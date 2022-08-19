Read full article on original website
wjol.com
Ukranian Flags Line Chicago’s Downtown State Street For Independence Day
Ukrainian flags are hoisted above State Street in downtown Chicago to observe Ukrainian Independence Day. This display is all made possible by the Auditorium Theater, the Chicago Loop Alliance, and the Kyiv City Ballet. The flags also symbolize Chicago’s welcome to the Kyiv City Ballet when they perform at the Auditorium Theater on September 24 and 25.
wjol.com
Illinois EPA Suspends Household Hazardous Waste Collections Statewide
The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is temporarily suspending all Household Hazardous Waste collection events and locations following a fire at the current disposal facility in Ohio. The Illinois EPA is working with the current contractor to evaluate alternatives for disposal. Collections planned for this fall have been suspended, as well as the long-term disposal facilities in Chicago, Naperville, Lake County, Rockford, and Madison County that Illinois EPA supports. The suspension will last until normal disposal operations can resume.
wjol.com
Joliet Man Suspected Of Pushing Person On CTA Tracks Is Charged
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, file) A Joliet man suspected of pushing someone off a CTA Blue Line platform onto the train tracks is in custody. James Stamps was arrested yesterday and has been charged with aggravated battery. The incident happened earlier this month on the Illinois Medical District platform.
wjol.com
Garage Sale to benefit United Cerebral Palsy-Center for Disability Services
Bargains galore on Christmas and other holiday decorations, children’s and adult clothing, housewares, and many other delightful treasures are waiting at the garage sale to benefit United Cerebral Palsy-Center for Disability Services from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday – Friday, Aug. 24-26 at 311 S. Reed Street in Joliet.
wjol.com
Bolingbrook Police Department Raise Over $4,600 In One Day For Special Olympics: Photo Gallery
The Bolingbrook Police Department partnered with Dunkin’ and Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics for the 20th Anniversary Cop on a Rooftop. On Friday, August 19th Bolingbrook Police Department employees helped staff the Dunkin’ location at 245 S. Bolingbrook Drive to raise funds for Special Olympics Athletes.
wjol.com
Lockport: Beer Tasting Fundraiser For Local Hospital
The City of Lockport one of their newest restaurants is helping Silver Cross Hospital raise money. The Tangled Roots Beer Tasting will take place on September 8th between 5pm and 9pm at Lock & Mule in downtown Lockport. There will be complimentary valet provided by the City of Lockport. To register click here.
wjol.com
Stolen Vehicle from Maine Recovered in Joliet After Chase
On Monday night, at 10:35 pm, Joliet Police were called near the area of Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center after receiving a report of a stolen Land Rover SUV out of Maine that was being tracked by the vehicle’s owner via GPS. Officers located the vehicle with a female driver, later identified as 29-year-old Katelynn Dubois of Wales Maine, on the south end of the hospital property and attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle fled as Officers approached the vehicle on foot. Police later located the SUV parked and unoccupied in the 1400 block of Mayfield Avenue. WJOL has been told that the SUV now had an Illinois registration plate that did not match the vehicle. The Maine registration plate that had previously been attached to the vehicle along with a screwdriver was located in the front passenger seat. Officers set up a perimeter and a K9 was deployed to conduct an extensive search of the area.
wjol.com
Young Highland Park Mass Shooting Victim No Longer On Painkillers
There is an update concerning the eight-year-old boy who was paralyzed in a mass shooting during the Highland Park Fourth of July parade. The family of Cooper Roberts says he is no longer on painkillers and is now eating solid food. The youngster is rehabbing after he suffered gunshot injuries that severed his spinal cord and badly damaged his internal organs. Friends of the family have raised close to million dollars through GoFundMe.
wjol.com
Will County Seeking Feedback on Paratransit and Dial-a-Ride Services
Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant has announced the opening of the public engagement period for Access Will County, which will evaluate county-wide paratransit and dial-a-ride services and mobility options. Residents are invited to take a survey if they use paratransit or dial-a-ride services, or if they are interested in using a similar service in the future. The survey will be open until October 5, 2022. The survey is part of the public engagement period of the Paratransit Integration and Efficiency Study, which will evaluate existing services, identify gaps in service relative to community needs, and evaluate alternatives for coordination of services. The study is funded by a $200,000 grant from Pace Suburban Bus and is expected to be completed by May 2023.
wjol.com
Inmate Dies At Will County Adult Detention Center
A 78-year old inmate was found unresponsive at the Will County Adult Detention Center. Deputies with the Will County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Will County Adult Detention Facility to provide a police escort to a local area hospital for the inmate. The 78-year-old from Crest Hill was found unresponsive by staff inside the medical unit of the WCADF and later died.
wjol.com
Joliet Police Search For Missing Man
The Joliet Police Department is requesting assistance in locating a missing adult male from 26 West Clinton Street. Kevontay Williams is a 28-year-old, African American male, 5’08″/170 lbs., with brown eyes & black hair. A description of Williams’ clothing is unknown at this time. Williams was reported missing on August 18, 2022, and was last seen on August 4, 2022.
wjol.com
Village of Plainfield Wants To Hear From You About Transportation
The Village of Plainfield wants to hear from you about your transportation experience. Whether your were sitting in traffic along Route 59 or waiting for trains on Lockport Street, Plainfield wants to know about it. Since the last Plainfield Master Transportation Plan was approved, in 2013, the Village has been...
wjol.com
Investigation Shows No Evidence of Shots Fired in Bolingbrook
Bolingbrook Police are sharing details after a report of shots fired in a local neighborhood. On Tuesday, at 2:12 pm, Bolingbrook Police received a report of a vehicle stolen from an auto detailer in the 400 block of Woodcreek Drive. The vehicle was later seen driving through the 400 block of Remington Blvd., just after 2:43 pm when police received a call of shots fired. A canvas of the area found no evidence that shots had been fired. Due to its close proximity, officers cleared Meadowbrook Manor Nursing Home as a precaution and no offenders were located.
wjol.com
September 1st Property Tax Payment Reminders For Will County
Will County Treasurer Tim Brophy wishes to remind Will County property owners that the second installment of property taxes is due by September 1, 2022. Taxes not paid by that date will be charged 1.5% interest on the amount due. Tax-payers are encouraged to avoid in-person lines near the due date. Tax-payers who choose to pay on line may experience delays due to high internet traffic volume.
wjol.com
Illinois State Police Arrest Man For Aggravated Battery With A Deadly Weapon
Suspect struck victim with his vehicle and fled the scene. Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Agents have arrested Jeffrey H. Pelegrin, a 30-year-old male of Cicero, IL for Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon (Class 3 Felony). On July 17, 2022, at approximately 4 a.m., ISP District Chicago...
wjol.com
Man Who Died at Will County Jail Had Threatened the Mayor of Crest Hill
The 78-year old inmate who died at the Will County jail over the weekend has been identified as the man who had previously threatened the mayor of Crest Hill. Richard Walkey was found unresponsive at the Will County Adult Detention Center on Saturday, August 20th. Will County Coroner Laurie Summers has announced that Walkey died as the result of natural causes. He had been in jail since July when he was arrested for threatening Crest Hill Mayor Ray Soliman.
wjol.com
Shooting in Lockport Township Under Investigation
The Will County Sheriff’s office is investigating a shooting in Lockport Township on Tuesday afternoon. At 3:15 pm, Sheriff’s Deputies were sent to the 200 block of Nobes Avenue in Lockport Township in reference to a shots fired complaint. Upon deputies arriving on scene they discovered a male who had been shot in the leg as well as numerous shell casings. For precautionary measures, the Fairmont Elementary School located at 735 Green Garden Place was placed on lock down at the Will County Sheriff’s Office direction. The shooting was unrelated to the school, and the lock down was based on the close proximity to the incident.
wjol.com
Illinois State Police Squad Car Struck by DUI in Scott’s Law Related Crash
This is the 16th Scott’s Law violation involving an ISP squad car this year. On August 20, 2022, at approximately 2:34 a.m., Illinois State Police officials investigated a two-vehicle traffic crash involving an ISP District 21 Trooper on US Route 45 at 5152 S. Road in Kankakee County. On...
wjol.com
Will County Clerk Lauren Staley Ferry Encourages Citizens To Become Election Judges
Will County Clerk Lauren Staley Ferry (center) encourages citizens from both political parties to become Election Judges. Will County Clerk Lauren Staley Ferry encourages interested individuals from both major political parties to sign up to become an Election Judge to serve in the November 8, 2022 General Election. “Election Judges...
wjol.com
Joliet Man Charged with Being Armed Habitual Criminal
A traffic stop on Sunday night in Joliet led to the arrest of a 55-year-old armed habitual criminal. Just before 9:30 pm Sunday, Joliet Police pulled a vehicle over near West Oak Avenue and South Briggs Street for disobeying a stop sign. Stanley Russell, of Joliet, was identified as the driver by officers at the scene. WJOL has been told that the authorities at the scene smelled marijuana coming from inside the car. A search led to the recovery of a loaded 9mm handgun from Russell’s waistband. Police also recovered suspected cocaine and cannabis during the search. Russell was placed into custody without incident. After a more extensive search of the vehicle, Officers recovered individually packaged cannabis.
