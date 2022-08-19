Read full article on original website
Whitmer, Dixon begin to spar over debates in Michigan governor's race
LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has proposed two debates against Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. But Dixon said she wants debates held earlier, and possibly more of them. Whitmer's campaign said...
House bill to ban card-only parking in Michigan may address bigger issue of socio-economic inequalities
A bill recently introduced in the Michigan House to ban cashless parking facilities could also help address socio-economic inequities in the state, according to the state representative who introduced it. HB 6349 would amend the Michigan Consumer Protection Act to make “requiring a parking fee to be paid using a...
Michigan court declines to hear lawmakers’ appeal of order keeping abortion legal
The Michigan Court of Appeals on Wednesday declined to consider the Republican-led state legislature’s appeal of an order keeping abortion legal in Michigan. Lawmakers’ application for leave to appeal is denied “for failure to persuade the court of the need for immediate appellate review,” reads the order, dated Aug. 24.
GOP Michigan lawmaker’s primary residence called into question after redistricting
Subscribe to MichMash on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. After the recent redistricting that took place in the state, Michigan lawmakers have had to grapple with living in a new district — in some cases one that isn’t as friendly to their political party as before.
Garrett Soldano chooses not to run for Michigan lieutenant governor
"I appreciate the encouragement and support over the past 72 hours," wrote Soldano. "I have decided not to run for LT. Governor."
Soldano decides not to contest Dixon’s LG pick at convention
Garrett Soldano announced on social media late Monday he won’t be seeking the Michigan Republican party’s nomination for lieutenant governor, quieting speculation his outside bid could lead to another fractious convention Saturday. “Over the past two and a half years, I have been absent from my two boys,”...
Grassroots plus GOP establishment: What Shane Hernandez brings to Tudor Dixon’s ticket
Of the two directions Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon could’ve gone with a running mate — political veteran or grassroots darling — Shane Hernandez leans toward the former. “I know what it takes to get results. In Lansing, I blocked Gretchen Whitmer’s radical plan to raise gas...
GOP infighting, Dixon’s running mate, abortion latest: The week in Michigan politics
MLive elections reporter Ben Orner here with what you need to know in Michigan politics. That’s me on the left with our snazzy team of reporters:. The Michigan Democratic convention is today in Lansing, but it’s the Republican convention next Saturday you should keep an eye on. The...
James Craig says he would support U.S. Taxpayers nominee before Tudor Dixon
Lansing — Former Detroit police Chief James Craig says he won't support Republican nominee Tudor Dixon or Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the November election for Michigan's top office. It's possible, the former lawman suggested in an interview Monday, that he could back U.S. Taxpayers Party candidate Donna Brandenburg,...
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reacts to judge's ruling to allow abortion access in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer reacted to an Oakland County Circuit Court judge's ruling to allow legal access to abortions in the state. Ruling: Michigan judge rules to keeps abortion access in place for now. Despite this ruling , Whitmer said the fight for abortion right advocates...
Whitmer reups calls for school supply tax holiday. Lawmakers say its too late.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Sunday renewed calls for a school supply tax holiday over the weekend, though it seems unlikely such a move will happen any time soon. That’s due, in part, to lawmakers saying the time for this sort of tax relief has long passed for Michiganders and their children. The legislature is also not scheduled to meet until next month, though House and Senate leaders could technically call for a session day at any time, presenting an additional wrinkle in the request.
Ann Arbor psychedelic shroom fest plans return to University of Michigan
ANN ARBOR, MI — A festive celebration of entheogenic plants and fungi, including psychedelic mushrooms, is planned to return to the University of Michigan campus. Organizers have scheduled Ann Arbor’s second-annual Entheofest for 1:11-4:20 p.m. Sept. 18 on UM’s Central Campus Diag. The event now awaits UM’s official approval.
Ann Arbor tops list of Michigan cities among America’s best, Livability says
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor has been named America’s second-best city — again. Beaten out by only Madison, Wisconsin, Ann Arbor has secured the No. 2 spot for best city in the United States, according to a list of 100 top cities by Livability, an online resource used for researching communities. It is followed by Rochester, Minnesota; Naperville, Illinois; and Overland Park, Kansas.
These 4 Michigan projects are getting millions in state incentives
LANSING, MI – A thermal products lab dedicated to electric vehicle battery tech, a Lansing manufacturing facility, a downtown Detroit redevelopment and Michigan marketing efforts are all being boosted by state funding. The Michigan Strategic Fund reviewed 15 agenda items Tuesday, Aug. 23 during its monthly board meeting that...
Michigan Democratic Party sets slate for November at nominating convention
LANSING — The Michigan Democratic Party solidified a statewide ticket at its nominating convention this weekend, tapping candidates for various university governing boards, the state Supreme Court and State Board of Education between Saturday, Aug. 20, and Sunday, Aug. 21. Those selected came as no surprise, given that the...
A Michigan summer day could be as hot as the deep South by 2100
Michigan’s hottest summer days by the year 2100 will feel like parts of the deep South as climate change drives up air temperatures in coming decades, according to a recent climate science study. A scorching summer day in Flint in 2100 can be expected to feel like a balmy...
Michigan lawmakers fume as Ford keeps $101M incentive despite layoff plan
Ford Motor Co. will not need to replace any of the 3,000 salaried and contract employees it plans to lay off to comply with the company's $100.8 million incentive agreement with the state of Michigan — a reality that is creating mounting frustration with some lawmakers opposed to the taxpayer-funded incentive.
Michiganders reactions to injunction issued on 1931 abortion law
An Oakland County Circuit Court judge has issued an injunction that prevents a 91-year-old abortion law from being enforced.
What Michigan borrowers need to know about a student loan forgiveness plan
A student debt plan announced by President Joe Biden Wednesday will bring relief to thousands of Michigan borrowers. The Biden administration plans to forgive $10,000 per borrower and $20,000 per Pell Grant recipient who are making less than $125,000 individually or $250,000 for households. A pause on student loan repayments will also be extended “one final time” through Dec. 31. And the income-driven repayment plan is being overhauled to reduce costs for borrowers.
