Using her mother's support as inspiration, a Florida high school girl wins the Google Doodle competitionTechnology JournalStuart, FL
St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity receives a $30, 000 grant from Wells Fargo to help build 2 homes in St. Lucie CountyK2 Photo MarketingSaint Lucie County, FL
St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity welcomes home the Martin familyK2 Photo MarketingFort Pierce, FL
4 beautiful but underrated beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
State Representative from Fort Pierce appointed to CareerSource Florida Board of DirectorsK2 Photo MarketingFlorida State
Driving To See Boyfriend. Police: Empty Wine Bottle In Car. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman is facing a DUI charge after the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says she drove into a pole in Wellington, then was found with a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
There were many dirt bikes on the road in Boynton Beach on Dec. 26, 2021. One Boynton Beach Police sergeant on patrol that day chose not to try to stop any of the riders, knowing “99% of the time they do not stop.” Another, Officer Mark Sohn, attempted to stop one rider that day, 13-year-old Stanley Dale Davis III, as part of his duties relating to a state grant designed to crack down on ...
We’ve Reported On Her DUI Arrests Before. Booked At Least Seven Times Since 2017. Now Dead. Alcohol/Drugs A Factor According To PBSO. Maly Not Wearing Seatbelt As She Slams Into Car, Pole, Flips. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman whose previous […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WPBF News 25
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Two Miami men are in jail after being caught with 13 sawed-off catalytic converters early Monday morning in Port St. Lucie. Police said eight of those converters were stolen from one local business that has dealt with this problem before. Your Neighborhood: Local coverage...
WPBF News 25
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. — A woman is dead after speeding while driving intoxicated early Tuesday morning in Palm Beach County. Deputies reported that 28-year-old Olivia Maly, of Boca Raton, was driving a Dodge Challenger while intoxicated on South Military Trail at 1:53 a.m. at a high rate of speed.
cw34.com
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is dead after a crash in West Palm Beach. The crash happened at the intersection of Forest Hill Boulevard and South Military Trail, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Authorities say Olivia M. Maly, 28, was driving at a...
cbs12.com
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators in Indian River County arrested four people who are believed to be tied to a rash of car burglaries across South Florida. Early Monday morning, deputies spotted a car linked to the burglaries. But when they tried to pull it over, the driver sped off. The pursuit led into the south part of the county when a school resource deputy put down stop sticks to disable the fleeing car.
A west Boca Raton woman killed in a high-speed crash near Palm Springs early Wednesday may have been driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to investigators.
Florida man arrested for carrying a loaded gun at LaGuardia Airport: TSA
A Florida man was caught bringing a loaded gun onto a flight at LaGuardia Airport Tuesday, making it the eighth weapon seized at the airport this year, officials said.
cbs12.com
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Port St. Lucie Police have arrested two men and say they found 13 stolen catalytic converters in their SUV. The men are identified as Gerardo Reygada, 53, and Pedro Wong, 56, both from Miami. Police say 8 of the stolen catalytic converters were...
Port St. Lucie implements new speed limit in all residential areas
The city of Port St. Lucie has now completed a big project to reduce speed limits in residential areas across the city.
NBC Miami
Chase for Man Who Stole Lottery Tickets Places Martin County School on Lockout
Deputies in a Florida county arrested a man Monday who they say stole hundreds of dollars in lottery tickets from a Treasure Coast gas station and later led them on a chase, causing one school to be placed on a lockout. NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports the incident took place in...
K-9 snuffs West Palm Beach bank robbery suspect who hid stolen money in chair
A bank robbery suspect is behind bars thanks to a crime-fighting canine. Police said Lushun Ferryman entered the bank wearing a vest and dress pants before handing a teller a note demanding money.
sebastiandaily.com
The Sebastian Police Department and Indian River County Sheriff’s Office have made four arrests following multiple auto-burglaries throughout Indian River County during the early morning hours of Monday, August 22, 2022. Within minutes of receiving multiple calls from victims, a deputy driving near the IRC Fairgrounds observed a Ford...
sebastiandaily.com
Man arrested after stealing and drinking vodka at Walmart
A 42-year-old man was arrested at the Walmart in Sebastian for shoplifting and disorderly intoxication charges. The Sebastian Police Department received the call last Friday at approximately 2 p.m. about a man drinking a Smirnoff Ice can while stealing merchandise in the store. As officers entered the store, they spotted...
Port St. Lucie lowers neighborhood speed limit
The City of Port St. Lucie is putting the breaks on excessive speeding and reckless driving on residential streets.
5 South Florida residents plead guilty to fraud charges in $21M online app 'investment' scam
When meeting with potential investors, Paul Geraci lavished them with tales about how they could get rich by bankrolling the development of an online app that would combine the best of the internet: playing games and shopping. After one pitch, an eager prospect handed the 45-year-old Parkland man $50,000. But...
Click10.com
New details released about Deerfield Beach crash that killed 18-year-old
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office released new details Tuesday about a multi-vehicle crash over the weekend that left an 18-year-old man dead. The crash occurred shortly after 1:45 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of West Hillsboro Boulevard. According to BSO spokeswoman Claudinne Caro, Denis...
Four people suspected of burglarizing vehicles in multiple counties were arrested early Tuesday in Indian River County.
An early morning pursuit Monday led to the arrest of four people in Indian River County, who authorities said may be involved in dozens of car burglaries up and down the Treasure Coast.
