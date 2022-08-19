TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A milling and overlay project on U.S. 24 in Topeka is slated to begin Thursday, August 25, weather permitting. The project will span less than half a mile on U.S. 24 to the east and west of the NW Rochester Road/NW Tyler Street intersection. According to officials with the Kansas Department of Transportation, drivers will encounter intermittent lane closures on U.S. 24, NW Rochester Rd, and NW Tyler Street. The traffic signals at the intersection will continue to operate and there will be flaggers to alert motorists to slow down when in the area.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO