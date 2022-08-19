Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Sunday renewed calls for a school supply tax holiday over the weekend, though it seems unlikely such a move will happen any time soon. That’s due, in part, to lawmakers saying the time for this sort of tax relief has long passed for Michiganders and their children. The legislature is also not scheduled to meet until next month, though House and Senate leaders could technically call for a session day at any time, presenting an additional wrinkle in the request.

