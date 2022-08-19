Read full article on original website
Related
DVM 360
Los Angeles County offers free COVID-19 testing for animals
California county announced they received funding to provide testing for animals, from companion animals to marine mammals. Veterinary Public Health in Los Angeles County, California, announced it received funding from the CDC and Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists (CSTE) to support the county’s efforts of surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 in animals. Through this project, the county will be able to learn more about COVID-19 from a One Health view. The free testing will also help learn more about the significance of humans, animals, and environmental relationships regarding COVID-19.
DVM 360
Petfolk announces $40M in Series A funding to advance veterinary care
Revolutionary company couples high-quality veterinary care with the latest technology. Petfolk has announced the closing of a $40 million Series A fundraise. It was led by White Star Capital and Michael Wystrach, founder of Freshly, with participation from Triple Point Capital, and celebrity animal lovers Miranda Lambert, Dierks Bentley, Midland's Mark Wystrach and Cameron Duddy, Jimmie Johnson, Erik Jones, and Danica Patrick.
Comments / 0