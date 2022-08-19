ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis craft brewer expands distribution

ST. LOUIS — Schlafly Beer, the flagship brand of St. Louis craft beer pioneer Saint Louis Brewery, is expanding with two new distribution deals, officials said Monday. Schlafly has inked deals with Kalamazoo, Michigan-based Imperial Beverage in Michigan and Columbus, Ohio-based Premium Beverage Supply for distribution across those states. Terms of the agreements weren't disclosed.
WeWork closes downtown St. Louis coworking location

ST. LOUIS — Global coworking giant WeWork (NYSE: WE) has closed its location at the One Metropolitan Square tower, becoming the latest in a recent string of companies to shed downtown office space. WeWork’s decision to shutter its coworking space at Met Square, located at 211 N. Broadway, also...
London Tea Room to leave Tower Grove South for downtown

ST. LOUIS — The London Tea Room, a popular destination for tea and English cuisine, is leaving its longtime home in Tower Grove South for a larger space in Downtown West. The business, owned by Jackie James, said in a statement that it would leave its current location, 3128 Morganford Road, for 1900 Locust St. The last day at the current location is Oct. 9, and opening at the new location is Oct. 15.
St. Louis CITY SC to host hiring events

ST. LOUIS — The last weekend of August is bringing some exciting job opportunities to explore. St. Louis’ Major League Soccer team, St. Louis CITY SC, plans to host three hiring events in the coming weeks. The second job fair will be held Saturday, Aug. 27 from 10...
Man shot to death in north St. Louis Monday afternoon

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating after a man was shot to death Monday afternoon. Officers said they were called to the intersection of Lee and Obear avenues in the city's Fairgrounds neighborhood at around 3:40. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his head.
