Port Saint Lucie, FL

Boca Raton Woman, 67, Drives Into Pole, Is Charged With DUI

Driving To See Boyfriend. Police: Empty Wine Bottle In Car. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman is facing a DUI charge after the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says she drove into a pole in Wellington, then was found with a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Boynton Beach officer ‘attempted to conceal’ he was chasing teen on dirt bike, investigation found

There were many dirt bikes on the road in Boynton Beach on Dec. 26, 2021. One Boynton Beach Police sergeant on patrol that day chose not to try to stop any of the riders, knowing “99% of the time they do not stop.” Another, Officer Mark Sohn, attempted to stop one rider that day, 13-year-old Stanley Dale Davis III, as part of his duties relating to a state grant designed to crack down on ...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Driver dead after speeding while under the influence

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is dead after a crash in West Palm Beach. The crash happened at the intersection of Forest Hill Boulevard and South Military Trail, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Authorities say Olivia M. Maly, 28, was driving at a...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Four car burglary suspects nabbed after chase in Indian River County

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators in Indian River County arrested four people who are believed to be tied to a rash of car burglaries across South Florida. Early Monday morning, deputies spotted a car linked to the burglaries. But when they tried to pull it over, the driver sped off. The pursuit led into the south part of the county when a school resource deputy put down stop sticks to disable the fleeing car.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Suspects Arrested Following Auto Burglaries in Indian River County

The Sebastian Police Department and Indian River County Sheriff’s Office have made four arrests following multiple auto-burglaries throughout Indian River County during the early morning hours of Monday, August 22, 2022. Within minutes of receiving multiple calls from victims, a deputy driving near the IRC Fairgrounds observed a Ford...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Man arrested after stealing and drinking vodka at Walmart

A 42-year-old man was arrested at the Walmart in Sebastian for shoplifting and disorderly intoxication charges. The Sebastian Police Department received the call last Friday at approximately 2 p.m. about a man drinking a Smirnoff Ice can while stealing merchandise in the store. As officers entered the store, they spotted...
SEBASTIAN, FL

