Looking for kite festival replacement at Great Bend’s Party in the Park
In 2017, the Great Bend Recreation Commission sponsored a kite festival to be part of the annual Party in the Park celebration at Veterans Memorial Park. The kites have returned each year allowing patrons to see kites, more than 200 feet long, in the air when there is enough wind.
Great Bend Post
Great Bend Chamber coffee hour (8/25)
Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program starts at 9:30 a.m. – Join in-person or watch virtually on Facebook LIVE & YouTube. First Kansas Bank prides itself on highly personalized customer care delivered by local decision-makers. We are pleased to say, for 122 years our Bank Team has provided key leadership in the four communities we serve. First Kansas Bank is committed to serving our Customers, Communities and Bank with these Core Values-Integrity and Teamwork, Exceed Customer Expectations, Operate a Sound Bank, Balance Family, Work and Community.
Get active in September: Two Great Bend events for Suicide Awareness
September is Suicide Awareness Month, and a pair of activities are lined up to raise awareness in Great Bend. Suicide Prevention Task Force is hosting the 10th Annual Golden Belt Glow 4 Life one-mile walk and 5K remembrance ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 17, and the second annual Pedal for Prevention event on Saturday, Sept. 24. Suicide Prevention Task Force Chair Holly Bowyer said the events are important reminders for the community.
Family comes first; new owners needed for Great Bend candy shop
A Great Bend candy store is hoping the dream of spreading sweetness to the community will continue, but new owners will be needed to do so. Owner Skylar Meeker of Sweet Dreams Candy Shop in downtown Great Bend announced plans to close the shop by the end of the year unless a buyer is interested in purchasing all the assets, obtaining necessary licensing and reopening the store.
Ellinwood EMS Chili Cookoff coming in October
Pen and paper, salt and pepper, chili and football: things that just go together. The Ellinwood EMS Foundation Chili Cookoff has grown in recent years. Once partnered with the American Legion Post 320's Craft Beer Festival, the two events will stand alone this year. The Chili Cookoff moves to Ellinwood's St. Joseph Parish Center on Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. - just in time for some Kansas City Chiefs football.
Demolition car up for grabs in new Hoisington Labor Day raffle
The Demolition Derby at Hoisington's Labor Day Celebration is always a smashing good time. This year there's a new twist to the event. To honor the late Travis Newkirk, who passed away in January, the Hoisington Chamber of Commerce is raffling off a car to be driven in this year's derby. The car was built by local drivers and will be derby-ready for the raffle winner.
New drug testing business opens on Main Street in Great Bend
A new drug testing business has opened on Main Street in Great Bend. Dean Nuss and Ruth Joiner already own and operate Good Times Roll Limousine & Party Services. Needing a drug test to keep up with Department of Transportation (DOT) standards, they were familiar with the line of work. Now they own D & A Testing Pros LLC at 1702 Main Street in Great Bend.
Golden Belt Community Foundation announces grant recipients
Golden Belt Community Foundation is pleased to announce that $15,415 was recently awarded for grants that benefit communities in the Golden Belt area. The Golden Belt Spring Community Building Grant supports a wide-variety of needs in Barton, Pawnee, Rush, and Stafford County that serve the community at large including but not limited to: quality of life improvements; arts and culture; enhancing community destination points; charitable economic opportunity; planning and development. Favorable projects leverage matching funds for greater community impact.
Barton Co. Young Professionals mixer coming up Aug. 26
Peoples Bank and Trust and Kansas Trophy Experience are teaming up for the next Barton County Young Professionals mixer. The mixer will take place Friday, Aug. 26 at 6 p.m. at Kansas Trophy Experience, 54 SE 10 Road in Great Bend. The evening will include networking, games and food and...
Clara Barton offering Lactation Consults at Hoisington Clinic
Breastfeeding offers remarkable health benefits for both infants and mothers and helps protect against certain illnesses and diseases. Changing to meet an infant’s nutritional needs as they grow, breast milk is found to be the best source of nutrition for most infants. But, due to a variety of factors, a startling 60% of mothers do not breastfeed for as long as they intend according to the CDC. To help mothers with any breastfeeding questions, or those just needing additional support, Clara Barton Medical Center is excited to now offer Lactation Consultations at the Hoisington clinic location.
Industrial accident at Great Bend's Fuller Industries
On Tuesday, Aug. 23 at approximately 10:05 a.m., the Great Bend Police Department, the Barton County Sheriff's Office and Great Bend Fire Department ambulance personnel were dispatched to Fuller Industries LLC, 15 SW 40 Avenue in Great Bend. The call was in reference to an employee being severely injured in...
GBCF grant helps Stafford County find daycare solution
The Golden Belt Community Foundation recently announced the recipients of eight Golden Belt Spring Community Building Grants totaling just over $15,000. Stafford County Economic Development was awarded the largest of those grants at $5,000, and Stafford's Executive Director Kathleen Norman said the grant was beneficial in helping the county solidify a daycare plan.
Cop Shop (8/23)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/23) At 10:03 a.m. an industrial/machinery accident was reported at Fuller Industries, 15 SW 40 Avenue. At 10:51 a.m. breathing problems were reported at 1164 SE 40 Road in Ellinwood. Animal Complaint. At 1:25 p.m. an animal complaint was reported at NW 90...
Ellinwood improvements on agenda for Barton Commission meeting
Plans to grow Ellinwood are still in the works. City Administrator Chris Komarek will attend Wednesday's Barton County Commission meeting to ask for assistance on a water and wastewater improvement project that will serve both the new hospital and a proposed housing development in the northwest corner of the city.
Sunday alcohol sales back before the South Hutchinson City Council
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The issue of Sunday alcohol sales is back before the South Hutchinson City Council for their Monday meeting. At the previous meeting, Councilman Brian Garretson expressed a desire to allow the sale of alcohol on Sundays. City Attorney Mark Tremaine has since drafted an ordinance to present before the council for their consideration.
Barton Commission gives Ellinwood $300k for new building projects
Building plans continue for the city of Ellinwood. City Administrator Chris Komarek attended Wednesday's Barton County Commission meeting to ask for funds to assist with some of the material costs associated with utilities to the new hospital and a new proposed housing development. The commission agreed to give the city $300,000 for the two projects.
Road near Garfield to close for repairs Thursday
On Thursday, Aug. 25, Pawnee County Road & Bridge crews will be replacing a culvert pipe that runs under the curve at 200th Ave and F5 Roads, west of Garfield. The road will be closed to thru traffic for the day during the repair. Crews will have the new culvert in and repaired by the end of the day.
BOOR: Drought landscape
With many areas of Kansas experiencing significant drought, plant triage may be in order. This may mean that you need to prioritize what plants are most important. Large, established trees should be first on your list as they are expensive to remove, expensive to replace and take years to become large enough to fulfill their purpose. Next would be trees planted in the last 2 to 3 years as their root systems are still not completely established. Normally, these trees would be first on our list as the larger, more mature trees are more drought resistant. However, sometimes a drought will be severe enough that even large trees may die or become so weakened that borers move in and take them out. Next would be shrubs, then perennial flowers and finally lawns, annual flowers and vegetables. You probably see the pattern here. Start with what is most expensive to replace and move down from there.
Great Bend Post
Officer Brown joins Ellinwood Police Dept.
Nineteen new law enforcement officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) on Aug. 19 at a ceremony held in the KLETC Integrity Auditorium. Game Warden Kalaeb Bratton of the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks was the graduating class president. The speaker for the ceremony was Director Todd Ackerman of the Augusta Department of Public Safety. Michael Satterlee, KLETC Senior Instructor of Police, was the Class Coordinator for the 297th Basic Training Class.
Great Bend Post
