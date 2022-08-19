CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Gavin Conroy was buried Monday, four months after he suffered catastrophic burns in a fiery Clay County car crash. On Tuesday, prosecutors filed upgraded charges against the man accused in his death. Clifford Ringer, 40, now faces a charge of vehicular homicide, a second-degree felony that carries a punishment of up to 15 years in prison if he is convicted. It replaces a charge of driving on a suspended license in an accident that caused serious bodily injury or death, a third-degree felony punishable by 5 years.

CLAY COUNTY, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO