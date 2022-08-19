Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Intentionally Starves 4-Year-Old To Death As She Feeds Other ChildrenMary HolmanNew York City, NY
3000 New Potential Markets Announced For Dollar Tree and Family Dollar Combo StoresJoel EisenbergPlainfield, NJ
Free Fun For the Whole Family in NYCBecca CNew York City, NY
Record number of migrants arrive in NYC from Texas todayAsh JurbergTexas State
Manhattan affordable apartments now available with rents starting at $1,399 a monthBeth TorresNew York City, NY
Related
Elite Daily
Harry Styles Said, No, He’s Not Bald
Well, this is an interesting theory. For several months now, an unexpected rumor about Harry Styles has circulated online: Is he balding? Or better yet, is he completely bald? This speculation has grown so large that the “Cinema” performer finally addressed it himself. And, let me tell you, his response may have just ended this hairy rumor.
Elite Daily
Olivia Opened Up About Her “Deep Love” For Harry
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles’ romantic relationship is well-known... even if neither Wilde nor Styles ever really talk about it. Though the duo is frequently spotted together (and Wilde’s dance moves at Styles’ concerts have gone viral on TikTok many times over), the couple prefers to keep the details of their romance out of the public eye — and yes, it’s on purpose. During an Aug. 24 interview with Variety, Wilde opened up (slightly) about Styles, and you’re going to want to see what she said about their relationship.
Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The wait is over! Close-up pictures of Jennifer Lopez’s three Ralph Lauren wedding dresses
The wait is over! Jennifer Lopez shares close-up pictures of her wedding dresses. The singer, actress, and businesswoman sent her On The JLo newsletter with snaps of her custom-made Ralph Lauren dress. The star began the massive email by thanking the brand. “The dresses were dreamy... thank you,...
Elite Daily
Emma Watson's Latest Pixie Haircut Is A Major Harry Potter Throwback
It was 2010 when Emma Watson’s first pixie cut took the world by storm. After filming for all the Harry Potter movies wrapped, Watson underwent a major chop to separate herself from her iconic character, Hermione Granger, and debuted it at the world premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1. It was the hair transformation that launched a thousand pixie cuts. (I know because I started getting my own hair cut by Rodney Cutler, the genius behind Watson’s short ‘do, around the same time.) More than decade later, and the 32-year-old actor and activist is at it again. Watson debuted an updated take on her famous pixie cut in the campaign for Prada’s newest fragrance, Prada Paradoxe.
Elite Daily
Spooky Season Meets Barbiecore In Avril Lavigne's Latest Fashion Collab
If you’ve ever developed an intense crush on someone because of how their bangs fell across their smudgy kohl-lined eyes, own at least one article of clothing with a skull on it, and are physically incapable of not shouting all the words to “Sk8er Boi” whenever the song comes on, you’re going to want to pay attention. A new clothing line dubbed Avril Lavigne by Killstar is here to make all your alt-rock dreams come true. This collection, designed by the original pop-punk queen herself, is basically Warped Tour if Warped Tour [was made manifest]? through slinky separates and edgy bodysuits.
Elite Daily
Twitter Lost It At Patrick Warburton Casually Sitting In On A Bachelorette Date
Celebrities pop up on The Bachelorette all the time, but not usually in the middle of someone’s family room during a hometown date. But Season 19 of The Bachelorette is full of curveballs, and one of those is a famous face showing up during Rachel Recchia and Zach Shallcross’ hometown date. It turns out that Zach’s uncle is actor Patrick Warburton, and fans on Twitter had a lot to say about his Bachelorette appearance.
RELATED PEOPLE
Elite Daily
Katie Explained Why John Broke Up With Her (Twice)
Katie Thurston just spilled a whole cup of John Hersey breakup tea, and I’m extremely shook. On Aug. 24, the former Bachelorette appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Off The Vine podcast and talked about all things love and heartbreak, and Thurston’s quote about how Hersey “dumped her” was pretty rough.
Elite Daily
Demi Wants To Recruit Former Disney Stars For A New Project
Trigger Warning: This piece contains descriptions and accounts of sexual assault. Demi Lovato’s new album Holy Fvck is pop-punk heaven. After years of making dance-pop bops, Lovato (who uses both she/her and they/them pronouns) is returning to the grittier sounds they first explored a decade ago as a teen idol on the Disney Channel. Remember her debut album Don’t Forget? Now that was pop-rock excellence. However, Lovato may be doing much more than just recalling an old sound. It sounds like Lovato is interested in publicly reflecting on her days as a child star alongside some pretty famous Disney Channel alums. Just imagine the stories they could share.
Elite Daily
Here's Your Complete Guide To The Selling The OC Cast
The Oppenheim Group was already pretty big, but recently, it’s only gotten bigger. The star-studded real estate brokerage recently expanded from its Los Angeles office — and the Selling Sunset Netflix series — to an Orange County office. Of course, that means another TV series: Selling The OC. And with the new spinoff series comes a whole new cast — and a lot of new drama — to get to know.
Elite Daily
Priyanka's New Selfies With Her Baby Girl Malti Are Precious
For the past seven months, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have remained relatively private when it comes to their newborn daughter, Malti Marie. The couple has only shared a handful of photos of their baby on Instagram since her arrival in January It’s been a while since the stars updated fans with a photo of Malti, but Chopra did just that on Aug. 21.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elite Daily
Only Murders Has A New, Mega-Famous Victim For Season 3
In Only Murders In The Building Season 1, Jan’s denouement in the finale left enough time for the series to hold a small party on the roof before saddling Mabel with Bunny’s still-warm body. But Season 2’s finale left so much of the episode to go that there was an entire time jump before the series introduced the next case. But when it got there, it was worth the wait. So, who is Ben Glenroy, and who murdered him? Only Murders In The Building Season 3 is set up to explore exactly that.
Elite Daily
Meghan Markle's New Podcast Featured This Iconic First Guest
Meghan Markle has officially joined the podcast scene, and it’s clear that she’s here to stay. On Aug. 23, the Duchess of Sussex released the first episode of Archetypes, a Spotify-exclusive podcast from her and Prince Harry’s production company, Archewell Audio. For her first episode, Markle kicked things off with a major guest. She brought on longtime friend and tennis champion, Serena Williams.
Elite Daily
Demi Lovato’s Quotes About “Having A Family” Are So Relatable
Demi Lovato is living her best life. Last week, the singer (who uses she/her and they/them pronouns) dropped their eighth studio album, Holy Fvck, embarked on their first tour in four years, and went Instagram official with their new boyfriend Jute$. To top it all off, Lovato recently celebrated her 30th birthday on Aug. 20. Even with all these life accomplishments, Demi is thinking about what’s still on their bucket list, and it includes starting a family.
Elite Daily
Snap Up These Sweet Waffle Day Deals To Make Breakfast Last All Day Long
Donkey had the right idea in Shrek when he said he’d make waffles in the morning. TBH, I think every day should start with waffles — if not every day, at least National Waffle Day should. To Give yourself a treat on Waffle Day on Aug. 24, check out these sweet deals.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Elite Daily
Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Ready For A New Boyfriend
Is anyone else still recovering from a certain SNL-kissing, chest-branding, BDE-bragging kinda romantic era? Yeah, me too. But while some of us are mourning the end of Kete, Kim Kardashian just might be gearing up for a hot girl fall. You heard that right: Kardashian is reportedly “ready to date” after her breakup with Pete Davidson. And this time around, it sounds like the SKIMS founder doesn’t want a 13-year age gap between her and her BF.
Elite Daily
Let's Investigate Selling The O.C.'s Season 1 Filming Timeline
Jason Oppenheim has been really busy lately. In addition to running his Los Angeles real estate brokerage and starring in its accompanying TV series Selling Sunset, he also recently opened an Orange County office. And of course, along with the OC office comes a spinoff reality series on Netflix: Selling The OC. It doesn’t seem like there are enough hours in the day for everything the Oppenheim Group is doing, but somehow they fit it all in. But when, exactly, did Selling The OC Season 1 film?
Elite Daily
House Of The Dragon Wine Is A Sip Fit For The Iron Throne
Viewers were finally transported back to Westeros when House of the Dragon debuted on Aug. 21. The fantasy series — which is a prequel to Game of Thrones — takes place 200 years before GoT and is filled with just as much drama. Of course, drama is best consumed with a glass of wine in hand, and HBO teamed with Vintage Wine Estates and Warner Bros. Consumer Products to bring fans House of the Dragon Wines. There are three varietals, and though they are all red, they’re tamer than a Red Wedding. Here’s where you can buy your own House of the Dragon wine bottles to take your next viewing party up a notch.
Elite Daily
Charli D'Amelio's Back-To-School Shopping List Includes Desk And Dorm Essentials
Pretty soon, you’ll be heading back to school. While the thought of having to do homework is a drag after getting so used to lounging by the pool every day, there’s no denying that back-to-school shopping is tons of fun. It’s a chance to start fresh with all-new back-to-school supplies. You may be decorating your dorm for the first time ever and looking for major inspo. As one of the biggest influencers, what’s on Charli D’Amelio’s back-to-school shopping list could help you figure out what’s a must-have and what can be left behind at home.
Comments / 0