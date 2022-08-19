ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

Longtime Detroit-area radio host out; 'My heart was broken'

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k5IWK_0hNefuPi00

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Roberta Jasina, the voice of morning news in southeastern Michigan, said she lost her job at WWJ-AM, a day before her husband was diagnosed with cancer.

"It has been quite a week," Jasina, 68, said, her voice breaking near the end of an audio message on Facebook.

"I did not retire," she said. "I was let go on Tuesday after 34 years at WWJ."

Jasina said her boss mentioned budget cuts and said the decision wasn't personal.

"But I have to say my heart was broken," Jasina said. "I loved WWJ. I had the best job in the world."

Jasina's boss, Debbie Kenyon, acknowledged her long career at the Detroit-area station.

"We appreciate her years of dedication informing and entertaining our community and wish her and her family nothing but the best in her future endeavors," Kenyon, senior vice president at Audacy Detroit, said in a written statement.

Jasina mentioned her husband's cancer and asked the public for prayers.

Comments / 49

Harry Callahan
5d ago

After awhile they'll hire someone younger right out of college at less pay and fewer benefits. It's called age discrimination. Take care Roberta 🙏 ✝️

Reply(1)
45
Ed Mulvihill
5d ago

Roberta, Praying for you and your husband.Age discrimination! I have been listening to you for the past 34 years!!Hope one of WWJ’s competitors hires you ASAP!!

Reply
42
Monica Buzas
5d ago

I am so sorry your going through all this 😔 prayers for your husband 🙏🏼 and how crappy of your employer loyalty gets you no where these days

Reply
30
Related
deadlinedetroit.com

Jessica McCall: Has Detroit's love for its Black residents faded?

The author is a principal at The Raben Group, which advises nonprofits, government entities and corporate leaders. A Metro Detroit native, and a graduate of Michigan State University, she splits her time between New York City and Detroit, and remains committed to her home city. Twenty-five years ago, Heather Joy...
DETROIT, MI
deseret.com

How going down a slide became an extreme sport in Detroit

Efforts to reopen the Giant Slide feature at Belle Isle Park in Detroit got off to a bumpy start earlier this month when the first kids to use it were thrown violently into the air. Videos of their experience, which have since gone viral, sparked a debate about whether the...
DETROIT, MI
1051thebounce.com

Christmas Movie Filmed in Michigan

I know it’s way too early to be thinking about Christmas. But, we live in Michigan, so sadly, the cold air will start to move in soon, and we’ll start hearing Christmas music being played everywhere before we know it. I actually really like Christmas movies. Cheesy, I...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Cancer#Radio Host#Wwj#Audacy Detroit
94.9 WMMQ

Largest, Rat Infested Cities In U.S. That Are Close To Lansing

Rats make good pets. Other than that, rats are a pain in the butt. According to a-z-animals.com, rats can reproduce quickly:. Part of the reason they’re a problem is their exponential breeding abilities. A single female rat can produce about 6 to 12 babies at once. According to experts, a breeding pair of rats can produce 15,000 offspring in one year!
LANSING, MI
encoremichigan.com

Barbara Busby: The “mother” and co-founder of the Detroit Rep dies, leaves incredible legacy

DETROIT, MI–When Marcel Proust said, “Never meet the people you admire, you’ll be disappointed,” it’s clear that he’d never met Barbara Busby. The fiercely passionate and unspeakably gifted actor, director, fiscal officer and co-founder of the Detroit Repertory Theatre passed away quietly on Tuesday evening August 16, 2022. The legacy she built when– as a theatre student at Wayne State University–together with Bruce Millan, Ruth and Mack Palmer, and T.O and Dee Andrus–she and her friends decided to combine their love of theatre with their quest for social justice and create the Detroit Repertory Theatre That mission remains the at the core of the Rep.
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Has the No. 2 City to Live in America

There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome college and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
MICHIGAN STATE
Washington Examiner

In "systemically racist" America, lots of whites vote for blacks

It was just a mini-headline nationally on primary night this month, but one with some national implications and historic resonance. The city of Detroit, 78% of whose residents are black, according to the 2020 Census, will not be represented by any black members in the 118th Congress taking office next January.
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

Stone Soup Bronco on Woodward

Amazing weekend on Woodward – such an honor to be right next to Ford’s display in Royal Oak. Thank you to everyone who stopped by and bought tickets (ONLY $10 and every penny goes to Vets Returning Home) You’ve still got time to get yours! CLICK HERE to...
ROYAL OAK, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Belle Isle Giant Slide's wild rides featured on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live,' in new song

The videos of Friday's bumpy rides on Detroit's Giant Slide have gone viral, produced an ode by Gmac Cash, and, now, made viewers laugh on late-night TV. On Monday night's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," guest host Lamorne Morris did a segment on the Giant Slide. "It's only a dollar, right, but the contusions will last a lifetime," he joked as video footage showed young riders briefly going airborne before rough landings.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit's shadiest neighborhoods, tree inequity and its effects

Precious Johnson-Arabitg lives in Pilgrim Village in Detroit, and temperatures in her neighborhood often reach 90 on a summer's day, according to American Forests, a nonprofit dedicated to restoring and protecting forests. Just 26% of the land area in the blocks surrounding Johnson-Arabitg's home is shaded by tree cover. This...
DETROIT, MI
wgrt.com

St. Clair County Says Goodbye To One Of Its Most Inspirational Leaders

Losing a loved one is never easy. The laughter and good times linger in our minds as we grieve and cope in the best way we can. Port Huron lost one of its most influential community leaders last week. Marguerite Stanley was 98 at the time of her passing, living a full life that touched numerous individuals and influenced others to find greatness inside of themselves.
PORT HURON, MI
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy