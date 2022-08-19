Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
Hooters Signs 51 CFB Offensive Linemen from LSU, Oklahoma, More to NIL Contracts
The Hooters restaurant chain has signed 51 college football players to name, image and likeness deals, all offensive linemen from 10 different schools. "For decades, the physical play, blue-collar mentality and on-field leadership of the offensive lineman has shined, but national praise and attention for these crucial players has all-too-often been sidelined," Hooters chief marketing officer Bruce Skala said in a press release, via ESPN's Tom VanHaaren. "We want to change the narrative and celebrate these elite student-athletes who play a pivotal role in making college football so thrilling and give them their fair share of the spotlight."
Bleacher Report
Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. Among 4 Alabama Players in 2022 AP All-America Team
The Alabama Crimson Tide led all teams with four first-team All-Americans in the Associated Press' preseason college football selections announced Monday. Quarterback Bryce Young—the defending Heisman Trophy winner—linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and defensive backs Jordan Battle and Eli Ricks were selected to the first team from the Crimson Tide.
Bleacher Report
Titans' Malik Willis Touted as 'Definition of Dynamic' by Twitter in Preseason Start
After an exciting preseason debut, Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis showed more of his upside Saturday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The rookie went 6-of-15 passing for 69 yards and a touchdown in the first half, adding 42 rushing yards on five attempts. His touchdown came at the end of...
Bleacher Report
49ers' Trey Lance 2021 Panini Flawless Platinum Rookie Card Auctions for $132K
One sports card collector is placing a big bet on San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance becoming a superstar as he prepares for his first season as a starter in the NFL. Per Eduardo Razo of NBC Sports Bay Area, Lance's 2021 Panini Flawless Platinum NFL Shield Patch Rookie Autograph card sold at auction for $132,000 on Friday.
Bleacher Report
B/R's College Football Weekly Awards: Preseason Edition
Set your alarms, clear your calendars and make sure your snack cabinet is stocked. Friends, it's college football season again. The much-heralded (by my mom), long-awaited (by me) and incredibly beloved (by you) series—the B/R Weekly Awards—is back. We're ready for the 2022 campaign and eager to share all of the excitement and ridiculousness the sport will provide during the upcoming months.
NFL・
Bleacher Report
ACC Football: Preview and Predictions for 2022 Season
The ACC is headlined by exceptional quarterbacks and stars on the defensive line, making the conference one of the most unpredictable in college football. There's been a recent cloud over the ACC with rumors surrounding conference realignment, so 2022 should give the college football world a sense of where they stand.
NFL・
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Wolves' Anthony Edwards Receives 'Glowing' Praise for Offseason Workouts
Anthony Edwards appears to be gearing up for a third-year leap. Jon Krawcynski of The Athletic reported there have been "glowing" compliments of Edwards' offseason work with training camp a month away. "I have had some conversations with Wolves people over the last couple of weeks here now who have...
NBA・
Bleacher Report
Thunder's Chet Holmgren Leaves CrawsOver Pro-Am with Apparent Ankle Injury
Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren suffered an apparent ankle injury while playing in the CrawsOver Pro-Am on Saturday in Seattle, according to Theo Lawson of The Spokesman-Review. Holmgren exited less than two minutes into the game. He was guarding LeBron James one-on-one when he suffered the injury and can...
