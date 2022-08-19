ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaking Down U.S. Investments in the Great Outdoors

As Americans shifted some of their priorities and flocked outside to nature in the last two years, largely due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has taken steps to invest in parks, recreational destinations, and more. Jessica Turner, president of the Outdoor Recreation Roundtable coalition of trade associations, joined Cheddar News Opening Bell to discuss the industry’s recent boom and break down the important investments. She also talked about the outdoor recreation industry’s $788 billion impact on the domestic economy and how legislation passed over the past few years will impact the funding into parks and open spaces.

Cheddar News

Fauci Calling It Quits & ‘Adulting’ Isn’t Easy! What You Need2Know

Get the Need2Know newsletter in your inbox every morning! Sign up here!Here are the headlines you Need2Know for Tuesday, August 23, 2022:1. FAUCI STEPPING DOWNDr. Anthony Fauci said he's calling it quits after five decades of government service. From heading up the federal response to HIV/AIDS in the 1980s to advising former President Donald Trump at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to his current role as chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, Fauci is arguably the most well-known — and as a result, controversial — public health official in the country. What's next for the infectious disease expert? The 81-year-old Fauci said...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

The Antidote to Uncertainty? Ansarada’s New Data Report Makes Sense of the Market

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022-- Ansarada, the global leader in modern deals technology, today launched their Deal Indicators Report, a comprehensive trends report based on insights gathered through their Data Rooms throughout the 2022 financial year. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005766/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
MARKETS
Cheddar News

Capitol Records 'Severed Ties' With AI Rapper Deemed Offensive

Capitol Records is offering up an apology after facing backlash, primarily on social media, for signing an AI rapper that was not only made to look like a Black male cyborg but also encompassed offensive stereotypes and used the n-word in music.The virtual artist called FN Meka, which was created in 2019 by Factory New, a virtual record label, and its co-founders Anthony Martini and Brandon Le, is described as a "robot rapper not accepted by this world." The bot, which is voiced by a human artist known as Kyle the Hooligan, has amassed more than 10 million TikTok followers...
Cheddar News

Stocks Close Higher Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Meeting

Stocks closed Wednesday's session higher, as investors prepare for comments from Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome Powell, at the U.S. central bank's Jackson Hole Economic Symposium tomorrow. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 0.2%, the S&P 500 close up 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq finished 0.4% higher. Chris Konstantinos, Chief Investment Strategist of RiverFront Investment Group, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

