreseeable future. He is an iconic broadcast news journalist and has NO plans to retire. NONE!"Wolf Blitzer has been on CNN’s air since 1990 — and in The Situation Room for more than 17 years — but the most trusted name at the network is currently weighing up whether to finally call it quits. Amid all the drama engulfing the cable giant under new owners Warner...
CELEBRITIES
Tampa Bay Times

Man faces 1st-degree murder charge in death of Tampa infant, police say

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in the death of a 1-year-old child, according to the Tampa Police Department. Officers were called to an apartment in the 6700 block of Woodville Street shortly before 3 p.m. on Aug. 1 in response to a child who was not breathing, the department said in a news release Tuesday evening. The infant was taken to Saint Joseph’s Hospital and later pronounced dead.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Florida, local primary election results: governor, county races, more

Here are the latest results for the 2022 primary election in Florida and Tampa Bay, including the Democratic race for governor (featuring Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried), area primaries for Congress and the state Legislature, and local offices. Follow these links to see results for all of Florida or local results for Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando, Manatee, Polk or Citrus counties. Please use a modern browser to view the results.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Campaign Ads#Ad Campaign#Political Advertising#Gop#Democratic#Republican
The Independent

Who is Rebekah Jones, the ‘Covid whistleblower’ challenging Matt Gaetz in Florida?

When Representative Matt Gaetz won the Republican primary for Florida’s 1st district, an overwhelmingly conservative district, he all but guaranteed that he will win re-election in November. But he will not run unopposed. That same night, Rebekah Jones won the Democratic nomination in the 1st district. Ms Jones has become something of a cause célèbre in Florida politics. For some, she is a considered a brave whistleblower for risking her career and imprisonment by speaking out against Governor Ron DeSantis during the Covid-19 pandemic. But to others, she’s a fabulist who has made herself into a martyr. Mr DeSantis...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Here’s who won Florida legislative primary races in Tampa Bay

TALLAHASSEE — A new slate of Florida lawmakers took another step toward Tallahassee on Tuesday night. In Tampa Bay, 10 state legislative seats had at least one primary race Tuesday. For three Republican candidates, Tuesday’s results were an outright win because Democrats didn’t field any opponents. (Because of redistricting, every seat was redrawn, so every seat was up for grabs this year.)
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
74K+
Followers
24K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy