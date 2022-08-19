Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Cows slow traffic on I-89
RICHMOND, Vt. — Rush hour traffic on Interstate 89 South was backed up for several hours after two dead cows and one live cow were found near the roadway. Vermont State Police said they were called to I-89 in Richmond around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday to assist the Vermont Agency of Transportation with the removal of the cows.
WCAX
Another stuck truck blocks Notch Road
CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Smugglers’ Notch Road was blocked Tuesday morning by another stuck truck. Vermont State Police say Kevin Drayton was headed south on Route 108S toward Stowe and ignored the road signs warning that tractor-trailers are prohibited in the Notch. Police say Drayton got his rig...
tinyhousetalk.com
Ethan’s Tiny House in Shelburne, Vermont on Airbnb
This is Ethan Waldman’s tiny house in Shelburne, Vermont which is now on Airbnb. He is the author of Tiny House Decisions, a guide that helps people plan out their tiny homes. You can actually book a stay and try out tiny living in Ethan’s iconic, self-built tiny home....
WCAX
nomadlawyer.org
Vermont : Top 10 Most Visited Places in Vermont, USA
Vermont is well-known for its forested natural beauty and majestic green mountains. It also has scenic hiking trails and resort-worthy skiing. There are over 100 wooden covered bridges in Vermont. While many people associate the state of Vermont with covered bridges, white clapboard villages, and vibrant fall foliage, Vermont has...
WCAX
Connecting the next generation of farmers to Vermont land
WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - As farmers get ready to harvest their crops, some might wonder who will be there to do it next year. One farm in Waitsfield is starting the process of passing on its land, and both the farmer and those looking to take over can consider themselves lucky.
WCAX
Pickup truck catches fire outside Berlin Mall
BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Fire crews responded to the Berlin Mall Tuesday after a pickup truck went up in flames. Authorities say the owner of the truck was inside a local fitness center when they overheard their car was on fire in the parking lot. Fire crews quickly put out...
WCAX
Man rescued after falling into Winooski River
Sen. Patrick Leahy releases memoir, 'The Road Taken'. As Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy nears the end of his 48-year run in Washington, he has released a new book chronicling his career. Updated: 1 hour ago. The Smugglers' Notch Road was blocked Tuesday morning by another stuck truck. Vermont woman attacked...
Woman attacked by a black bear in Vermont
A Vermont woman was attacked by a black bear over the weekend while walking her two dogs on trails on her Strafford property, the state Fish and Wildlife Department reported Tuesday.
Burlington Bagel Bakery Takes Over Bagel Market in Essex Junction
Avery Fersing, who co-owns Burlington Bagel Bakery with her brother, Hayden, and parents, Kyle and Tamara, confirmed that the family has bought the Bagel Market Bakery & Café location at 30 Susie Wilson Road in Essex Junction. They hope to open their new bakery this week after a thorough cleaning, fresh paint and equipment delivery.
WCAX
Passerby helps evacuate burning South Burlington condo building
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Fire ripped through a South Burlington condo building on Monday causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage. It happened on Airport Road Monday afternoon. While no people were injured, two cats couldn’t be found. South Burlington firefighters say there is more than $250,000...
WCAX
Police are investigating a fiery tractor trailer crash on I-91
SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a tractor trailer crash on Interstate 91 near Saint Johnsbury. Police say it happened early Tuesday when a tractor trailer driving northbound, hit a bridge adjutment, collided with a guardrail and caught on fire. The driver was 51 year old,...
WCAX
Police: Tractor operator used drugs prior to fatal motorcycle crash
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities have charged an Enosburg farm worker with using drugs prior to a fatal motorcycle crash that killed a Milton man back in May. The crash happened May 6 on Route 105 in Sheldon. Vermont State Police say Jason Kennison of Enosburg was under the influence of drugs when he pulled his tractor out in front of the motorcycle operated by Rodney Hall, 71, of Milton. Hall died of his injuries.
PhillyBite
Best Hot Dog Spots in Vermont
- If you're looking for a hot dog in Vermont, you've come to the right place. From Hound Dogs in Manchester Center to Fat City Hot Dogs in Wilmington, Vermont has a huge selection of hot dogs. We've even included Beansie's Bus in Burlington. But what is the best hot dog spot in Vermont? Here are some ideas. We've also included reviews of some other hot dog places.
The Bearded Frog closes, becoming the latest victim of Vermont’s staff shortage
“Housing is a huge factor,” one of the Shelburne restaurant’s co-managers said, explaining the challenge of finding employees. Read the story on VTDigger here: The Bearded Frog closes, becoming the latest victim of Vermont’s staff shortage.
Tony Redington, a ‘one man workhorse’ and Burlington community leader, dies
“He was just this person who would do the work and step up when things needed to be done,” Steve Goodkind said. Read the story on VTDigger here: Tony Redington, a ‘one man workhorse’ and Burlington community leader, dies.
Bill Schubart: A Vermont train journey in 1953
Inspired by the inaugural run of the new Burlington-New York Amtrak service in July, the author reconstructs his first trip from Waterbury to New York City’s Penn Station when he was 8 years old. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bill Schubart: A Vermont train journey in 1953.
mynbc5.com
Cannabis Farm Tours in Irasburg give visitors inside look at cultivation
IRASBURG, Vt. — One Vermont farmer in the Northeast Kingdom is hoping to add Cannabis Farm Tours to Vermont’s Agri-tourism industry. Eli Harrington showed guests how he hand trims a cannabis plant during one of his tours. It’s one part of his Vertmonijuana homestead tours, where visitors can...
WCAX
Vermont apple orchard expecting banner season
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An apple orchard in Williston is embarking on its 50th season, and they say it’s setting up to be a banner year. Adams Apple Orchard says their trees are exploding with the red gems. Owner John Adams says he attributes the strong start to the...
WCAX
$1.7M lottery ticket sold in Vermont
BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - There may be a new millionaire in Vermont-- the winning ticket for last Saturday’s Tri-State Megabucks jackpot was sold in the Green Mountain State. The jackpot was $1.7 million. The Vermont Lottery says the winning ticket was sold at Kinney Drugs in Bradford. The numbers...
