Daphne, AL

Game of the Week preview: Saraland at Daphne

By Simone Eli
 5 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — High school football is back! The first week of games kicks off Friday evening at 7 PM. The WKRG Sports team will have coverage from more than a dozen games along the Gulf Coast.

Our opening week Game of the Week is Saraland at Daphne. The non-region matchup features two traditional powers battling for a hot start to the 2022 season.

High school football Week 1 primer: scheduling, classification movement, coaches changes & more

One of the biggest storylines in Friday’s game at the starting quarterback position. Last year, Gabe Reynolds was the starting quarterback at Saraland, he now leads the Daphne offense. Conversely, KJ Lacey was the Trojans starter in 2021, he’s now QB 1 for the Spartans.

The two teams last met in 2019 when Saraland won 49-13. Saraland head coach Jeff Kelly has led the Spartans to the 6A quarterfinals the last two seasons.

WKRG’s Randy Patrick and Simone Eli will kick off their Friday Night Football Fever show at 10:10 PM.

