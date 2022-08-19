ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Joan Greenert
5d ago

So many kids missing is very concerning & I wonder if this has become a 'fad' among these teenagers! Is there a group that entice kids to meet-Up somewhere? What have they been Told by friends or online by Strangers? They're Trusting Someone! But WHO?

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

What Really Happened To This 14-Year Old Sister And Her 10-Year-Old Brother In Their Florida Home?

Betty Pinckney McDuffey and her three children, Yvonne (14), Bilalian (10), and her 16-year-old son, lived in the Moncrief community of Jacksonville, Florida. On July 4, 1987, the children went to bed, and Betty fell asleep on the living room couch of their home on Brook Forest Drive. Sometime during the night, Betty woke up and went to her bedroom, where she fell back asleep.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Dollar General robber arrested in Lake City

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) detectives arrested a man on Tuesday who allegedly robbed two Dollar General stores last week. According to a CCSO report, detectives apprehended Emmanuel Ratliff, 32, at the Windsong Apartments complex in Lake City after gathering forensic and physical evidence from both crime scenes and receiving information from a witness.
LAKE CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southeast Crow Court#Fdle
WKRG News 5

Body of missing swimmer found in Florida

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The body of a missing swimmer was found by divers Sunday night, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were searching for the swimmer who went missing in Spring Creek. The incident began at around 1:00 Saturday afternoon when JCSO got a call about someone in distress on Spring Creek, […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
10NEWS

Florida mail carrier dies after getting attacked by dogs

INTERLACHEN, Fla. — A mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service has died after she was mauled by five dogs when her truck broke down along a North Florida road, deputies said. Putnam County Sheriff's deputies found 61-year-old Pamela Rock on the ground when they arrived at the scene...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Clifford Ringer now charged with vehicular homicide in Gavin Conroy's death

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Gavin Conroy was buried Monday, four months after he suffered catastrophic burns in a fiery Clay County car crash. On Tuesday, prosecutors filed upgraded charges against the man accused in his death. Clifford Ringer, 40, now faces a charge of vehicular homicide, a second-degree felony that carries a punishment of up to 15 years in prison if he is convicted. It replaces a charge of driving on a suspended license in an accident that caused serious bodily injury or death, a third-degree felony punishable by 5 years.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Man now charged with vehicular homicide in Clay County crash

A new charge of vehicular homicide was filed Tuesday against a 40-year-old man in connection with an April crash in Clay County that left a 23-year-old man dead, according to court records. Clifford Ringer, of Middleburg, is also charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license with a third...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Arrest made in shooting death of mother of 3

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was arrested about a month after a mother of three was found shot to death inside a Woodstock home, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. On July 22, the Sheriff’s Office said, police responded to a shooting on Prospect Street. That’s where officers...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

2-vehicle Clay County accident claims 1, injures 3

A Gainesville woman died and three other people were seriously injured in a Monday evening collision along US Highway 301 in Clay County. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, a 46-year-old Gainesville male was driving a sedan north on US Highway 301 around 6:54 p.m. when he veered left across the grass median into the path of an SUV being driven south by a 55-year-old Chiefland male. The collision occurred near County Road 218 north of Lawtey.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Man dead after crash in Clay County

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. – A man is dead after a crash early Tuesday morning in Clay County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened after 1:30 a.m. at US-17 and Los Palmas Dr. when a 24-year-old man was driving southbound on US Highway 17, crossing over the median and traveling into the northbound lanes hitting a ditch and trees.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Archer man arrested for slamming woman’s head into the ground at Wawa

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Stevenson Obrien Shaw, 56, of Archer, was arrested yesterday after allegedly slamming a woman’s head into the concrete at the Wawa on NW 13th Street. Gainesville Police Department responded to a call at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, reporting that Shaw had slammed the victim’s head on the concrete in the parking lot of the Wawa at 2305 NW 13th Street. Officers determined that Shaw had driven the victim from Trenton to Gainesville to give plasma. After the victim finished giving plasma, she began looking for Shaw’s car in the parking lot, then walked toward Wawa, where she and Shaw began to argue.
GAINESVILLE, FL

