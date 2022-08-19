Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1 Woman Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Newport Beach (Newport Beach, CA)
According to Lt. Justin Morouse, a motor vehicle accident took place on Friday night in Newport Beach dock. The official stated that a woman drove her car into the water near [..]
tornadopix.com
Huntington Beach realtor reviews 1% commission for listing…
Hadi is one of the best real estate agents in Orange County and has helped many families save big when buying, selling or investing in real estate. HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, US, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ – Choosing an informed real estate agent is critical to the success of a real estate transaction. When one sells a home, even small differences in cost make a big difference in the bottom line. Home Smart Evergreen Realty offers a diverse and extraordinary team of local Realtors whose real estate knowledge provides clients with rich, in-depth and highly attentive services.
Where To Go For The Freshest Oysters 1 Hour Drive From Los Angeles
Fancy schmancy oyster bars with tasteless oysters and overpriced cocktails. The Jolly Oyster is the complete opposite of that. Finding a good oyster spot in your area and away from the tourist traps is hard.
foxla.com
1 killed in crash with Amazon van near Cypress hub
CYPRESS, Calif. - One person was killed, and another person was hospitalized after a crash involving an Amazon van near Cypress hub, according to the officials. The crash happened shortly before 7:20 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Katella Avenue and Holder Street, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dailytitan.com
Unlicensed cannabis dispensaries thrive in Fullerton
Though illegal within the city, several cannabis dispensaries operate openly in Fullerton. Most of these businesses are easily searchable online, and some are located only a few miles from City Hall. Fullerton Exotics, an unlicensed dispensary that operated at 922 Williamson Avenue since at least November of 2021, was declared...
Street takeover rolls right over ‘Botts’ Dots’ in Compton
An effort to stop street takeovers in Compton has hit a bump in the road. A series of hard rubber dots called “Botts’ Dots” were recently installed at the intersection of Wilmington Avenue and Caldwell Street, but that didn’t stop several drivers from doing donuts as spectators watched around 2:30 a.m. Monday. The dots, which […]
The Romantic Restaurant With Waterfront Views in Long Beach That is Perfect for First Dates
Imagine it’s a beautiful afternoon and you and your date are seated at one of the tables on Parker’s Lighthouse Restaurant patio in Long Beach. You notice that the restaurant staff is courteous and kind, and they greet every customer that enters with a warm smile.
celebsbar.com
Michael Tuck Dies: Former Los Angeles And San Diego News Anchorman Was 76
Michael Tuck, whose commanding on-air presence led to long news anchorman stints in San Diego and Los Angeles, died August 17 at 76 after a long battle with post-stroke complications, according to reports.Tuck worked at KGTV in San Diego before moving to KCBS in Los Angeles from 1990 to 2000 He then returned to San Diego, where he finished his career at KFMB and KUSI.He won multiple awards during his newscasting career, including 15 regional Emmys, four Golden Mike Awards, and the Sigma Delta Chi Distinguished Service Award.Tuck.
IN THIS ARTICLE
63-Year-Old Man Died And A Woman Hospitalized After A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Clemente (San Clemente, CA)
The Orange County Sheriff’s Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Saturday morning in San Clemente. According to Sgt. Todd Hylton, the 63-year-old man suffered a medical emergency which caused the vehicle to roll over. The vehicle then hit a tree [..]
newsantaana.com
MainPlace Mall launches a Cash Reward Program
The MainPlace Mall, a three-story super-regional shopping center in Santa Ana, California, has announced its “MainPlace Cash” promotion for shoppers that encourages visitors to come to the mall and enjoy all it has to offer. Guests who spend $100 or more in same-day purchases at any MainPlace Mall...
southocbeaches.com
Laguna Beach Free Music In The Park Concert Features LA Sound Machine Sunday August 21 2022
Laguna Beach Music In The Park Features LA Sound Machine (Gloria Estefan Band) on Sunday August 21 2022. South OC Beaches has all the details for you to enjoy Laguna Beach Music in the Park Summer 2022!. Sunday August 21 2022: LA Sound Machine (Estefan) Laguna Beach Music in the...
Cheap, expensive, run-down, opulent—here are 5 homes languishing on the market
While homes are still selling relatively quickly in Long Beach, there is a handful of properties that have been languishing in the listings, doing their best to increase the median figure for how long it takes homes in the city to find buyers. The post Cheap, expensive, run-down, opulent—here are 5 homes languishing on the market appeared first on Long Beach Post.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pasadena's South Arroyo Neighborhood
South Arroyo Pasadena Residence Catching Sunlight Through the Leaves of a California OakDavid Clark. Nestled between South Pasadena, Eagle Rock and Highland Park resides the 91105 zip code of “The South Arroyo.” This 3.7 square mile area contains approximately 6,543 homes, 13,544 people, and some of the quietest park-like streets in California. Let me introduce you to the homes, estates, shops, trails, and real estate market of Pasadena’s 91105 South Arroyo.
iheart.com
Kevin Hart to Open Plant Based Fast Food Restaurant In LA This Week
Get ready Los Angeles! Kevin Hart just announced that he is opening up the first of many fast food restaurants in LA this week. And get this, it'll be completely plant based!. The restaurant is called Hart House and the first location will have its grand opening this Thursday at 8901 Sepulveda Blvd from 11:45am - 9:00pm.
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022
Chef Jordan Kahn's Vespertine is one of the most expensive restaurants in Los Angeles—and it's more than just a mouthful. (Los Angeles, CA) - When it comes to dining, Los Angeles is a city that loves to push the limits.
NBC San Diego
OC Man Attempts World Record By Pedaling Across the Pacific
A man from Newport Beach will attempt to break a world record Saturday by pedaling across the Pacific. Matthew Thomas will attempt breaking the record while pedaling from Newport Beach to Catalina Island. "There's always doubt because you're going across the ocean, pedaling a bike," Thomas said. "Anything could happen...
idesignarch.com
Balboa Island Traditional Custom Home with Americana Charm
Located on Balboa Island in Newport Beach, California, this charming three-story house makes the most of its outdoor space with a front patio and an outdoor courtyard off the main living area. Designed by William Guidero Planning and Design and built by Patterson Custom Homes, the 3,419 sq. ft. home...
theregistrysocal.com
Hyatt Purchases 541-Room Hotel Irvine for $135MM
Hotel Irvine – an asset owned by The Irvine Company since it was developed in the mid-1980s – could soon be rebranded as a Hyatt hotel after a recent deal. In a recent deal, the Chicago-based hotel investment and management company purchased the 541-room hotel for $135 million, or about $250,000 per room, public records show.
localocnews.com
Will you vote for the Santa Ana resident running for the 68th State Assembly District?
There are two candidates running to represent Santa Ana in the 68th Assembly District, in the upcoming November General Election.That district includes most of Santa Ana and parts of Anaheim and Orange as well. One of the candidates, Mike Tardif, is a longtime resident of Santa Ana, where he also...
Long Beach seeks to expand pickleball courts as popularity of sport soars
There's only one dedicated pickleball court in the city. "It's clearly Long Beach's biggest unmet recreational need," according to our top parks official. The post Long Beach seeks to expand pickleball courts as popularity of sport soars appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Comments / 0