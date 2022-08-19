Read full article on original website
Linda Evangelista Is On The Cover Of British Vogue A Year After Publicly Coming Forward With Allegations That She Was "Brutally Disfigured" By A Fat-Freezing Procedure
"It’s going to be difficult to find jobs with things protruding from me — without retouching, or squeezing into things, or taping things or compressing or tricking."
Linda Evangelista reveals her face, jaw and neck were taped on cover of British Vogue: ‘Creating dreams’
Linda Evangelista has revealed that her face, jaw and neck were taped for her British Vogue cover shoot while opening up about the lasting physical and mental impacts of the CoolSculpting procedure that she says left her “permanently disformed”.The supermodel, 57, who appears on the September issue of British Vogue, discussed the editing, retouching and makeup artistry tricks that went into the photo shoot in the accompanying interview.“That’s not my jaw and neck in real life - and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere,” Evangelista said of the photos, which see her face taped by makeup...
Serena Williams says Donatella Versace turned her 2022 Critics Choice gown into a strapless minidress the night before the Vanity Fair Oscar Party
The night before the event, Williams told Vogue she realized the dress she was supposed to wear didn't fit and reached out to Versace for help.
Beyoncé Shares Rare Glimpse Of All 3 Kids In Never-Before-Seen Photo
The music superstar gave fans an adorable look at Blue, Rumi and Sir Carter ahead of the release of her new album, "Renaissance."
Jane Fonda is 'not proud' of her face-lift: 'I don't want to look distorted'
'I did it. I admit it,' Jane Fonda said of her face-lift procedure. The 84-year-old actor then warned others: 'Don't keep doing it.'
Elle
Michelle Obama Wears Summery High-Slit Gown In Martha's Vineyard
Michelle Obama showed off her summer style during a special film festival appearance yesterday. The former First Lady attended the opening night of the 2022 Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival (MVAAFF) alongside former President Barack Obama last night. The couple introduced a screening of their upcoming Netflix documentary...
Instagram Model With Celeb Ties Has AIDS, Twitter Contact Traces
There is no messiness like celebrity messiness. This case can involve some perilous consequences as an Instagram model tied to some notable names recently revealed she has been diagnosed with AIDS, and she isn’t aware exactly how long she’s had the debilitating and incurable disease. Gena Tew is the IG model in question, and she […]
PopSugar
Madonna's Daughter Releases Debut Single Under the Moniker Lolahol
Lourdes "Lola" Leon is following in her mother's footsteps. On Aug. 24, Madonna's 25-year-old daughter released her debut single "Lock&Key" under the moniker Lolahol. In the accompanying music video, which was directed by Eartheater, Lolahol dances around New York City, making various stops, including at Houdini's grave site at Machpelah Cemetery in Queens, before ending up in the water at the beach.
Paris Hilton Rocks Sexy Black Swimsuit As She Straddles Husband Carter Reum In Italy: Photos
Paris Hilton is having an iconic hot girl summer! The 40-year-old hotel heiress and DJ was spotted taking a swim in Positano, Italy with her husband Carter Reum on Friday, August 12. The Simple Life alum rocked a stunning black swimsuit as she straddled her beau in the crystal blue waters of the Amalfi Coast. The adorable couple even stole some kisses while cooling off from the summer sun.
Marie Claire
Serena Williams Had Her Hair Braided in Her Sleep for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Wedding
Rewind to May 19, 2018, and the royal wedding was quite literally the only topic of conversation. We obsessed over Meghan Markle’s natural makeup—of course. But let us not forget, there were hundreds of guests with equally as gorgeous glam, including the one and only Serena Williams. The tennis pro arrived at Windsor Castle with braids that fell well below her butt, and that’s not an exaggeration. Curious as to how this hairstyle came together in a time crunch? Let’s just say Williams got a royal treatment.
BET
Adele Opens Up About Her Relationship With Rich Paul: ‘I’m Obsessed With Him’
TMZ's sources say the pair have been seeing each other for over two months. The 48-year-old shared that she has dreamed of expanding her family and creating a child with her wife, Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart. “My thing was with Jada — it was like, as long as she...
Beyonce Shares Rare Photo With All 3 Children — And Gives Them a Sweet Shout-Out Ahead of ‘Renaissance’ Release
The Carter crew! As Beyoncé gears up for her anticipated Renaissance album release, she credited her three children for their cooperation amid her musical process. “This three-act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” the “Crazy in Love” songstress, 40, wrote via her website on Thursday, July 28, alongside a sleepy selfie with daughter Blue […]
Popculture
Rosie O'Donnell Admits Regret for Making Fun of Anne Heche Amid Her Hospitalization
Rosie O'Donnell is expressing remorse. As actress Anne Heche remains in a coma after she survived a fiery car crash in Los Angeles on Friday, O'Donnell took to TikTok on Sunday to reflect on her past treatment of Heche, sharing that she now feels "bad" for her remarks. In the...
Who Are Idris Elba's Kids? Meet the English Actor's Children
Anyone with 20/20 vision would agree that Idris Elba is one of the sexiest men in Hollywood — all respect to Mrs. Sabrina Dhowre Elba, of course. And since the A-lister was titled People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2018, fans have long been intrigued by his private life. After all, the English actor was one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors in the past.
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
Antonio Banderas, 61, cuts dapper figure alongside girlfriend Nicole Kemple, 40, who is beautiful in blue sequin gown at Starlite Porcelanosa gala in Marbella
Antonio Banderas and girlfriend Nicole Kemple were among the high-profile people to attend the Starlite Porcelanosa gala in Marbella, Spain on Sunday. The acclaimed film star has chaired the annual charitable event along with Sandra Garcia Sanjuan, according to the Andara Villas website. The gala brings together people from across...
Harper's Bazaar
Chrissy Teigen Shares a Selfie in Sheer Gucci Underwear to Announce She's Pregnant
The model announced the happy news on Instagram yesterday, sharing two mirror selfies of herself wearing a black T-shirt and sheer Gucci underwear, which generously revealed her growing baby bump. In the caption, Teigen opened up about her experience undergoing IVF treatments. "The last few years have been a blur...
AOL Corp
Al Sharpton’s daughter surprisingly booted from reality show 'Claim to Fame'
Dominique and Kai found themselves in the bottom two and vying for a chance to stay in the house on Monday’s Claim to Fame. Their guess-off was intense, and resulted in a ‘big contender’ going home. Dominique, who earned the nickname The Domfather, was fairly confident that...
CNN
