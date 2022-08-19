Read full article on original website
White Sox, Orioles clash after single-game excursions
The Baltimore Orioles took a victorious side trip prior to their Tuesday night home game against the Chicago White Sox. The White Sox remain on their own unusual trip. The Orioles split a pair of games in Boston on Friday and Saturday, then beat the Red Sox 5-3 on Sunday night in Williamsport, Pa. Then they headed back home.
Cubs' Ross praises revamped MLB schedule format
As a guy who spent most of his career in the National League, David Ross didn’t play a game in Kansas City until September 2014 — the end of his 13th big-league season. Scheduling quirks like that have been common through the years, even in the era of interleague play that began 25 years ago. The Cubs have played only one American League division each season.
Here are the hardest-hit baseballs in MLB history
Oneil Cruz keeps cruising to the top of MLB's leaderboards. During the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 14-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, Cruz recorded the hardest-hit ball in Statcast history, measuring at 122.4 mph. The single that nearly left PNC Park as a homer marked a day in history...
Johnny Cueto named AL Player of the Week
Arguably the best offseason signing for the White Sox, Johnny Cueto is proving his addition to the White Sox invaluable with his AL Player of the Week designation this for last week. Cueto won the award for the week of Aug.15-21. During that span, Cueto pitched in two games. The...
Cubs' Hendricks: 'I need to perform' to earn 2nd extension
Sometime in the next two months, Kyle Hendricks is expected to be the last man standing from the Cubs’ 2016 championship roster. How long he might remain standing probably comes down to what suddenly looks like one of the biggest seasons of his career in 2023 after acknowledging Monday that a small capsular tear in his shoulder has officially ended his season and refocused him on the final year of his four-year, $55.5 million deal.
Here's why Joe Maddon may not be done managing yet
Joe Maddon is spending time in Florida completing the "three G's" of "golfing, gardening and grilling," according to the Tampa Bay Times. Maddon, the former Cubs skipper fired after 2019, was fired from his manager position from the Los Angeles Angels earlier this season. But despite the unexpected firing, he holds no hard feelings towards the organization.
Albert Pujols blasts historic home run in Wrigley return
If this is Albert Pujols' last Wrigley Field series of a Hall of Fame career, he's leaving a mark on his way out. On Monday night, he left that mark in the left-field bleachers when he belted his 693rd career home run, leading off the seventh, for the difference in a 1-0 Cardinals victory over the Cubs in the opener of a five-game series — off a Drew Smyly pitch that was well out of the top of the strike zone.
Sarah Nurse, Trevor Zegras revealed as 'NHL 23' cover athletes
The 2023 edition of EA Sports' NHL video game franchise will be a historic one. Team Canada forward Sarah Nurse and Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras were revealed as the cover athletes for "NHL 23" by EA Sports on Wednesday. It's the first time in the game's history that a woman is on the cover.
Liam Hendriks on pace for another White Sox record
Liam Hendriks is a record breaker. Earlier this season, he cracked into the top-10 list for most saves with the White Sox franchise. He also currently holds the record for most saves completed by an Australian-born player in MLB. Now, he's just two saves away from another record. Hendriks has...
MLB Opening Day 2023: Full schedule of openers for all 30 teams
There will be some March Madness next season in Major League Baseball. Opening Day for the 2023 season will be March 30, with all 30 teams scheduled to play. Barring postponement, it will be the first time since 1968 that every MLB team opens on the same day. That includes...
White Sox 2023 schedule features tough, non-division opponents
The MLB officially released the regular season schedules for the 2023 regular season, including the Chicago White Sox. The White Sox previous schedule ranked as the third-easiest in the MLB, according to ESPN. Their opponents' win percentage was below .500 for this season. For the new schedule, all 30 clubs...
Cubs open vs. Brewers again, leave country twice in 2023
The Cubs plan to be a much improved team next year. But they'll find themselves out of their league more than ever — and out of the country a lot more than usual. That's because the 2023 schedule released Wednesday includes, as previously reported, games against all teams in both leagues across all of baseball. In the Cubs' case, that means returns to Yankee Stadium July 7-9 and Toronto Aug. 11-13 and home series against American League opponents Texas, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Baltimore, Cleveland, Boston Kansas City and the White Sox.
White Sox send prospects to Double-A for 'Project Birmingham'
White Sox assistant general manager/player development, Chris Getz, came up with the name "Project Birmingham" to characterize the move of numerous prospects over to Double-A Birmingham. The idea is to create a collective development between the top young prospects in the farm system. Prospects from Single-A Kannapolis and High-A Winston...
Cubs' Assad in rare company with 1st strikeout vs. Pujols
Javier Assad grew up watching Albert Pujols play and was only a toddler when the longtime Cardinals slugger made his big-league debut. And now, the rookie Cubs pitcher is forever linked to the future Hall of Famer in baseball history. Assad made his own big-league debut Tuesday at Wrigley Field...
White Sox, Orioles battle with eye toward playoffs
The Chicago White Sox and Baltimore Orioles have quite a bit in common, as they're both on the wrong side of the American League wild-card race, but there's time to do something about that. So, games against each other have added significance as they face off Wednesday night in Baltimore....
2015 First-Round Pick Is Still A Free Agent
On August 24, Rashad Vaughn still remains a free agent. He was the 17th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks. He has also played for the Orlando Magic and Brooklyn Nets.
Farrell to join Cubs for 2nd stint with Wednesday start
The Cubs will call up right-hander Luke Farrell from Triple-A Iowa to start Wednesday vs. the Cardinals, manager David Ross announced. Farrell rejoined the Cubs on a minor-league deal over the offseason for a second stint, having previously spent 2018 in the organization. He made 20 appearances (two starts) with...
MLB schedule explained: How will new format work in 2023?
There is still over a month left in the 2022 MLB regular season, but the league is already looking ahead to a new season that will feature a brand new schedule format. Major League Baseball released the full 162-game schedule for all 30 teams on Thursday. The number of games remains the same, but the way those 162 matchups are broken down will change starting in 2023. Notably, for the first time, each MLB team will go up against each of the 29 other teams during the regular season.
Cubs don’t rule out 2022 debut for Brennen Davis
Outfielder Brennen Davis, the Cubs’ top prospect when the season started, is five rehab games into his return from back surgery and, barring setback, could be back with his Triple-A Iowa club within a week or so. Just in time for Cubs fans to get a look at him...
Michael Kopech leaves game in first inning with injury
Michael Kopech left Monday's White Sox game against the Kansas City Royals in the first inning with left knee soreness, according to the team. Kopech experienced visible discomfort during warm-ups on the mound before facing the Royals' first batter. After a brief congregation with pitching coach Ethan Katz, Kopech gave it a shot.
