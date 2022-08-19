ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas police arrest man suspected of selling stolen vehicles online

By KTNV Staff
 5 days ago
Police officers from the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles in Las Vegas last week arrested a man suspected of selling stolen vehicles online.

27-year-old David Pereria was apprehended by DMV officers on Friday, Aug. 12 as he attempted to sell a stolen 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD that was posted on OfferUp and Facebook Marketplace with an asking price of $27,000 cash.

Investigators with the DMV’s Compliance Enforcement Division posed as buyers in order to locate a vehicle they believed was stolen and offered up for sale online. After verifying the vehicle was stolen, CED investigators interrupted Pereira while he tried to sell the truck to an unsuspecting buyer in Las Vegas. Pereira fled the scene on foot and was taken into custody after a short pursuit.

DMV investigators were alerted to Pereira’s case by the victim of a previous scam, who purchased a vehicle from him for $18,000 in cash. The vehicle involved in the scam had a fictitious California title, matching fictitious vehicle identification numbers, forged insurance cards and a stolen California license plate. That vehicle was later impounded by police when it was discovered to be stolen.

Pereira was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on eight felony charges related to fraud, car theft and falsifying official documents and one misdemeanor charge of resisting a public officer.

Pereira, who is on probation for misdemeanor drug charges in Texas, had no address of record and claimed not to have identification or a driver’s license.

Investigators said in a news release that they believe fraudulent vehicle sales are being carried out by a ring of individuals who steal cars from other states, switch the VINs, and advertise them for online sale in Nevada.

“Buyers should beware of individuals who are offering vehicles for discounted prices but demand cash,” said J.D. Decker, chief of DMV’s Compliance Enforcement Division. “This applies specifically to late model pickup trucks which are commonly found to be involved in these scams.”

Decker said criminals have found light-duty pickup trucks are easier to steal and relabel with fake vehicle identification numbers.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of a fraudulent vehicle sales scam is urged to contact the DMV’s Compliance Enforcement Division at 702-486-8626 or dmv.nv.gov/ced.htm.

IN THIS ARTICLE
