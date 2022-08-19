Read full article on original website
wjol.com
Settlement Reached In Snapchat Lawsuit
Illinois residents can file a claim to receive part of a settlement in a class action lawsuit against the parent company of Snapchat. A 35-million-settlement has been reached in the case. The suit claimed Snapchat violated Illinois privacy laws by storing and sharing personal information without permission. The payout, which still needs to go through final approval, includes Illinois residents who used Lenses or Filters on Snapchat between November 17th, 2015 and today. The deadline to submit a claim is November 5th.
wjol.com
Illinois EPA Suspends Household Hazardous Waste Collections Statewide
The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is temporarily suspending all Household Hazardous Waste collection events and locations following a fire at the current disposal facility in Ohio. The Illinois EPA is working with the current contractor to evaluate alternatives for disposal. Collections planned for this fall have been suspended, as well as the long-term disposal facilities in Chicago, Naperville, Lake County, Rockford, and Madison County that Illinois EPA supports. The suspension will last until normal disposal operations can resume.
wjol.com
Secretary of State Reminds Drivers To Keep Roads Clean
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is reminding drivers to keep the roads and highways clean. White says littering on the roadways can pose serious hazards to drivers. Under the Illinois Litter Control Act, a conviction for littering on a roadway results in a Class B misdemeanor with up to six months of jail time. White recommends drivers always carry a garbage bag their car to dispose of trash.
wjol.com
Illinois State Police Squad Car Struck by DUI in Scott’s Law Related Crash
This is the 16th Scott’s Law violation involving an ISP squad car this year. On August 20, 2022, at approximately 2:34 a.m., Illinois State Police officials investigated a two-vehicle traffic crash involving an ISP District 21 Trooper on US Route 45 at 5152 S. Road in Kankakee County. On...
