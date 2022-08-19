ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSFA

Man faces over 2 dozen charges after Montgomery crime spree

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is facing over two-dozen charges following a crime spree across the city of Montgomery. According to Montgomery police, Al-Qadeer Hamlet is facing 23 counts of burglary third degree, four counts of theft of property, and escape. Court documents indicate Hamlet targeted 23 businesses, taking...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Man charged in arson of Montgomery apartment complex

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Fire/Rescue has charged a man following the arson at an apartment complex. According to Assistant Fire Chief S.L. Cooper, Darius Browney Gunn, 25, is charged with arson first degree. The fire happened Tuesday around 5 a.m. in the 4900 block of Plaza Drive, according to...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wbrc.com

Missing Birmingham father ID’d as body found in burning home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say a body found in a burning home on Eufaula Avenue has been identified as Nathan Gemeinhart. He was 42. Gemeinhart was declared missing by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on August 8. His car was found just a block away from the burning home.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

MPD: Motorist fleeing officers strikes occupied vehicle, home

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a motorist hit an occupied vehicle and building while fleeing officers Monday night. Capt. Saba Coleman said officers tried to pull the vehicle over for a traffic stop in the area of Highland Avenue and Ann Street shortly before 8:30 p.m. She said the driver refused to stop, leading police in a pursuit.
MONTGOMERY, AL
CBS 42

Second suspect arrested, charged with murder of Walker County woman

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a second man linked to a 2021 murder of a woman in Jasper. Patrick Edge was taken into custody Monday in connection to the shooting death of 33-year-old Krystal Franklin back in November. Authorities previously said that Franklin was standing outside of her […]
WALKER COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham apartment shooting leaves 40-year-old man dead

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Police are investigating the shooting death of a man at a Birmingham apartment Tuesday night. Learn more in the video above. Officers were called to the 2400 block of Green Springs Highway on a report of a shooting shortly before 7:30 p.m. They arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews arrived and rushed the victim to a hospital, where he died.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Shelby County woman sentenced for stealing from HOAs, employer

SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A Shelby County woman was sentenced for embezzling from her employer and the homeowners’ associations they managed, according to U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp Jr. United States District Judge Karon O. Bowdre sentenced Aimee Louise Statham,...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Alabama man accused of resisting police in Jan. 6 riots allegedly told officers ‘you’re gonna lose’

A north Alabama man was arrested Wednesday morning on felony and misdemeanor charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol. Bobby Wayne Russell, 48, of Falkville, is charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers and interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder, both felony charges. He also is charged with four related misdemeanor offenses.
FALKVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham man shot, killed Tuesday evening

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a 40-year-old Birmingham man who was shot and killed on Tuesday, August 23. Brandon Eugene King, of Birmingham, was pronounced dead at 7:58 p.m. Tuesday after being transported by Birmingham Fire & Rescue Services to UAB Hospital. King […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Shelby County woman sentenced for embezzling over $1 million from HOA

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Shelby County woman was sentenced to three years in prison on Tuesday for embezzling from her employer and the homeowners’ associations they managed. United States District Judge Karon O. Bowdre sentenced Aimee Louise Statham, 47, of Chelsea, to 40 months in prison for wire fraud. Statham pleaded guilty to the […]
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

$10,000 reward offered in Bessemer shooting death

Ricky Hamrick's family is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for his death. Hamrick was shot to death on July 24, 2022, on 6th Avenue in Bessemer. He was to meet someone for a buy/sell/trade transaction from an on-line deal. During the transaction, two suspects, described as black males, fired three shots into the vehicle, striking Hamrick in the head.
BESSEMER, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Two arrested after body of missing Tuscaloosa woman found in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Two people were arrested Tuesday morning after a woman's body was found in a vehicle in the town of Oakman, Alabama earlier this month. The Walker County Sheriff's Office said the body of 30-year-old Cayla Michelle Garner, of Tuscaloosa, was found off of Dixie Springs Road on Thursday, August 4.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Man killed in shooting at Birmingham apartments

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Man killed in shooting at Birmingham apartments Subscribe to WVTM on YouTube now for more: https://bit.ly/2jvAaUD Get more …. via...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

New Tuscaloosa city ordinance may increase safety on The Strip

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - As the start of college football season approaches, Tuscaloosa city leaders hope they have addressed the crowding issue that comes along with home games. Tuscaloosa city councilors passed a queuing ordinance last week that requires any business to get a permit if it allows patrons to...
