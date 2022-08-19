ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyNorthwest.com

Fewer Lake Washington beaches closed so far this year

Several beaches along Lake Washington are currently closed due to fecal contamination — but so far, King County’s beaches are doing better than they have during other recent summers in terms of closures. This summer, there have been 10 closures among seven beaches on Lake Washington. Last year,...
KING COUNTY, WA
seattleschild.com

Family-friendly day trip to Des Moines

Get ready to explore the south side of Seattle in a whole new way on this family-friendly day trip to Des Moines (not to be confused with the city in Iowa). Take an interactive adventure to discover stories about UFOs, bootleggers and a controversial fish statue. Walk through a former gravel pit turned art installation, visit a dog park that was once a Nike missile site and find two gardens with intriguingly different histories. Plus play pinball, ride bikes and enjoy a variety of tasty foods from international dishes to mini-donuts. All within a few miles of each other.
DES MOINES, WA
riptidefish.com

Seattle Salmon Fishing Report – August 2022

If you can’t tell from all my recent posts and reports, I absolutely live for salmon fishing in Puget Sound during the summer months. The early alarm clock wake-up is welcomed on every day I get to push out of the slip or boat ramp and cruise out to the fishing grounds. If you are like me, this is our time to breath it all in… the calm summer waters of Puget Sound, watching the sun crest over the eastern shoreline, planning the day, and deploying our thoughtfully prepared rigging and gear in hopes of a big catch. I wanted to send out a late-August post of the recent happenings in Central Puget Sound’s prime salmon spot, Marine Area 10.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemet.com

11 Games, Toys, and Tools Invented in Washington

Industry night shenanigans led Lake Union Cafe server Rob Angel to commit this charades offshoot to paper in 1985. Coworker Gary Everson and financial whiz Terry Langston designed the board and marketed what became the bestselling board game since Trivial Pursuit. Bauer Shuttlecock. Seattleites knew Eddie Bauer for his expertly...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anacortes, WA
City
Tukwila, WA
State
Washington State
City
Tacoma, WA
City
Bremerton, WA
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
Port Townsend, WA
Lifestyle
City
Shelton, WA
City
Everett, WA
City
Colville, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Kirkland, WA
City
Port Townsend, WA
City
Oak Harbor, WA
98.3 The KEY

Explore This $32 Million Seattle Beachfront Estate For Sale

Lately I have been torturing myself with looking at large mansions that I could never buy, don't ask my why. This estate for sale in Seattle is the most expensive one I have seen yet. The mansion is nice but it is the beach and the acre of Seattle property that has my attention. This rare and exclusive estate is for sale now at 1500 42nd Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112. Here is the description of the estate.
SEATTLE, WA
thestand.org

First the Sonics, now this? | We’re Number 3! | Cesar’s grandson

EDITOR’S NOTE — Extra credit for the sign: “First the SuperSonics, now this?”. EDITOR’S NOTE — Healthcare workers represented by UFCW 3000 are conducting informational picketing TODAY from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Providence Everett’s Colby and Pacific campus entrances to protest staffing issues across all units.
SEATTLE, WA
southsoundmag.com

Famous Dave’s BBQ Features Recipe by Local 15-Year-Old Pitmaster

Evan Wiederspohn was just 15 years old when he won the “Put it On The Menu” challenge at Famous Dave’s Washington BBQ Competition in Everett last year. His winning “Mac Pull-Aparts" hits menus this week at Famous Dave’s locations in Tukwila and Tacoma. “I worked...
TUKWILA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Drive In#Road Trip#Car Radio#Mariners
987thebull.com

Pick-A-Ticket To The Washington State Fair

Listen to 98.7 The Bull for keywords all this week to win tickets to your choice of shows at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup, WA!. The keywords are at 9:00, 11:00, & 1:00p with Jake, 3:00 & 5:00 with Danny, and 7:00 with Cassidy Quinn. Once you have the...
PUYALLUP, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Jet ski collides with boat near Seward Park

SEATTLE — A boat and a jet ski collided on Lake Washington just outside of Seward Park on Sunday evening. Three women and one man were on the boat and one woman was on the jet ski when they collided, according to the Seattle Fire Department. They were all...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
MyNorthwest.com

WA heat advisory in effect as Sea-Tac braces for its 12th 90-degree day in 2022

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Washington state, forecasting highs well above normal for the lower Cascade region on Wednesday and Thursday. The weather agency forecasts a chance for Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to hit 90 degrees Thursday, which would make for the 12th such instance in 2022.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Residents react to scheduled West Seattle Bridge reopening

SEATTLE — Some residents of West Seattle are hopeful regarding the scheduled reopening of the West Seattle Bridge, while others are skeptical. Sarah and David Hecht moved to West Seattle during the pandemic with their rescue pup Big Mama. Their weekends are spent exploring with their 4-month-old daughter, Madelyn. They stay close by.
SEATTLE, WA
Thrillist

The Coolest Museums in Seattle

Seattle has a longstanding reputation as a hub for music (Brandi Carlile; Soundgarden; Pearl Jam), fishing (Pike Place Market), and coffee (ahem, Starbucks), but it’s time we pay proper attention to its art. Across the city, a thriving network of museums, galleries, and artist pop-ups provide Seattleites with access to incredibly powerful and important work, created by both rising stars and already-iconic figures alike. From visiting exhibits to permanent shows, there’s an ever-evolving menu of cultural experiences to be had in this city. But where to start? Ahead, the best museums in Seattle for art, culture, history, and lots more.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Sound Transit announces delays to Link extension openings

SEATTLE, Wash., August 22, 2022—On August 18, the Sound Transit Board System Expansion Committee received a detailed briefing (jump to 1:01:40 in recorded meeting above) on efforts to identify new opening dates for current East Link, Lynnwood, Federal Way and Downtown Redmond Link construction projects. This disclosure of delays comes just a year after Sound Transit board members passed a realignment plan mitigating a projected $6.5 billion budget shortfall.
SEATTLE, WA
farmforum.net

Farmhouse-inspired 'Tacoma' offers a four-bedroom floor plan

Horizontal lap siding, batt and board gable ends, and a stone wainscot blend to give the Tacoma an eye-catching farmhouse look. The entry is tucked away towards the right and is sheltered by the covered porch. The entry is open and offers enough space for a bench to the right...

Comments / 0

Community Policy