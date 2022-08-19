ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Detroit, MI
Michigan Elections
Ecorse, MI
Michigan Government
MLive

Soldano decides not to contest Dixon’s LG pick at convention

Garrett Soldano announced on social media late Monday he won’t be seeking the Michigan Republican party’s nomination for lieutenant governor, quieting speculation his outside bid could lead to another fractious convention Saturday. “Over the past two and a half years, I have been absent from my two boys,”...
MICHIGAN STATE
Jocelyn Benson
Detroit News

James Craig says he would support U.S. Taxpayers nominee before Tudor Dixon

Lansing — Former Detroit police Chief James Craig says he won't support Republican nominee Tudor Dixon or Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the November election for Michigan's top office. It's possible, the former lawman suggested in an interview Monday, that he could back U.S. Taxpayers Party candidate Donna Brandenburg,...
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

Whitmer reups calls for school supply tax holiday. Lawmakers say its too late.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Sunday renewed calls for a school supply tax holiday over the weekend, though it seems unlikely such a move will happen any time soon. That’s due, in part, to lawmakers saying the time for this sort of tax relief has long passed for Michiganders and their children. The legislature is also not scheduled to meet until next month, though House and Senate leaders could technically call for a session day at any time, presenting an additional wrinkle in the request.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Ann Arbor psychedelic shroom fest plans return to University of Michigan

ANN ARBOR, MI — A festive celebration of entheogenic plants and fungi, including psychedelic mushrooms, is planned to return to the University of Michigan campus. Organizers have scheduled Ann Arbor’s second-annual Entheofest for 1:11-4:20 p.m. Sept. 18 on UM’s Central Campus Diag. The event now awaits UM’s official approval.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Saginaw News

Ann Arbor tops list of Michigan cities among America’s best, Livability says

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor has been named America’s second-best city — again. Beaten out by only Madison, Wisconsin, Ann Arbor has secured the No. 2 spot for best city in the United States, according to a list of 100 top cities by Livability, an online resource used for researching communities. It is followed by Rochester, Minnesota; Naperville, Illinois; and Overland Park, Kansas.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

What Michigan borrowers need to know about a student loan forgiveness plan

A student debt plan announced by President Joe Biden Wednesday will bring relief to thousands of Michigan borrowers. The Biden administration plans to forgive $10,000 per borrower and $20,000 per Pell Grant recipient who are making less than $125,000 individually or $250,000 for households. A pause on student loan repayments will also be extended “one final time” through Dec. 31. And the income-driven repayment plan is being overhauled to reduce costs for borrowers.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

