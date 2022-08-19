ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Linda Evangelista reveals her face, jaw and neck were taped on cover of British Vogue: ‘Creating dreams’

Linda Evangelista has revealed that her face, jaw and neck were taped for her British Vogue cover shoot while opening up about the lasting physical and mental impacts of the CoolSculpting procedure that she says left her “permanently disformed”.The supermodel, 57, who appears on the September issue of British Vogue, discussed the editing, retouching and makeup artistry tricks that went into the photo shoot in the accompanying interview.“That’s not my jaw and neck in real life - and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere,” Evangelista said of the photos, which see her face taped by makeup...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naomi Campbell
Person
Christy Turlington
Person
Linda Evangelista
Person
Edward Enninful
Elle

Michelle Obama Wears Summery High-Slit Gown In Martha's Vineyard

Michelle Obama showed off her summer style during a special film festival appearance yesterday. The former First Lady attended the opening night of the 2022 Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival (MVAAFF) alongside former President Barack Obama last night. The couple introduced a screening of their upcoming Netflix documentary...
EDGARTOWN, MA
HipHopWired

Instagram Model With Celeb Ties Has AIDS, Twitter Contact Traces

There is no messiness like celebrity messiness. This case can involve some perilous consequences as an Instagram model tied to some notable names recently revealed she has been diagnosed with AIDS, and she isn’t aware exactly how long she’s had the debilitating and incurable disease. Gena Tew is the IG model in question, and she […]
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Madonna's Daughter Releases Debut Single Under the Moniker Lolahol

Lourdes "Lola" Leon is following in her mother's footsteps. On Aug. 24, Madonna's 25-year-old daughter released her debut single "Lock&Key" under the moniker Lolahol. In the accompanying music video, which was directed by Eartheater, Lolahol dances around New York City, making various stops, including at Houdini's grave site at Machpelah Cemetery in Queens, before ending up in the water at the beach.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Celebrity#Zeltiq Aesthetics#Canadian#British Vogue
HollywoodLife

Paris Hilton Rocks Sexy Black Swimsuit As She Straddles Husband Carter Reum In Italy: Photos

Paris Hilton is having an iconic hot girl summer! The 40-year-old hotel heiress and DJ was spotted taking a swim in Positano, Italy with her husband Carter Reum on Friday, August 12. The Simple Life alum rocked a stunning black swimsuit as she straddled her beau in the crystal blue waters of the Amalfi Coast. The adorable couple even stole some kisses while cooling off from the summer sun.
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

Serena Williams Had Her Hair Braided in Her Sleep for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Wedding

Rewind to May 19, 2018, and the royal wedding was quite literally the only topic of conversation. We obsessed over Meghan Markle’s natural makeup—of course. But let us not forget, there were hundreds of guests with equally as gorgeous glam, including the one and only Serena Williams. The tennis pro arrived at Windsor Castle with braids that fell well below her butt, and that’s not an exaggeration. Curious as to how this hairstyle came together in a time crunch? Let’s just say Williams got a royal treatment.
TENNIS
Us Weekly

Beyonce Shares Rare Photo With All 3 Children — And Gives Them a Sweet Shout-Out Ahead of ‘Renaissance’ Release

The Carter crew! As Beyoncé gears up for her anticipated Renaissance album release, she credited her three children for their cooperation amid her musical process. “This three-act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” the “Crazy in Love” songstress, 40, wrote via her website on Thursday, July 28, alongside a sleepy selfie with daughter Blue […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Distractify

Who Are Idris Elba's Kids? Meet the English Actor's Children

Anyone with 20/20 vision would agree that Idris Elba is one of the sexiest men in Hollywood — all respect to Mrs. Sabrina Dhowre Elba, of course. And since the A-lister was titled People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2018, fans have long been intrigued by his private life. After all, the English actor was one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors in the past.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Antonio Banderas, 61, cuts dapper figure alongside girlfriend Nicole Kemple, 40, who is beautiful in blue sequin gown at Starlite Porcelanosa gala in Marbella

Antonio Banderas and girlfriend Nicole Kemple were among the high-profile people to attend the Starlite Porcelanosa gala in Marbella, Spain on Sunday. The acclaimed film star has chaired the annual charitable event along with Sandra Garcia Sanjuan, according to the Andara Villas website. The gala brings together people from across...
CELEBRITIES
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy