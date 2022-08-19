Read full article on original website
Nets Have Reportedly Made Decision On PG Kyrie Irving
It's clear that there has been damage done to the relationship that Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets once had. But it also appears that the Nets have decided whether to let that damage break them apart or try and hash things out. By the looks of things, the Nets...
Ayesha Curry Stuns In Insanely Sexy Plunging Dress For Wedding With Steph: Photos
Ayesha Curry looked absolutely incredible while dressed to the nines to attend a wedding with her husband, Steph Curry, this week. The gorgeous cookbook author totally stole the show, wearing a strapless, black leather gown with low-cut neckline. Meanwhile, Steph looked totally dapper in his black tuxedo as the two posed for a series of photos together.
Lakers Land Ben Simmons In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The Los Angeles Lakers underachieved during the 2021-22 NBA season and face the need to make changes to their roster still. Building an NBA team around LeBron James is not complicated. In fact, there’s a tried, tested, and true formula for success: Surround him with spacing. After all, James...
Lakers: LeBron James' 15-Year Old Son Bryce Receives First D-I Scholarship Offer
The Bryce James hype continues to roll as the young prodigy receives his first division one offer
Vanessa and Natalia Bryant Pay Tribute to Kobe on What Would've Been His 44th Birthday
Vanessa Bryant is remembering husband Kobe Bryant on what would have been his 44th birthday. On Tuesday, the wife of the late athlete marked the special day with a tribute post on Instagram. “Happy birthday, baby! I love you and miss you so much! #44 ❤️ @kobebryant,” she wrote.
Udonis Haslem Once Revealed That He And Jimmy Butler Didn't Sleep In Their Beds During The Bubble To Stay Focused And Show Leadership: "I'm Sleeping On The Couch Right Now, Dog, With A Room Full of Chunky Soup."
Udonis Haslem was by far the longest-tenured player with the same team still active in the league last season as he was in the midst of his 19th season with the Miami Heat, and the two sides aren't parting ways just yet. There were doubts regarding Haslem returning for a 20th season, but he revealed on Sunday that he is coming back.
Kobe Bryant’s Wife Vanessa Remembers Him In Sweet Tribute On His 44th Birthday: ‘Miss You’
Vanessa Bryant is currently in the middle of her trial against Los Angeles County regarding the Kobe Bryant crash photos, but that didn’t stop her from observing the late NBA champion’s birthday on Aug. 23. “Happy birthday, baby!” Vanessa, 40, captioned a photo she posted on her Instagram. The picture was taken in 2009 when Kobe won his fourth NBA title with the Los Angeles Lakers and his first NBA Finals MVP. “I love you and miss you so much!” she added.
Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith Agree on World’s Best Player
When it comes to which player holds the title as best in the world, the two NBA on TNT hosts share the same opinion.
Jayson Tatum Got A Reality Check Seeing LeBron James' Popularity: "I Think I’m A Big Deal. But When LeBron Walked Out There… The Kids Lost Their Mind When He Walked Out The Court."
There is still some time before the 2022-23 NBA season starts. In the meantime, NBA players have a chance to focus on various things. Be it rest and have some quality family time or simply improving their skill set before the season begins. Lastly, there are players such as LeBron...
RUMOR: Knicks-Jazz Donovan Mitchell trade facing 1 major hurdle
The New York Knicks and Utah Jazz have re-engaged on trade talks centered around Donovan Mitchell, but there’s one major hurdle the two teams can’t seem to resolve: picks. According to the latest update from Marc Berman of the New York Post, the real issue holding up the Mitchell trade to the Knicks is not the players to include but rather the number of picks Utah wants and New York is willing to give. It’s not simple picks as well, as were talking about unprotected first-rounders here.
Brooklyn Nets Announce Decision On Kevin Durant's Future
On Tuesday, the Brooklyn Nets released a statement from General Manager Sean Marks about their decision to move forward with Kevin Durant. The 12-time NBA All-Star signed with Brooklyn in the summer of 2019 after previously playing for the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Vanessa Bryant’s final demand as Kobe Bryant crash photos trial ends
When Vanessa Bryant and co-plaintiff Chris Chester filed an invasion of privacy lawsuit for the Kobe Bryant crash photos leak, they were reportedly seeking tens of millions in damages from the LA County Sheriff’s and Fire departments. Now in their closing statements on Tuesday, people finally got a clear...
Draymond Green Turns Up With DaBaby, Roddy Ricch At Wedding Ceremony
Draymond Green's wedding celebration turned into a rap concert this weekend ... 'cause after the Golden State Warriors star tied the knot with his fiancée, Hazel Renee, he took the stage with DaBaby and Roddy Ricch!!. Green and Hazel -- who got engaged back in 2019 -- jumped the...
Lakers News: Warriors’ Stephen Curry Recalls Impressing Kobe Bryant During Sophomore NBA Season
Kobe Bryant’s fearlessness and competitiveness made him an inspiration for upcoming NBA stars as well as a respected foe among many of the Los Angeles Lakers’ rivals. Bryant’s obsession with winning led to five NBA championships for the Lakers. It also rubbed some of his co-stars up the wrong way, resulting in conflicts with Shaquille O’Neal and Dwight Howard, among others.
Warriors’ Draymond Green fires message to Lakers star LeBron James’ haters
LeBron James and his new piece of jewelry got quite a few reactions on social media. In case you missed it, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar decided to get a diamond-laced version of his own logo installed on one of his teeth. Yes, you read that right, and here are...
Patrick Beverley Shares His Thoughts On The Kevin Durant Situation
On Tuesday, Patrick Beverley sent out a tweet sharing his thoughts on the Kevin Durant situation with the Brooklyn Nets. Beverley is currently on the Utah Jazz after being traded there this offseason by the Minnesota Timberwolves. He's also played for the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers.
NBA World Reacts To Lakers' Blockbuster Trade Rumor
It seems like every time there's a high-profile NBA player mentioned in trade rumors, the Los Angeles Lakers are floated as possible destination. On Tuesday, Phoenix-based sports radio personality John Gambadoro tweeted that the Lakers are interested in acquiring Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell has long been linked to the Knicks, and trade negotiations between the Utah and New York are ongoing.
With Durant staying put, what’s the biggest trade in NBA history?
Few players could shift the balance of power in the NBA simply by changing zip codes and uniforms. One of those players is Kevin Durant, who rescinded his trade request on Tuesday. A deal that would have sent Durant from the Brooklyn Nets to another team could have been considered...
Kevin Durant ditches trade request after making up with Nets
All that drama for nothing. Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets have reportedly mended fences and are now planning to enter the 2022-23 season with the renewed goal for an NBA championship. After an offseason filled with drama following Durant’s trade demand, the former MVP has gotten on the same page with the Nets brass […] The post Kevin Durant ditches trade request after making up with Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
