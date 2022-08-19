The Hooters restaurant chain has signed 51 college football players to name, image and likeness deals, all offensive linemen from 10 different schools. "For decades, the physical play, blue-collar mentality and on-field leadership of the offensive lineman has shined, but national praise and attention for these crucial players has all-too-often been sidelined," Hooters chief marketing officer Bruce Skala said in a press release, via ESPN's Tom VanHaaren. "We want to change the narrative and celebrate these elite student-athletes who play a pivotal role in making college football so thrilling and give them their fair share of the spotlight."

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 5 HOURS AGO