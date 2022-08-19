ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry Hall, MD

Nottingham MD

Baltimore County Public Schools named second-most equitable school district in Maryland

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Public Schools has been named the second-most equitable school district in the state of Maryland. With low-income school districts underfunded by around $6,700 per pupil, WalletHub this week released its report on the Most and Least Equitable School Districts in Maryland. To find out where school funding is distributed most fairly, WalletHub scored the equitability of each school district in Maryland based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil.
TOWSON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Soul Food Celebration: Two festivals combine to support Black-owned businesses in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- The Vegan SoulFest x We Give Black Fest concluded Sunday.The two festivals combined to produce one jam-packed event at West Covington Park in South Baltimore."(It is) a great partnership in bringing two worlds together," Vegan Soul Fest Co-Founder Naijha Wright-Brown said.Vegan SoulFest is a staple in Baltimore.But the festival was put on pause for two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.It returned this year for its seventh annual event with about 40 vegan food vendors.We Give Black Fest is a brand-new festival dedicated to supporting Black-owned businesses."August is Black Philanthropy Month as well as Black Business Month," We...
BALTIMORE, MD
Perry Hall, MD
Maryland Society
Maryland Education
wypr.org

Baltimore County schools needs hundreds of teachers, leaders balk over how to pay for raises

Hundreds of teachers won’t be in classrooms across the Baltimore County Public School district as students return to school next week. Baltimore County is short more than 400 teachers while the school board is clashing with the county executive and council over how to fund teacher pay raises. Only 40 out of 176 schools across the district are fully staffed, according to Baltimore County School Superintendent Darryl Williams.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Hot House: Classic colonial Roland Park residence comes with columns, crown molding and turret

502 Somerset Road, Baltimore, MD 21210. Hot House: Classic colonial Roland Park residence on desirable street. 6 beds/5 baths. 4,904 square feet. Asking price: $1,299,000. What: Somerset Road is one of the most distinguished roads in Roland Park with a wide variety of houses in many classical styles. The house at 502 Somerset Road is a classic colonial, with all of the features that distinguish that style: two to three stories with a rectangular or square shape; a gabled roof and dormer windows; door in the exact center of the home and the same number of windows on either side of the door; decorative crown over the front door supported by pillars or columns; and grand entrances that lead into living areas.
BALTIMORE, MD
mdhistory.org

Plan of Baltimore Town in 1729 containing 60 acres divided into 60 lots

A map of Baltimore, Maryland, as it was in 1729, depicting 60 acres divided into 60 lots. The map shows Long Street (East/West) at the intersections of Forest Street and Calvert Street (both North/South). A scale of perches is in the lower left corner. Creator. Date. circa 1823. Language(s) Collection...
BALTIMORE, MD
Eater

How to Plan a Perfect 24-Hour Getaway to St. Michaels, Maryland

After crossing the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, follow U.S. Route 50 down the Delmarva Peninsula and hook west along the scenic stretch of Route 33 to stumble upon Maryland’s coastal cottage town of St. Michaels. Part of the beauty of this idyllic destination – just a 1.5-hour drive from D.C. – is its postage-stamp size. Between the main dining-dense drag of Talbot Street to cute cobblestone side streets leading the way to water, soaking up the picturesque harbor’s top attractions in one day is easy as pie.
SAINT MICHAELS, MD
wypr.org

Hopkins' Human Aging Project: A quest for the best ways to grow old

(This conversation originally aired on May 23, 2022) Welcome to an encore presentation of Midday. Today, a conversation about aging. We are, as a general rule, living longer. The average life expectancy of Americans in 1960 was just over 69 years. In 2022, it’s 79 years. A team of physicians and researchers at Johns Hopkins have formed a group called the Johns Hopkins Human Aging Project, that looks into ways that we can stay healthy as we get older, exploring medical and technological fixes for what might ail us.
BALTIMORE, MD
jhu.edu

Hopkins diners get a taste of something new

The Johns Hopkins community—and students in particular—will enjoy new updates and enhancements to a crucial aspect of campus life: dining. Johns Hopkins has launched a new dining program that the university itself will operate, providing greater flexibility and control over operations at dining locations on the Homewood and Peabody campuses. Diners will enjoy new atmospheres and menu options, as well as strategic enhancements to behind-the-scenes operations that will bring Hopkins Dining more closely in line with the university's overarching values.
BALTIMORE, MD
mdhistory.org

Steamship ‘Express’

A view of the steamship "Express," owned by the Tolchester Steamboat Company, carrying passengers across the Chesapeake Bay. The company ran excursion steamships to the Tolchester Beach Amusement Park in Kent County, Maryland, from its pier at Light Street in Baltimore City. Verso: With the compliments of Father Newton Thompson...
KENT COUNTY, MD
familydestinationsguide.com

30 Best Restaurants in Annapolis, MD — Top-Rated Places to Eat!

Annapolis, nestled by the Chesapeake Bay, has been dubbed as the sailing capital of America. As the state capital, this place won’t disappoint when it comes to an epicurean adventure. Eateries go above and beyond by offering food that’s not only tasty but also eye-catching. Libations are likewise...
ANNAPOLIS, MD

