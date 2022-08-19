Breaking Down U.S. Investments in the Great Outdoors

At least one part of your daily wardrobe is likely made of cotton, but most people don't realize there is a global supply chain behind those items. This year, that supply chain is facing an uphill battle. The world's major cotton producers and exporters are dealing with climate-related issues like extreme heat, droughts, heavy rains, and more -- which are impacting cotton crop outputs and leading to higher prices. Can we expect continued cotton supply chain issues as climate-related disasters worsen? What about the price of both cotton and the clothing it's turned into? Michael Deliberto, Cotton Economist and Associate Professor at the Department of Agricultural Economics and Agribusiness at Louisiana State University joins Closing Bell to discuss.

