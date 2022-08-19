Read full article on original website
WSFA
Man faces over 2 dozen charges after Montgomery crime spree
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is facing over two-dozen charges following a crime spree across the city of Montgomery. According to Montgomery police, Al-Qadeer Hamlet is facing 23 counts of burglary third degree, four counts of theft of property, and escape. Court documents indicate Hamlet targeted 23 businesses, taking...
wbrc.com
Childersburg Pastor arrested while watering neighbor’s flowers proceeds with discrimination lawsuit
CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WBRC) - New video released tonight of a Childersburg pastor who was arrested while watering his neighbor’s flowers. You’ll see this intense confrontation in the police body camera video sent to our newsroom Tuesday. Disclaimer: This video contains some foul language. The 20-minute video shows Pastor...
WSFA
Man charged in arson of Montgomery apartment complex
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Fire/Rescue has charged a man following the arson at an apartment complex. According to Assistant Fire Chief S.L. Cooper, Darius Browney Gunn, 25, is charged with arson first degree. The fire happened Tuesday around 5 a.m. in the 4900 block of Plaza Drive, according to...
wbrc.com
Missing Birmingham father ID’d as body found in burning home
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say a body found in a burning home on Eufaula Avenue has been identified as Nathan Gemeinhart. He was 42. Gemeinhart was declared missing by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on August 8. His car was found just a block away from the burning home.
40-year-old ID’d as man killed in Tuesday night shooting in Birmingham
Authorities have released the name of a man killed in a shooting Tuesday night in Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Brandon Eugene King. He was 40 and lived in Birmingham. The shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. at a small apartment building at 2418...
WSFA
MPD: Motorist fleeing officers strikes occupied vehicle, home
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a motorist hit an occupied vehicle and building while fleeing officers Monday night. Capt. Saba Coleman said officers tried to pull the vehicle over for a traffic stop in the area of Highland Avenue and Ann Street shortly before 8:30 p.m. She said the driver refused to stop, leading police in a pursuit.
wvtm13.com
Shooting in Shelby County leaves Montevallo man dead, another charged with murder
MONTEVALLO, Ala. — The Shelby County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday announced an arrest in connection with the fatal shooting of a Montevallo man on Sunday. Jesus Maya Garcia, 58, of Montevallo, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 47-year-old Jose Alberto Mandurano Chavez, also of Montevallo.
Second suspect arrested, charged with murder of Walker County woman
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a second man linked to a 2021 murder of a woman in Jasper. Patrick Edge was taken into custody Monday in connection to the shooting death of 33-year-old Krystal Franklin back in November. Authorities previously said that Franklin was standing outside of her […]
wvtm13.com
Birmingham apartment shooting leaves 40-year-old man dead
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Police are investigating the shooting death of a man at a Birmingham apartment Tuesday night. Learn more in the video above. Officers were called to the 2400 block of Green Springs Highway on a report of a shooting shortly before 7:30 p.m. They arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews arrived and rushed the victim to a hospital, where he died.
wbrc.com
Shelby County woman sentenced for stealing from HOAs, employer
SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A Shelby County woman was sentenced for embezzling from her employer and the homeowners’ associations they managed, according to U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp Jr. United States District Judge Karon O. Bowdre sentenced Aimee Louise Statham,...
Alabama man accused of resisting police in Jan. 6 riots allegedly told officers ‘you’re gonna lose’
A north Alabama man was arrested Wednesday morning on felony and misdemeanor charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol. Bobby Wayne Russell, 48, of Falkville, is charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers and interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder, both felony charges. He also is charged with four related misdemeanor offenses.
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police issue Critical Missing Person alert for 61-year-old woman
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department issued a Critical Missing Person alert for a 61-year-old woman who was brought to Alabama from Tennessee. Officers said 61-year-old Gina Lynn Folse was last seen on August 20, 2022, in the area of 1300 3rd Avenue North. Officers said Folse suffers...
Birmingham man shot, killed Tuesday evening
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a 40-year-old Birmingham man who was shot and killed on Tuesday, August 23. Brandon Eugene King, of Birmingham, was pronounced dead at 7:58 p.m. Tuesday after being transported by Birmingham Fire & Rescue Services to UAB Hospital. King […]
wbrc.com
Trussville Police and their newest partner will comfort children at crime scenes, tragedies
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Trussville Police will now have help combatting one of the most difficult situations they deal with which is what to do when young children are present at a tragedy or crime scene. However, this new tool will be unlike anything else they are equipped with. Trussville...
Shelby County woman sentenced for embezzling over $1 million from HOA
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Shelby County woman was sentenced to three years in prison on Tuesday for embezzling from her employer and the homeowners’ associations they managed. United States District Judge Karon O. Bowdre sentenced Aimee Louise Statham, 47, of Chelsea, to 40 months in prison for wire fraud. Statham pleaded guilty to the […]
Birmingham city workers find 2 bodies in lot
Authorities are working to determine the identities and causes of death of two people after their bodies were found decomposing in an overgrown lot in Birmingham Tuesday morning.
ABC 33/40 News
$10,000 reward offered in Bessemer shooting death
Ricky Hamrick's family is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for his death. Hamrick was shot to death on July 24, 2022, on 6th Avenue in Bessemer. He was to meet someone for a buy/sell/trade transaction from an on-line deal. During the transaction, two suspects, described as black males, fired three shots into the vehicle, striking Hamrick in the head.
ABC 33/40 News
Two arrested after body of missing Tuscaloosa woman found in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Two people were arrested Tuesday morning after a woman's body was found in a vehicle in the town of Oakman, Alabama earlier this month. The Walker County Sheriff's Office said the body of 30-year-old Cayla Michelle Garner, of Tuscaloosa, was found off of Dixie Springs Road on Thursday, August 4.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Man killed in shooting at Birmingham apartments
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Man killed in shooting at Birmingham apartments Subscribe to WVTM on YouTube now for more: https://bit.ly/2jvAaUD Get more …. via...
wbrc.com
New Tuscaloosa city ordinance may increase safety on The Strip
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - As the start of college football season approaches, Tuscaloosa city leaders hope they have addressed the crowding issue that comes along with home games. Tuscaloosa city councilors passed a queuing ordinance last week that requires any business to get a permit if it allows patrons to...
