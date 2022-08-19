California county announced they received funding to provide testing for animals, from companion animals to marine mammals. Veterinary Public Health in Los Angeles County, California, announced it received funding from the CDC and Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists (CSTE) to support the county’s efforts of surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 in animals. Through this project, the county will be able to learn more about COVID-19 from a One Health view. The free testing will also help learn more about the significance of humans, animals, and environmental relationships regarding COVID-19.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO