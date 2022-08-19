Read full article on original website
3 vehicle crash, expect delays near Topeka
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A three-vehicle crash at SE Shawnee Heights Road and SE US 40 Highway will cause delays Wednesday morning, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is warning. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office tweeted about the crash at 8 a.m., warning motorists to expect delays and possible lane blockages at this time. At 8:08 […]
U.S. 24 construction begins Thursday in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A milling and overlay project on U.S. 24 in Topeka is slated to begin Thursday, August 25, weather permitting. The project will span less than half a mile on U.S. 24 to the east and west of the NW Rochester Road/NW Tyler Street intersection. According to officials with the Kansas Department of Transportation, drivers will encounter intermittent lane closures on U.S. 24, NW Rochester Rd, and NW Tyler Street. The traffic signals at the intersection will continue to operate and there will be flaggers to alert motorists to slow down when in the area.
Part of Weaver Street to close Sept. 1
Part of Emporia’s Weaver Street will be closed early next month for a relatively short-term project. City Communications Manager Christine Johnson says the closure will let Evergy replace a broken utility pole near the intersection of US Highway 50 and East Sixth. Work will be Sept. 1 and maybe Sept. 2, depending on how things proceed.
Applications for new concealed carry permits drop in Kansas
Applications for concealed carry licenses dropped from fiscal 2021 to fiscal 2022. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says there were over 4,500 new applications for the fiscal year that ended June 30, well below the over 7,700 applications in the prior fiscal year. Meanwhile, over 15,000 residents applied to renew...
Topeka 75 highway section reduced to one lane due to bridge inspection
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Work crews are set to begin bridge inspection work soon, the Kansas Department of Transportation says. Southbound U.S. 75 Highway in Topeka will be reduced to one lane while crews with KDOT inspect the section that crosses over the Kansas River. The inspection will begin on Tuesday, Aug. 23 and run to […]
$3.2M available to aid rural first responders in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Tuesday, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced that $3.2 million in grants will be used to help rural first responders combat opioid abuse. These grants will go to fund training for “carrying and administering approved medication for emergency reversal of opioid overdose.” They are open for application by rural first responder […]
USDA gives nearly $640,000 to Kansas towns, businesses
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some Kansas towns and businesses are getting money from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Kansas State Director for Rural Development Christy Davis calls the USDA funds an investment towards clean energy and emergency preparedness in rural communities. Davis said the amount adds up to $639,854. These are the Kansas recipients, listed […]
Traffic constricted near Emporia’s Sixth and Rural as West Highway 50 resurfacing project begins
The West Highway 50 resurfacing project is officially underway. Crews are concentrating on the east side of the overall work zone, with work starting to repair and reconstruct the northeast corner of the intersection at Sixth and Rural. Traffic on Sixth cannot turn northbound onto Rural at this time, and westbound traffic on Sixth has shifted to the inside driving lane for this part of the project. The reconstruction work at Sixth and Rural should be done by early September.
Evergy, Regulators Clash Over Costs of Kansas Energy Efficiency Program
TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) – Evergy could soon receive approval for more than $96 million in energy efficiency programs in Kansas meant to lower carbon emissions — and customers’ bills. But the proposal is in a precarious position. “I want to be excited, but I also know...
Dropping Dunkin? Turnpike seeks new restaurant ideas
Travelers on the Kansas Turnpike could have some new dining options next year. The turnpike authority announced Friday that it's seeking bids from restaurant operators for the Emporia and Matfield Green service areas, as well as Topeka and Towanda.
Topeka fire responded to early morning structure fire
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County Dispatch has confirmed fire crews responded to an overnight fire in the 1100 block of SW Mission Ave. Wednesday morning. Investigators have not yet reported whether anyone was in the structure at the time of the fire. It was reported to dispatch just after 3:00 a.m.
Junction City couple hospitalized after SUV strikes I-70 road debris
WABAUNSEE COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just after 9:30a.m. Tuesday in Wabaunsee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Kenworth semi driven by Thomas Bolds, 55, Olathe, was eastbound on Interstate 70 at Carlson Road. The vehicle's left front tire blew. A 2020 Ford Explorer...
Topeka woman taken to hospital following rollover crash on Highway 75
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman recovered in the hospital after a rollover crash near Soldier on Monday. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:25 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 165.9 on Highway 75 - less than a mile north of 46th St.
Coronavirus numbers increase in Lyon County
COVID-19 numbers are trending up again in Lyon County. On Wednesday, Lyon County Public Health announced 86 new cases since Aug. 17. That’s up from 51 cases announced a week ago. It’s also comparable with 90 cases announced Aug. 10. Deaths remained flat at 125. Lyon County is...
Here are 7 ways this dry, hot year stacks up against the worst droughts in Kansas history
HAYS, KANSAS — Even for a perennially dry region like western Kansas, this year sticks out. Barely any rain. Temperatures that bake the soil into a cracked, parched mess. And forecasts that don't offer much hope of relief. This summer in Dodge City ranks as its 5th hottest on...
Construction is back underway at a local retirement community
We’ve been hard at work tracking what little progress has been made at the Connect 55 construction site. 27 news previously reported that Connect 55, near Hummer Sports Park, has been sitting with no work being done; that is, until today. A small crew of construction workers are at the site making some progress. Construction […]
Hartford man hospitalized following rollover accident in Coffey County Monday evening
A Hartford resident suffered suspected serious injuries after his vehicle rolled early Monday evening. The accident was reported around 7 pm west of 19th Avenue and Black Bird Lane, 1.8 miles east of Hartford, in Coffey County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 30-year-old Zachary Stephenson was traveling westbound in a 2004 Suzuki XL-7 when he lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons.
Funeral services set for Kansas State Rep. Gail Finney
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Funeral services are set to celebrate the life and legacy of Kansas State Representative Gail Finney. A wake will be held on Thursday, Sept. 1 from 5-7 p.m. at St. Mark United Methodist Church, 1525 N. Lorraine, in Wichita. The official Celebration of Life will take place on Friday, Sept. 2 at 11 a.m., also at St. Mark United Methodist Church.
Emporia Police launch investigation at Emporia High School
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia Police are conducting an investigation at Emporia High School. Emporia Police Captain Ray Mattas confirmed the investigation was happening, but would not provide any further details due to the involvement of juveniles. 13NEWS reached out for comment, but calls to USD 253 were not answered...
Bauer pleads no contest to May chase in Lyon and Chase counties
Sentencing is ahead for a Colorado man who pleaded no contest to a felony count of flee and elude after a chase in Lyon and Chase counties earlier this year. Cody Bauer accepted a plea agreement last week in Lyon County District Court. Counts of possessing drugs and paraphernalia were dismissed.
