Illinois residents can file a claim to receive part of a settlement in a class action lawsuit against the parent company of Snapchat. A 35-million-settlement has been reached in the case. The suit claimed Snapchat violated Illinois privacy laws by storing and sharing personal information without permission. The payout, which still needs to go through final approval, includes Illinois residents who used Lenses or Filters on Snapchat between November 17th, 2015 and today. The deadline to submit a claim is November 5th.

