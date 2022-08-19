Read full article on original website
Joan Greenert
5d ago
So many kids missing is very concerning & I wonder if this has become a 'fad' among these teenagers! Is there a group that entice kids to meet-Up somewhere? What have they been Told by friends or online by Strangers? They're Trusting Someone! But WHO?
click orlando
VIDEO: Florida man arrested after multi-county crime spree, chase on I-75, troopers say
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man is locked up after a multi-county crime spree that started with a carjacking in Hillsborough County and ended with his arrest in Gainesville following a violent chase, according to investigators. Brandon Baker, 33, of Riverview, was booked at the Alachua County jail...
Putnam County deputy, woman arrested after alleged fight in Duval County
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A Putnam County deputy has been arrested after an alleged fighting incident in Duval County Tuesday morning, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. Michael Law was initially charged with misdemeanor battery, PCSO says. The arrest resulted from an investigation conducted by the Jacksonville...
What Really Happened To This 14-Year Old Sister And Her 10-Year-Old Brother In Their Florida Home?
Betty Pinckney McDuffey and her three children, Yvonne (14), Bilalian (10), and her 16-year-old son, lived in the Moncrief community of Jacksonville, Florida. On July 4, 1987, the children went to bed, and Betty fell asleep on the living room couch of their home on Brook Forest Drive. Sometime during the night, Betty woke up and went to her bedroom, where she fell back asleep.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Dollar General robber arrested in Lake City
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) detectives arrested a man on Tuesday who allegedly robbed two Dollar General stores last week. According to a CCSO report, detectives apprehended Emmanuel Ratliff, 32, at the Windsong Apartments complex in Lake City after gathering forensic and physical evidence from both crime scenes and receiving information from a witness.
Florida mail carrier mauled by 5 dogs when truck broke down
The county's animal control unit took custody of the dogs.
Officials: Florida mail carrier dies after 5 dogs attacked her after truck broke down
INTERLACHEN, Fla. — A Florida mail carrier was attacked Sunday afternoon by five dogs when her truck broke down, officials say. The mail carrier later died from her injuries. Update August 23 at 12:53 p.m. EST: According to WJAX, on Tuesday, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said that a...
Body of missing swimmer found in Florida
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The body of a missing swimmer was found by divers Sunday night, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were searching for the swimmer who went missing in Spring Creek. The incident began at around 1:00 Saturday afternoon when JCSO got a call about someone in distress on Spring Creek, […]
10NEWS
Florida mail carrier dies after getting attacked by dogs
INTERLACHEN, Fla. — A mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service has died after she was mauled by five dogs when her truck broke down along a North Florida road, deputies said. Putnam County Sheriff's deputies found 61-year-old Pamela Rock on the ground when they arrived at the scene...
Clifford Ringer now charged with vehicular homicide in Gavin Conroy's death
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Gavin Conroy was buried Monday, four months after he suffered catastrophic burns in a fiery Clay County car crash. On Tuesday, prosecutors filed upgraded charges against the man accused in his death. Clifford Ringer, 40, now faces a charge of vehicular homicide, a second-degree felony that carries a punishment of up to 15 years in prison if he is convicted. It replaces a charge of driving on a suspended license in an accident that caused serious bodily injury or death, a third-degree felony punishable by 5 years.
News4Jax.com
Man now charged with vehicular homicide in Clay County crash
A new charge of vehicular homicide was filed Tuesday against a 40-year-old man in connection with an April crash in Clay County that left a 23-year-old man dead, according to court records. Clifford Ringer, of Middleburg, is also charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license with a third...
News4Jax.com
Arrest made in shooting death of mother of 3
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was arrested about a month after a mother of three was found shot to death inside a Woodstock home, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. On July 22, the Sheriff’s Office said, police responded to a shooting on Prospect Street. That’s where officers...
Florida deputy points gun at pregnant woman who was with 3 children during traffic stop
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — A deputy in North Florida is off the job after he pulled a gun on a pregnant woman during a traffic stop. It happened in a rural part of Bradford County, which is north of Gainesville. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “You...
WESH
Florida deputy resigns after video shows tense traffic stop involving pregnant woman
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida deputy has resigned after a video showed a tense traffic stop involving a pregnant woman. Ebony Washington, who is four months pregnant, told News4Jax she and her three children were on their way home from Gainesville last Friday around midnight when they were pulled over.
Southern Indiana girl reported missing is found in Florida
A multi-state search for a 15-year-old girl reported missing has come to an end after law enforcement located her in Florida, police say.
mainstreetdailynews.com
2-vehicle Clay County accident claims 1, injures 3
A Gainesville woman died and three other people were seriously injured in a Monday evening collision along US Highway 301 in Clay County. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, a 46-year-old Gainesville male was driving a sedan north on US Highway 301 around 6:54 p.m. when he veered left across the grass median into the path of an SUV being driven south by a 55-year-old Chiefland male. The collision occurred near County Road 218 north of Lawtey.
WCJB
Jacksonville man arrested for crashing into FHP vehicle in Bradford County
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol arrested a hit-and-run suspect after he crashed into a patrol vehicle in Bradford County while fleeing a traffic stop. State Troopers say on Saturday, troopers tried to pull over Corbett Williams, 21, of Jacksonville, in the area of State Road 100 West near the bypass. Williams refused to pull over.
News4Jax.com
Man dead after crash in Clay County
FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. – A man is dead after a crash early Tuesday morning in Clay County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened after 1:30 a.m. at US-17 and Los Palmas Dr. when a 24-year-old man was driving southbound on US Highway 17, crossing over the median and traveling into the northbound lanes hitting a ditch and trees.
News4Jax.com
26-year-old killed, others left in serious condition after wrong-way crash in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 26-year-old was killed following a wrong-wrong way crash Monday night in Clay County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a sedan was traveling north close to 7 p.m. on U.S. Highway 301. An SUV was traveling south on the same highway when the sedan crossed over the median into southbound traffic, FHP said.
10NEWS
'No way you could prepare': South Florida family reflects on 30th anniversary of Hurricane Andrew
It was a time before I was born, but it involved a severe storm whose name has been mentioned for many years since the day it devastated my family's home and surrounding areas. Leading up to the storm 30 years ago, the Chong family in South Miami-Dade prepared for Hurricane...
alachuachronicle.com
Archer man arrested for slamming woman’s head into the ground at Wawa
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Stevenson Obrien Shaw, 56, of Archer, was arrested yesterday after allegedly slamming a woman’s head into the concrete at the Wawa on NW 13th Street. Gainesville Police Department responded to a call at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, reporting that Shaw had slammed the victim’s head on the concrete in the parking lot of the Wawa at 2305 NW 13th Street. Officers determined that Shaw had driven the victim from Trenton to Gainesville to give plasma. After the victim finished giving plasma, she began looking for Shaw’s car in the parking lot, then walked toward Wawa, where she and Shaw began to argue.
