These 2 Missouri Drive-In Theaters Have Stood the Test of Time
Technology may have pushed some of these outdoor cinemas to the brink, but the passion of movie fans has proven greater in some parts of Missouri as I've learned of two more drive-in theaters that have stood the test of time. Over the weekend, I shared 2 Missouri drive-in movie...
KTTS
Buc-ee’s Groundbreaking In Springfield Today
(KTTS News) — Groundbreaking is today at noon for the new Buc-ee’s convenience store in Springfield. The new 53,000 square foot location will be at I-44 and Mulroy Road east of Springfield. It will be the first Buc-ee’s in Missouri. The city of Springfield says it will...
Buc-ee’s breaks ground on first Missouri location
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Buc-ee’s first Missouri location is officially underway!. On Tuesday, the popular gas station chain broke ground on its 53,000 square foot, 120-pump convenience store in Springfield. The store will be located at 3284 N. Mulroy Rd. off of Interstate 44. "Springfield is the Birthplace of...
sgfcitizen.org
Pokin Around: A Springfield boat with a powerful history has uncertain future
Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story inadvertently used a photo that was published without proper permission of the photographer. The well-known boat that was built — but never finished — by World War II veteran Robert Rosendahl has been moved from its storage place in Republic, and also apparently put up for sale by someone who did not own it.
KYTV
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolls into the Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Many grabbed a photo in Springfield Saturday with an iconic hot dog. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolled into Springfield for Oscar Mayer Fest. It stopped at Price Cutter Plus on West Republic Road in Springfield and the Price Cutter Plus in Nixa. Many snapped pictures dressed as...
Military planes to circle above Branson tonight
BRANSON, Mo. — Military planes are scheduled to fly over and circle the Branson airport tonight. The Taney County Sheriff’s Office announced that Branson residents do not need to worry about the planes that could be circling in the sky between 5 and 10 p.m. tonight. The planes will be participating in a military training […]
One Missouri School is Bringing Back “Corporal Punishment”
I admit that I grew up in a different era, but I remember when corporal punishment was a regular possibility if I behaved badly enough. One Missouri school is bringing that back and it has the public wildly divided over whether that's a good idea or not. This is likely...
30 Summers Ago, 3 Missouri Women Disappeared Forever
It was the summer of 1992 when one of Missouri's biggest mysteries began. 3 women in Springfield, Missouri vanished and have never been seen since and no one knows why. The case is now known as The Springfield 3. It has its own page on the Unsolved Mysteries Wiki website. It summarizes the case with a simple description:
wpsdlocal6.com
Charges refiled in Missouri boat sinking that killed 17
BC-US (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office has refiled involuntary manslaughter charges against three men in connection with the sinking of a tourist boat that killed 17 people in 2018. The vehicle, known as a duck boat, sank during a storm shortly after it entered Table Rock...
KYTV
Developer gets approval for The Loose Goose in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Developers are working on design plans for a new restaurant concept in Springfield. The Loose Goose, located at Grand and Grant, will feature a coffee shop, bar, and pickleball courts. The concept brings mixed opinions as some council members did not want to approve it over...
KTTS
Protest Over Removal Of Pride Flags At Kickapoo High School
(KTTS News) — About 20 people carried signs outside Kickapoo High School in Springfield Monday, upset over the removal of Pride flags from the classroom. KY3 says the principal ordered the flags removed. The school district issued a statement supporting the decision, saying it was essential to prevent disruptions...
News to Know: Vehicular homicide in Anderson, Missouri, plus new details in Lamar, Missouri death investigation
ANDERSON, Mo. – An Anderson, Missouri man is facing vehicular homicide charges. Vincent Castro is facing felony vehicular homicide after crashing into 65 year David Cunningham. Cunningham was airlifted to Freeman hospital in Joplin where he would later be pronounced dead. LAMAR, Mo. – Authorities have released the identity...
KTTS
Shooting On Highway 65 In Springfield
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are investigating a shooting between two drivers on southbound Highway 65. It happened Sunday morning. Police say it started as a verbal disturbance before one driver fired shots at the other. KY3 says one vehicle was hit, but no one was hurt.
Southwest Missouri school district returning ‘corporal punishment’ for students
An old-school discipline method is making its way back to class in one Missouri district.
myozarksonline.com
Two Injured in Friday Afternoon Crash in Wright County
Two motorists were seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision Friday afternoon on Highway 5, two miles north of Grovespring. The highway patrol says a 2000 GMC Sierra, driven by 40-year-old David M. Colliler of Lebanon crossed the highway centerline and struck the front of a 2005 Kenworth tractor trailer rig, driven by 71-year-old Jerry L. Friend of Hartville.
KYTV
Crash kills 1 near Republic, Mo. Friday; driver identified
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash near Republic. Thomas R. McPhetridge, 59, of Billings, Mo., died in the crash. The crash happened around 2 p.m. Friday near Highway N and Farm Road 168. Troopers say McPhetridge drove through a stop sign and hit a car. The crash ejected McPhetridge from his pickup. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
Visit the World's Largest Gift Store Here in Missouri
There's nothing like a day spent shopping and Missouri is filled with tons of unique retail destinations from small boutiques to entire warehouses filled with treasures. If you like shopping, you’ll definitely want to add this massive gift shop in Missouri to your bucket list. Here's everything you need to know about The World's Largest Gift Store in Phillipsburg.
KYTV
Missouri law bans books, calls for jail time and fines for any educators found in violation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new Missouri law goes into effect Sunday. Missouri SB 775 calls for a limit on reading materials in public and private schools. “Books are and always have been a gateway to the past and the future,” said Colleen Norman. She and other members of...
Missing Newton Co. Mo. woman located safe
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Late Sunday evening a woman reported missing more than a month was located. UPDATE: 8/21/22 “Simone Palmer has been located and is safe. Thank you to all that shared the original post.” — Newton Co. Mo. Sheriff’s office. Palmer had been missing since July 14, 2022, from the area of State Hwy CC and US-60. She...
KTTS
Man Charged With Shooting Outside Springfield Kum & Go
(KTTS News) — A man is charged with firing shots into the air outside a Springfield convenience store. 24-year-old Armando Garcia admitted firing a gun outside the Kum & Go location at National and Division last week. He told police he was trying to scare away someone who pulled...
