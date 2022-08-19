Read full article on original website
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
American Legion baseball Reacts to the Explosion of Baseball ClubsRussell KlickerSaint Louis, MO
Wood River Police Department Along With Other Agencies Conduct Search For Missing ManMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
This Coffee Shop in Missouri is Fairy-Tale Themed and it is StunningTravel MavenSaint Louis, MO
Bruce Overton Wright, Sr
Bruce Overton Wright, Sr. died and went to eternal rest on August 22nd at 4:00 pm at Barnes-Jewish hospital. His wife, Lucretia Wright; daughter, Lisa; and sister-in-law, Mary Hecht, were holding his hands. Born on July 31, 1935 to Emmett Overton and Irene Charlotte Wright in Granite City, Illinois. He...
advantagenews.com
Franklin Purcell
Franklin “Frank” Joseph Purcell, 89, died at 1:22 am on Monday, August 15, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital. He was born August 1, 1933 in Alton, Illinois to the late Francis and Elizabeth (Nation) Purcell. He retired from Laclede Steel in Alton and was a Marine Veteran having served in the Korean War and the recipient of the National Defense Service Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, the Korean PUC, the Korean Service Medal with three bronze stars, the UN Service Medal, and the Commendation Medal with Valor.
advantagenews.com
Duckworth visits Metro East to talk law enforcement and flooding concerns
Illinois U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth visited the Metro East on Monday and hosted a round-table discussion with public safety leaders and officials in Granite City. The talks focused on the challenges faced by law enforcement and efforts at the federal level to ensure they have the resources they need to keep communities safe.
advantagenews.com
Christopher Childers
Christopher Reid Childers, 38, passed away at 8:18 p.m. on Friday, August 19, 2022 at his home after his battle with mental illness. He was born August 9, 1984 in Alton, Illinois, a son of Reid Douglas Childers Jr. and Karen Louis (Kadell) Childers of Alton. He married the love of his life, Sara Nicole (White) Childers on August 6, 2011 in Godfrey and she survives. He was currently a private investigator with Advantage Surveillance. He proudly served as a police officer with the City of St. Louis for several years and later with the Village of St. Ann for a couple of years. Chris had a love for his brothers and sisters of law enforcement and loved serving the citizens of his communities. He had a love for boxing and added the love to help by participating in the Guns ‘N Hoses to support families and loved ones of local police and firefighters. He enjoyed music and loved playing the guitar, his days of skateboarding and caring for his pet snakes. He cherished his little girls and loved being goofy and silly as the loving daddy he is. In addition to his beloved wife and parents, he is survived by his daughters, Josie Rhae Childers and Claire Nicole Childers; a brother, Craig Childers of Alton; mother-in-law, Annette Proctor of Godfrey; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Michael and Denice Atchison of Chester; his grandmothers, Ann Childers of Alton and JoAnn Kadell of Alton; his grandmother-in-law, Beverly Nevins of Godfrey; brother-in-law, Anthony Proctor; three sisters-in-law, Bethany Proctor, Megan Atchison and Mikayla Atchison; best friend, Justin Holden of Austin, Texas; other extended family; colleagues and many friends. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Reid Douglas Childers Sr. and Donald Richard Kadell and a brother-in-law, Jeremy Proctor. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 8:00 a.m. until time of service at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Don Long Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 1810 Craig Road, Suite, 124, St. Louis, MO 63146, online at www.namistl.org or can be made to the family to establish a trust fund for his daughters and may be accepted at the funeral chapel. You may join the service livestream on his tribute wall or leave a condolence to the family at www.irwinchapel.com.
Illinois senator visits Cahokia Heights to assess flood damage
U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth of Illinois visited the community in Cahokia Heights, Illinois to examine the damages caused by flooding.
advantagenews.com
Keepers of the Garden since 1980
The Alton Community Service League has had a history of keeping the Rose Garden flourishing starting in 1980 when Dr. Robert Elliott donated the funds for the one-acre rose garden as a memorial to his wife in 1980. The Alton community Service League continues volunteer opportunities throughout the summer. One...
theshoppersweekly.com
BCMW announces Energy Assistance Program
LIHEAP is available for ALL income qualified households beginning September 1, 2022. The BCMW Community Services, as administrator of the Home Energy Assistance Program in Bond, Clinton, Marion, and Washington Counties, is pleased to announce that funds are available to assist income-eligible households with their natural gas, propane and electric bills and furnace assistance.
advantagenews.com
Michael Grant McCune
Michael Grant McCune, 60, passed away at 11:27am on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at his residence. He was born on September 13, 1961, the son of Shirley D. (Fleming) McCune of East Alton and the late Francis Grant McCune. He married the former Marcie Meyers on October 12, 1984, in Wood River, and she survives. Other survivors include two daughters and sons in law: Megan and Tim Kamp of Bethalto, Martha and Stephen Edwards of Bethalto, three grandchildren: Emerson, Levi, and Hadley Kamp, a brother and sister in law: Gregory and Cathy McCune of Godfrey, his brothers in law and sisters in law: Michael and Marsha Meyers of Wood River, Morris and Kim Meyers of Bethalto, his sisters in law and brothers in law: Michele and Ed Gowin of Bethalto, Marlene and Marvin Clouatre of Bethalto, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
advantagenews.com
William C. “Bill” Fair
East Alton—William C. “Bill” Fair, 95, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022 at his home. Born March 18, 1927 in Decatur, IL, he was a son of James Miller and Lydia Mary (Hatfield) Fair. A U.S. Navy veteran of World War II, Bill worked as an operating...
KMOV
Students build new CAVE space at Belleville school
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -Belleville District 201 is showing off their student’s skills with a new art installation on their new campus. The CAVE stands for the Center for Academic and Vocational Excellence. It just opened to students last Wednesday. “It was designed by our art classes, machined by...
Illinois man goes missing in Forest Park last week
ST. LOUIS – An Illinois man went missing while visiting Forest Park over one week ago. Police said 28-year-old Joseph Carlberg was last seen at about 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 14 at Central Field. Carlberg was wearing a similar outfit to the one in the photos of this article. The shirt he was wearing […]
advantagenews.com
Victims in Edwardsville construction accident identified
The two construction workers who died in an Edwardsville construction accident last Friday have been identified. 22-year-old Cody W. Toenyes of Bethalto and 19-year-old Jack M. Pfund of Edwardsville were pronounced dead at the scene of the accident at a residential development in the 100 block of East Union Street in Edwardsville. The Madison County Coroner’s Office released the information late Monday.
Cities in St. Louis County change panhandling laws after uptick
After a recent increase in panhandlers, several cities in St. Louis County have adjusted their rules to curb begging in the streets.
advantagenews.com
Regulations for marijuana stores considered in Alton
The Alton City Council is discussing what it wants the city's adult use marijuana stores ordinance to look like. Third Ward Alderman Ray Strebel introduced the proposed amendments to the city code that could lead to the zoning for the stores and add a section to the city code to reflect what is described as in the "best long-term interest" of the city.
advantagenews.com
Carol Carpenter
Carol June Carpenter, 91, of Brighton, passed away the morning of August, 22, 2022, at Alton Memorial Hospital. She was born June 21, 1931, in Lincoln, Nebraska, to the late Harold C. and Helen L. (Hein) Flackus. On October 29, 1949, Carol married Jackie V. Carpenter in Kansas City, Missouri....
advantagenews.com
Cody Toenyes
Cody W. Toenyes, 22, of Bethalto, IL passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 19, 2022, at 7:24 pm. He was born on May 17, 2000, in Alton, IL the son of Jason and Patty (Meyers) Toenyes. Cody was a member of Missouri B.A.S.S. Masters. He enjoyed working with his hands...
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during-August 7-20, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Amy Bolletto, 45 of Virden, is charged with possession of meth and possession of a controlled substance in connection with an August 6 incident. Bryce Cumberworth, 25 of...
Coroner ID’s 2 men who died in Illinois manhole
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) – Two young men who died last week after they entered a southern Illinois manhole where toxic gases were present have been identified by a coroner. Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn said Jack M. Pfund, 19, of Edwardsville and Cody W. Toenyes, 22, of Bethalto died Friday at a construction site […]
advantagenews.com
Judy C. Myers
Born Feb. 14, 1947 in Alton, she was a daughter of Charles Sampson and Virginia Catherine (Phillips) Shelton. Judy married Larry G. Myers June 3, 1966 in Cottage Hills. He survives. She retired as a secretary for Madison County Title Co. in Fredericktown, MO. Judy enjoyed camping with her family...
advantagenews.com
Charles Raymond Lamb
Charles Raymond Lamb, 75, died at 4:08 p.m., Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Willow Rose Rehab and Healthcare Center in Jerseyville. Private interment will take place at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in Saint Louis, Missouri. Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville has been entrusted with arrangements.
