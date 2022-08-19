ST. LOUIS — The London Tea Room, a popular destination for tea and English cuisine, is leaving its longtime home in Tower Grove South for a larger space in Downtown West. The business, owned by Jackie James, said in a statement that it would leave its current location, 3128 Morganford Road, for 1900 Locust St. The last day at the current location is Oct. 9, and opening at the new location is Oct. 15.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO