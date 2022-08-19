Meet the owner of this Dream Cruise staple, the 'I Love Lucy' Scotty trailer

For more than a decade, there's a classic that's been bringing people joy every August at the Woodward Dream Cruise.

"The guys, they all have their cars," joked Elaine Vermeersch.

But Elaine — she has a treasure in the form of a 1960 Scotty trailer. And it’s not just any 1960 Scotty trailer — oh, no — this one that Elaine snagged more than 15 years ago pays homage to an icon.

"I loved it from the day I saw it," Elaine said. "[Lucy] is the most funny comedian who ever lived. She's so funny. Her and Ethel got into so many shenanigans together that you couldn't help but laugh."

That same joy the "I Love Lucy" show brought to many through its six-season run comes to life when you catch a glimpse of the "I Love Lucy" trailer.

"They just can't believe what they're seeing. And they actually step inside and they're just like amazed, you know, like, 'wow, I can't believe this,'" Elaine said.

Stepping into the "I Love Lucy" trailer is like stepping inside a time machine. That's because the trailer is filled with collectible items celebrating the show's era.

"People keep giving me stuff," Elaine said. "In fact, there's that original ...'I Love Lucy' Barbie doll inside still in the box."

But the trailer is more than just something to admire, it's a functioning trailer and one Elaine enjoys taking on the road.

"Of course, people keep coming around the camper wanting to look inside, you know, when you're not even dressed yet," Elaine joked.

There was even that one time Elaine and her best friend, Victoria, camped inside during a car show in Marshall.

"We were just like two teenage kids just having a riot," Elaine recalls. "I mean, we never laughed so hard in our lives like we did that night. So it's just a fun thing to have, to see."

Elaine and Victoria are like a real-life Lucy and Ethel from the sounds of their adventures.

"We would go out and put the outfits on and pretend like we're Ethel and Lucy and have a lot of fun," Elaine said.

As much as the nostalgia factor makes people who stop by the trailer smile, what brings Elaine and her husband, John, happiness is their long history with the Woodward Dream Cruise.

"We've been going to the Dream Cruise ever since I think it began. We used to actually cruise Woodward in the day, the original Woodward Dream Cruise," Elaine said.

For them, it’s not just about the classic rides, it’s about community.

"It's just a get-together. It is," Elaine said. "And you get to see people you haven't seen in a long time and that's what's fun about it."

And if there’s one word to describe the Woodward Dream Cruise, "I Love Lucy", and Elaine’s trailer in a nutshell, it would certainly be "fun."