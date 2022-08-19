It was 2010 when Emma Watson’s first pixie cut took the world by storm. After filming for all the Harry Potter movies wrapped, Watson underwent a major chop to separate herself from her iconic character, Hermione Granger, and debuted it at the world premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1. It was the hair transformation that launched a thousand pixie cuts. (I know because I started getting my own hair cut by Rodney Cutler, the genius behind Watson’s short ‘do, around the same time.) More than decade later, and the 32-year-old actor and activist is at it again. Watson debuted an updated take on her famous pixie cut in the campaign for Prada’s newest fragrance, Prada Paradoxe.

