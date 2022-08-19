Read full article on original website
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
American Legion baseball Reacts to the Explosion of Baseball ClubsRussell KlickerSaint Louis, MO
Wood River Police Department Along With Other Agencies Conduct Search For Missing ManMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
This Coffee Shop in Missouri is Fairy-Tale Themed and it is StunningTravel MavenSaint Louis, MO
'It's definitely a health crisis': Communities working to fight diaper insecurity
SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — The economy is taking a toll on the youngest Americans, as more families struggle with basic needs, like diapers. The National Diaper Bank now says one in three Americans struggle with buying diapers, which now costs more than $1,000 a year per child. It's something...
$1M worth of free school supplies to be given to St. Louis teachers
ST. LOUIS — This time of year, most students are excited about heading back to class. But for students whose parents can't afford school supplies, the first day of school can be a stressful time. The group "KidSmart” is relieving that stress for thousands of families Wednesday afternoon.
'Everything blows my mind': Afghan refugee talks about the successes of her first year in St. Louis
ST. PETERS, Mo. — When flights left Kabul airport in August 2021, Zamzama Safi took her seat on the plane. It was a moment she'd worked nearly a decade for, and one she can still hardly believe landed her in St. Louis. "Still sometimes I don't believe that I...
Rising homicide rates in St. Louis trigger rising concerns
ST. LOUIS — From the director of public safety to a concerned, third ward committeewoman to furious citizens, people are fed up with the homicides that seemingly happen daily now in St. Louis. "Of course, any homicide, any loss of life is distressing," said Dan Isom, the city's director...
'I'm trying to change their life to have a positive outcome': 2 Ukrainian families settle in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — This week marks six months since Russia first invaded Ukraine. Countless Ukrainians had to flee their homes and find better lives. Two Ukrainian families have just received sponsorship through President Biden's "Uniting for Ukraine" program to start their new lives in St. Louis. “I’m kind of...
St. Louis craft brewer expands distribution
ST. LOUIS — Schlafly Beer, the flagship brand of St. Louis craft beer pioneer Saint Louis Brewery, is expanding with two new distribution deals, officials said Monday. Schlafly has inked deals with Kalamazoo, Michigan-based Imperial Beverage in Michigan and Columbus, Ohio-based Premium Beverage Supply for distribution across those states. Terms of the agreements weren't disclosed.
WeWork closes downtown St. Louis coworking location
ST. LOUIS — Global coworking giant WeWork (NYSE: WE) has closed its location at the One Metropolitan Square tower, becoming the latest in a recent string of companies to shed downtown office space. WeWork’s decision to shutter its coworking space at Met Square, located at 211 N. Broadway, also...
4 people killed in separate shootings across St. Louis on Sunday
ST. LOUIS — Four people were killed in separate shootings across the St. Louis area on Sunday. The first shooting happened at around 6:18 p.m. in the 5900 block of Theodore Avenue in north St. Louis. Police officers responded to a call for a shooting and found the victim in the street suffering from puncture wounds.
London Tea Room to leave Tower Grove South for downtown
ST. LOUIS — The London Tea Room, a popular destination for tea and English cuisine, is leaving its longtime home in Tower Grove South for a larger space in Downtown West. The business, owned by Jackie James, said in a statement that it would leave its current location, 3128 Morganford Road, for 1900 Locust St. The last day at the current location is Oct. 9, and opening at the new location is Oct. 15.
New oversight plan means closer scrutiny of St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department
ST. LOUIS — Eight years after Michael Brown’s death pushed the St. Louis region front and center into the national debate over police accountability, the city’s elected officials and its police associations are at odds over a new oversight plan. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, a progressive...
St. Louis CITY SC to host hiring events
ST. LOUIS — The last weekend of August is bringing some exciting job opportunities to explore. St. Louis’ Major League Soccer team, St. Louis CITY SC, plans to host three hiring events in the coming weeks. The second job fair will be held Saturday, Aug. 27 from 10...
Career Central: Second Chance Job Fair set for Friday
ST. LOUIS — This Friday, plan to get a reset on warrants with the Circuit Court, and info on a new job. Warrant Reset Day and Second Chance Job Fair Friday. The City of St. Louis will host its fifth Annual Warrant Reset Day and Second Chance Job Fair.
St. Louis Pandemic Task Force switches focus as demand for COVID data decreases
ST. LOUIS — There's a new job for the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force. For years, the group has led the St. Louis area through the pandemic from weekly briefings, to COVID-19 number updates and other information to keep people safe. Now, that task force is turning its...
Cruiser the miracle colt celebrates 1st birthday at Longmeadow Rescue Ranch
UNION, Mo. — There was a special celebration at Longmeadow Rescue Ranch last week. Cruiser the colt celebrated his first birthday last week with all his friends at Longmeadow and the Humane Society of Missouri. He even got a cake made just for him, and got to celebrate with his friend and fellow rescue horse, Twister.
'They shouldn't be left alone': Unclaimed Vietnam veteran receives love at funeral
ST. LOUIS — A Vietnam veteran with no family or friends was showered with love at his funeral services at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery on Tuesday morning. Veterans, well-wishers and people from the community paid their final respects to 70-year-old Army veteran Glenn Cook. "It's always surprising the turnout...
Man shot to death in north St. Louis Sunday evening
ST. LOUIS — Police said they are investigating a deadly Sunday evening shooting in north St. Louis. Police said the shooting happened on Theodore Avenue near Riverview Boulevard in the city's Walnut Park West neighborhood at around 6:15 p.m. Police said the victim was shot in the head. He...
'Pray for Spirit': Victim of bullying on life support after attempting to take her own life
ST. LOUIS — The parents of a Riverview Gardens School District student are heartbroken after their daughter attempted to take her own life as a result of bullying. Spirit Butler, a 14-year-old rising freshman at Riverview Gardens High School, is on life support after her mother found her following the attempt on Aug. 8.
Lindbergh students start the school year in the midst of education renovation
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The new school year started Tuesday in the Lindbergh School District. Students and staff are in the midst of education renovation. Lindbergh High School students will be going to school in a new building, while existing buildings are in the process of renovation. Construction...
Man shot to death in north St. Louis Monday afternoon
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating after a man was shot to death Monday afternoon. Officers said they were called to the intersection of Lee and Obear avenues in the city's Fairgrounds neighborhood at around 3:40. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his head.
Local man amazes onlookers with his workouts at the Gateway Arch
ST. LOUIS — The Gateway Arch is visited by hundreds of people every day of the week. Most people go there to enjoy the sights or take a ride to the top. But John Wilmas goes to the grounds to take his fitness to a higher level. What he does to accomplish the goal gets mixed reviews from passersby.
